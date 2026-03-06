How to Reset Your Circadian Rhythm?

Just as a day follows a 24-hour cycle, our body has a natural clock that differentiates between day and night. This internal body clock, called the circadian rhythm, plays a crucial role in sleep regulation.

Along with sleep hygiene, this cycle influences many vital body functions, such as digestion, appetite, and hormonal balance. So, its misalignment affects both our mental and physical health, requiring some timely interventions.

In this guide, explore common factors that disrupt the circadian rhythm and their effective fixes for overall wellness.

Effective Strategies to Reset the Circadian Rhythm

Multiple factors influence the sleep-wake cycle, such as hormone imbalance, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Here are some simple yet effective fixes with long-term results.

Setting a Sleep Schedule

This is the first step toward restoring your body’s internal clock. Fix your sleep schedule, even on weekends, so your brain can better understand the difference between day and night. To make it work, ensure a consistent sleep time along with a cozy atmosphere.

Keep the bedroom well-ventilated and use dim lights, as darkness is a key factor in stimulating melatonin, the sleep hormone. Even if you do not feel sleepy, go to bed at your fixed time. Eventually, your brain will adapt to the schedule.

Sleep-Supporting Supplements

The human brain takes time to adapt and synchronize with new external timing. That is why people who travel across time zones often face insomnia and similar sleep issues. However, natural supplements such as capsules work for sleep disturbances for frequent travelers.

Other than travelers, this compound addresses sleep deprivation with its stress-relieving properties. Taking it for two weeks before bedtime has shown potential in reducing symptoms of insomnia. However, more clinical trials are needed to determine its optimal dosage and safety. Therefore, consult your healthcare provider before using any natural supplements.

Morning Light Exposure

Exposing yourself to bright daylight as much as possible helps regulate your internal clock. As melatonin production is suppressed by light, it signals to the brain that it is daytime and keeps your alert. However, during winter, when there is minimal sunlight, disruption of the circadian rhythm is common.

Light Box as a Substitute

A light box that emits full-spectrum bright light can serve as a substitute for natural sunlight. According to research, morning bright light therapy helps shift the circadian rhythm earlier, minimizing synchronization issues with external timing. The duration of this treatment depends on the brightness of the light. It ranges from about 30 minutes for 10,000 lux to 1-2 hours for 2,500 lux.

Supportive Tactics for Shift Workers

Shift work is another factor where your work hours overlap with normal sleep duration. Working late or at irregular hours instead of a typical 9-to-5 schedule affects 10-40% of workers with shift work sleep disorder. With these issues, it becomes difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep after work hours. Ideally, choosing a 9-to-5 job schedule is best, but of course, that is not an option for everyone.

For such workers, the following tactics can help address common sleep challenges:

Create a well-defined bedtime routine with a fixed 7–9 hours of sleep each day, even if it is in the morning.

Maintain a comfortable bedroom environment with dim lighting.

Avoid caffeine and nicotine at least 6 hours before your fixed sleep schedule.

On off days, take short naps in the morning and try to go to sleep earlier the night before to maintain synchronization.

To manage tiredness, take 15–20-minute power naps. However, in cases of insomnia, avoid napping 4-6 hours before your main sleep time.

In Conclusion

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is key to preventing most circadian rhythm disorders and maintaining good sleep hygiene. From a fixed sleep schedule and supplementation to light therapy, every step helps align it with external timing for optimal wellness.

Remember, circadian alignment is not just about short-term interventions; it requires consistency and some healthy lifestyle adjustments.