Kingbull Anniversary Sale Highlights E-Bikes for Every Type of Rider

Kingbull‘s 2026 Anniversary Sale is now underway, bringing special pricing across some of the brand’s most popular electric bikes through June 30. Along with anniversary discounts, customers can also receive bonus gifts on qualifying purchases, additional savings on eligible two-bike orders, and entry into the company’s Anniversary Giveaway.

With models designed for commuting, recreation, outdoor exploration, and travel, Kingbull’s lineup offers options for a wide variety of riders. Whether you’re purchasing your first e-bike or adding another bike to your collection, the Anniversary Sale presents an opportunity to find a model that fits your riding style.

For Adventure Seekers and All-Terrain Riders

Riders who enjoy exploring beyond paved roads often need more power, stability, and range.

The Kingbull Hunter 2.0S Forest Green Edition combines a 750W motor, up to 80 miles of range, dual suspension, cruise control, integrated turn signals, and 4-inch fat tires into a versatile all-terrain package. Designed for riders who enjoy gravel roads, outdoor trails, and weekend adventures, it remains one of the most feature-rich models in its price category.

During the Anniversary Sale, the Hunter 2.0S is available for $899.

For Riders Looking for Relaxed Summer Cruising

Some riders are less concerned about performance numbers and more interested in enjoying the ride itself.

The Kingbull Ranger combines vintage-inspired styling with long-range capability and comfort-focused design. Equipped with a 48V 18Ah battery, dual suspension, and a maximum range of up to 80 miles, it offers a unique riding experience built around exploration and leisure.

During the Anniversary Sale, the Ranger is available for $799.

For Riders Who Value Comfort and Everyday Versatility

Not every rider is looking for aggressive performance. Many consumers prioritize comfort, convenience, and a bike that feels easy to ride day after day.

The Kingbull Discover ST 2.0 was designed with those riders in mind. Its step-through frame makes mounting and dismounting easier, while a 750W BAFANG motor, 80Nm of torque, and up to 60 miles of range provide the capability needed for daily transportation and recreational riding.

During the Anniversary Sale, the Discover ST 2.0 is available for $1,099.

For RV Travelers and Riders Who Need Flexibility

Folding e-bikes continue to grow in popularity among RV owners, campers, and riders with limited storage space.

The Kingbull Verve demonstrates how modern folding e-bikes have evolved beyond basic transportation. Featuring a high-capacity 960Wh battery, a 750W BAFANG motor, hydraulic brakes, and fat tires, it delivers performance typically associated with much larger bikes while retaining the convenience of a folding frame.

The Verve is available for $1,349 during the Anniversary Sale.

More Ways to Save During the Anniversary Celebration

In addition to anniversary pricing, customers purchasing qualifying orders over $1,200 can receive bonus gifts during the event. Eligible two-bike purchases can also receive an additional $150 discount, making it easier for couples, families, and riding partners to save together.

Every qualifying purchase made during the Anniversary Sale is automatically entered into Kingbull’s Anniversary Giveaway for a chance to win a free electric bike.

Celebrate the Riding Season

Summer remains one of the most popular times of year to start riding. Whether the goal is commuting, outdoor exploration, family recreation, or travel, Kingbull’s Anniversary Sale offers options for riders with a variety of needs and budgets.

The Anniversary Sale continues through June 30, with special pricing available across multiple models while promotional inventory lasts.