Indonesia Moves to Curb Social Media for Under-16s

Indonesia has unveiled a tiered plan to limit social media access for minors, setting stricter rules for platforms it labels higher risk and reserving full access for users aged 16 and over. The measure stops short of a blanket ban, instead creating age gates that aim to balance online participation with stronger child safety safeguards.

What Indonesia’s New Youth Social Media Policy Does

Under the framework, children aged 13 or older would be allowed to use platforms deemed lower risk, while higher risk services would be open only to those 16 and above. The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs listed YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox among the higher risk services given their features and reach among teens.

The regulation targets companies, not families. Minister Meutya Hafid said penalties would focus on platforms that fail to meet child protection obligations, such as implementing effective age checks, safer defaults for young users, and tools to curb harmful content and predatory contact. The rules are set to take effect one year after formal adoption, giving platforms a runway to comply.

The Rationale and the Numbers Behind the Policy

Authorities cite widespread youth exposure to online risks to justify the move. The ministry estimates roughly 299 million Indonesians are connected to the internet and says nearly 80% of children actively use online platforms. Drawing on UNICEF figures, officials note that about half of Indonesian children report seeing sexual content on social media, and 42% say those encounters made them feel frightened or uncomfortable.

Beyond explicit content, policymakers point to persistent risks: bullying, unsolicited contact from strangers, algorithmic rabbit holes, and addictive design. Global reviews by public health bodies and child-safety researchers have flagged heavy, unstructured social media use as a contributor to sleep disruption, anxiety, and reduced wellbeing among teens, especially when combined with low parental oversight.

Enforcement Plans and Age Checks for Teen Safety

Indonesia has shown it will compel compliance. Through its platform registration regime and intermediary rules, the ministry has previously restricted major services for failing to meet local requirements, signaling it is prepared to throttle or block access if platforms fall short of safety obligations. That track record raises the stakes for companies weighing the cost of retrofitting teen protections versus risking enforcement.

Age verification will be pivotal. Options under discussion in industry circles include document checks tied to the national electronic ID system, telecom-based verification, or privacy-preserving facial age estimation. Each choice carries trade-offs: accuracy versus inclusivity, and safety gains versus data protection. Civil society groups are likely to press for independent audits, minimal data collection, and redress avenues if users are wrongly gated.

The announcement arrived shortly after authorities warned Meta over failures to curb online gambling and disinformation, an indicator that enforcement around platform integrity is tightening on multiple fronts, not just youth safety.

How Indonesia’s Risk-Tiered Social Media Plan Compares

Indonesia’s risk-tiered approach contrasts with Australia’s path, which bars under-16s entirely from social media, and aligns more closely with age-gating concepts gathering steam in Malaysia and parts of Europe. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act, very large platforms must assess and mitigate systemic risks to minors, while the U.K.’s Online Safety Act mandates stronger default protections for young users. Indonesia’s model borrows from these ideas but adapts them to local enforcement tools and market realities.

What Changes for Platforms and Families Under the Plan

For platforms, compliance likely means turning on privacy-by-default for teens, restricting targeted ads, limiting direct messages from unknown users, curbing livestreaming and algorithmic amplification for younger accounts, and surfacing age-appropriate content. Services that blend gaming and social features will face added scrutiny, as interactive worlds can expose younger users to chat, user-generated content, and in-app commerce.

Families should expect more frequent age prompts, expanded parental controls, and clearer notices about what features are unlocked at 13 versus 16. Advocates encourage parents to review new settings together with their children and to ask how collected data will be stored and protected—especially if identity documents or biometric checks are used to prove age.

Key Unknowns to Watch as Indonesia Finalizes Rules

Critical definitions remain pending: what qualifies as lower risk, which features must be disabled for younger users, and how quickly violative content must be removed. Cross-border enforcement, age spoofing, and consistent treatment across apps and app stores are unresolved challenges. Observers will also watch whether authorities publish transparency reports, mandate third-party audits, and coordinate with education and health agencies on digital literacy and wellbeing.

By staking out a middle path—neither an unfettered free-for-all nor a total blackout—Indonesia is betting that layered safeguards and real accountability for platforms can narrow harms while preserving access. The outcome will hinge on execution: clear risk criteria, robust but rights-respecting verification, and enforcement that is firm, transparent, and measurable.