Lego Christmas Tree Drops To Its Best Ever Price On Amazon

The Lego deal of the season just dropped. The Lego Christmas Tree set 40573 is down to $26.60 at Amazon, a new low and a 41% dip from its $44.99 list price. For a Christmas-themed showstopper that also serves as a family task, it’s the little-known sale that hits all three cross-marketing sweet spots: price point, timing, and usability.

Why This Is the Best Lego Deal to Grab Now

Seasonal Lego sets don’t have much of an up-and-down cycle—they usually hover at or around MSRP until remaining stock dwindles. Hitting 41% off before the holiday rush is rare—and that’s why this is an instant move deal. It’s matched the lowest price on record, according to price-tracking services like Camelcamelcamel, and Lego’s own seasonal stock tends to run low as December progresses.

There’s also the demand factor. Lego always ranks high among holiday top sellers, according to market researchers at Circana, and seasonal builds are the first to fly off shelves. Translation: A collection like this, when it lands on a true level floor, doesn’t often stay put.

What You Get in the Box with Lego Set 40573

This is a 2-in-1 Creator-style, 784-piece, for-display build. Builders may construct a single large tree, which measures more than 11 inches tall, or two smaller trees at approximately nine and six inches high. The look is traditional—layered branches, colorful ornaments, candle elements, and a bright yellow star topper.

It’s easy for newcomers and soothing for the veterans. You should be ready to set up the big tree in an hour or two, less if you divide the two-tree build among family members. There are no minifigures, but it has a footprint and height that make it an instant showstopper for sitting on mantels, sideboards, or even a desk background for holiday video calls.

The Value Case in a Nutshell: Price and Part Count

At $26.60, the price-per-piece comes out to around 3.4¢ each.

Re the price per piece: for example, fan databases like Brickset generally have Creator and non-licensed sets around 5–8¢ per part at MSRP (with licensed themes often more expensive) if that’s a metric you care about. At $44.99, of course, that set was hovering around 5.7¢ per piece—not bad. At the current sale price, it’s a bargain.

There’s also the long-game angle. Analytics websites that monitor performance of sets in the aftermarket (like BrickEconomy) tell a different story: retired seasonal sets can appreciate post-holidays, particularly display pieces tied to Winter Village construction. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but buying below “historical average” increases your chance of retaining purchasing power.

How It Compares to Other Holiday Lego Options

There are two types of holiday-themed Lego releases: the smaller impulse set and the larger display build. The 40573 Christmas Tree is punching above its weight class, because you get the presence of a high-end display at roughly stocking-stuffer pricing. The two-tree option also addresses a common complaint from families: two people can build at the same time without getting in each other’s way.

From a collector’s perspective, the tree marries nicely with the Winter Village subtheme, Advent Calendars, and micro-scale decorations. And, of course, the color palette is subdued enough that it can share space with whatever other holiday vignettes you want to display—though if you feel compelled later on to light it up, its modular branches are wired for LED kits.

Buying Tips Before You Check Out on Amazon

Be sure the listing is sold by Amazon to avoid third-party pricing swings, and look out also for quantity limits that may crop up on hot seasonal sets. If it’s a gift, keep in mind that the set box is small and ships well, but bubble wrap and an outer box padded with cardboard will help protect corners for collectors.

Price and availability are subject to change on fast-selling Lego deals. Photo: Lego. As with any fast-moving Lego deal, this one can come and go without notice. If you’re hemming and hawing, note that this is the lowest price we’ve seen—and a discount of the type we usually don’t see recurring once December crests.

Bottom Line: Should You Buy Lego Christmas Tree 40573?

The Lego Christmas Tree 40573 at $26.60 is just the sort of early-season purchase that will save you money and aggravation down the line. It’s a display-ready build, a fun family activity, and—at 41% off—one of the value picks of this holiday toy cycle.