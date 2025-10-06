HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 Gets $400 Price Chop

Best Buy has thrown a gem of a deal on a high-flying convertible — the 13.3-inch HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 — to $700, which is down an impressive $400 off usual rates and below prices one should expect to pay for such laptops.

For anyone who’s been in the market for a versatile laptop that doubles as a tablet but won’t slow you down, this is the kind of discount that pushes you over the edge.

OmniBook X Flip is a state-of-the-art 360-degree design that will help you in day-to-day productivity, creative work, and facilitate travel. At that price, this stakes a claim to “midrange money, high-end experience” territory.

Why This 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop Is a Standout

HP’s OmniBook line has been revived to focus on lightweight builds with premium materials, and the Flip variant follows it up. The chassis is svelte at about 0.6 inches and weighs just under four pounds, with a strong hinge that stays put in laptop, tent (for presentations), stand, or tablet modes. That rigidity counts for inking and typing on your lap — two sore points for more flimsy convertibles.

And the 2K screen combined with an excellent, fast 120Hz refresh rate is a real differentiator at this tier. The scroll feels buttery, pen strokes are more apt to track, and motion in creative timelines is easier to parse. It’s the sort of upgrade you can clearly see if you’re coming from a 60Hz panel.

Performance and Display Highlights for Power Users

The Best Buy configuration is built around an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with integrated Arc graphics, along with 16GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD. That combo is a wise starting point for managing the trade-offs of speed and longevity: 16GB keeps capacity open for some heavy apps, dozens of browser tabs, etc., while 1TB provides headroom for RAW photos, 4K footage proxies, and large local project files.

Real-world workflow-wise, this means smooth office multitasking, design work in tools like Figma, or photo edits in Lightroom with batch exports that aren’t going to leave you hanging around for ages.

Integrated Arc graphics won’t replace a discrete GPU for complex 4K timelines or AAA gaming, but they more than suffice for light content creation, AI-infused features in creative apps, and casual titles.

The 2K resolution is also a sweet spot for a 14–15-inch class panel; text is extremely crisp, and there’s plenty of canvas for side-by-side windows without the scaling oddities that can crop up with 4K at this size.

Down-firing speakers, naturally, aren’t going to rattle a room, but HP tends to tune for clarity and dialog — an asset for video calls and streaming.

How This Deal Compares to Similar 2-in-1 Laptops

At $700, the OmniBook X Flip is cheaper than similar-build-and-spec rivals. Lenovo’s Yoga series and Samsung’s Galaxy Book convertibles frequently range from $900–$1,200 for 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage when they’re not on sale. Even HP’s Spectre x360 line typically comes flying past there with a fast screen and large SSD.

Analysts at Canalys and IDC have both pointed out that higher-end convertibles are actually helping fuel growth in the overall notebook category, as more consumers go for flexibility, better screen quality, and faster performance. This surge has held prices strong, which is why a $400 markdown on a modern thin-and-light spec stands out — it’s not some clearance oddity with last-gen parts.

The positioning of the “Copilot” trademark hints at more-integrated Windows AI. It, meanwhile, leaves the CPU and GPU freer if you have a device with an integrated NPU like an Intel Core Ultra system. You’re not going to buy this purely for on-device AI, but it’s a forward-looking extra.

Who This Laptop Is For and Who Should Skip It

Students and mobile pros get the most value here: it is powerful enough for research, data analysis, and content creation without being a huge workstation. Freelance creatives will like tablet mode for sketching or marking up documents, while presenters can flip into stand mode for client demos without monopolizing table space.

If you’re a gamer, or cutting long 4K timelines, a discrete GPU still makes sense. But for most productivity-first users who value a sleek machine that can also expand into creative work, this spec should be right on target — especially if you score it at a discounted price.

Taking Note of What to Buy Before You Check Out

Verify if it comes with a stylus; many 2-in-1s will support pen input but have the pen sold separately. If you like a matte writing feel, budget for a screen protector. Also confirm return windows and in-store pickup availability — popular configurations may sell out quickly over headline discounts.

If you are dependent on certain peripherals, be sure the port layout is in the listing. I love that we’re already seeing USB-C-centric designs these days, but that’s not so good if you still need an older port for your USB-A devices or HDMI projectors to plug into.

Bottom line: A $400 lop-off on this HP OmniBook X Flip puts premium convertible features — 120Hz 2K touch, a pencil-thin build, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage — into a price band that usually forces compromises.

For the vast majority of shoppers in the market for an all-in-one 2-in-1, this is one of the best values of the season.