How to Leverage TikTok Videos & LIVE for More Likes & Shares

Today, many people watch short content, and TikTok is more than a social app. It helps people find new things fast. The algorithm does not focus on how many followers you have. It looks for how fast people engage with your post. This means new creators and brands can get seen by many people if they know how to use both short videos and TikTok LIVE in a smart way.

If you want to get more likes and shares, and keep people watching your videos for a long time, this guide can help you. It gives clear tips that match the way TikTok shows your posts to more people.

Understanding the TikTok Algorithm (Why Likes & Shares Matter)

TikTok ranks videos based on:

Watch time (especially completion rate)

Rewatches

Shares

Saves

Comments

Early engagement within the first hour

Shares are the best sign that people like your video. If users send your video in the messages or repost it, see this as "high-value content."

Your strategy must therefore focus on:

Catch the eye right away

Make people feel something

Get people to join in

Part 1: Leveraging TikTok Videos for Maximum Engagement

1. Master the 3-Second Hook

People quickly decide if they will keep scrolling or not. Some good hooks are:

“People do not talk about this…”

“Stop scrolling if you have a hard time with…”

“This made everything different for me…”

A bold look or movement you see on someone’s face

Pro Tip: Add captions right away. A lot of people watch with no sound.

2. Optimize Video Structure (Retention Formula)

High-performing TikTok videos typically follow:

Hook (0–3 seconds) Build curiosity (4–15 seconds) Deliver value/payoff Call to action

Example CTA prompts:

“Save this for now.”

“Share this with someone who needs this.”

“Comment ‘YES’ if you agree.”

3. Use Trends Strategically (Not Randomly)

Trending sounds and styles help more people find your content. But they work best when they fit your post.

You can find trends via:

TikTok’s Discover page

The Creative Center

Watching niche creators

If you have a brand, you should make trends work for what you do instead of just copying them.

A skincare brand can use a popular “before/after” style. This will help people see what the product can do.

4. Create Share-Worthy Content Types

Some kinds of content get more shares without much effort:

Videos that show a real or common point of view

Posts that ask you to tag someone who fits a funny or true thing

Short and helpful tips you can learn fast

Breaking down wrong ideas many people have about the field

Sharing opinions that people may not all agree with, but in a nice way

Telling stories that make you feel something

Ask yourself:

Would someone send this to a friend?

If yes, it has viral potential.

TikTok pushes videos that spark conversation.

Ways to increase comments:

Ask questions that not everyone will agree on

Make a “Part 1” and let people know that there will be a Part 2

Ask viewers if they like A or B more

Tell people to share what they think

Example:

“Is 9–5 really dead? Let’s debate.”

6. Post Consistently (But Smartly)

Best practice:

1–3 posts each day (if you can)

Try out different types of content

Look at which videos get shares, not just views

Quality + consistency = algorithm trust.

Part 2: Leveraging TikTok LIVE for Massive Engagement

Many creators do not pay attention to LIVE. But this is a powerful way to grow.

TikTok LIVE:

Helps more people find you

Builds trust in the community

Gets more people to visit your page

Helps you get followers faster

When you go LIVE, TikTok often shows your account to more people.

1. Go LIVE With Purpose (Not Randomly)

Types of LIVE sessions that perform well:

Q&A sessions

Behind-the-scenes

Product demonstrations

Tutorials

“Work with me” sessions

Launch countdowns

Don’t just go LIVE. Give viewers a reason to stay.

2. Promote LIVE Before You Start

Build anticipation by:

Posting a short video to get people interested

Saying LIVE in the caption

Putting a comment at the top

Telling people what the topic is

I will be going LIVE tonight at 7PM. I will show you how I got 10,000 followers in just 30 days.

3. Structure Your LIVE Like a Show

High-performing LIVE sessions follow structure:

Give a warm welcome.

Say what this topic is about.

Share the important points one by one.

Get people to join with some Q&A.

Give a clear call to action at the end.

CTAs for LIVE:

“Follow to get more tips every day.”

“Tap the screen if you found this helpful.”

“Share this LIVE with your friends.”

4. Repurpose LIVE Content

After your LIVE:

Cut out the best moments.

Change answers into short videos.

Make recap posts.

Use highlights as a content series.

This helps you make more content without doing extra work.

Part 3: Combine Videos + LIVE for Explosive Growth

The real growth happens when you combine both.

Strategy Flow:

Post short videos that give a lot of value.

Use videos to let people know about LIVE sessions.

Go LIVE so you can connect better with your viewers.

Ask people watching LIVE to like and share your newest videos.

Turn parts of LIVE videos into short clips that can go viral.

This creates a growth loop.

Advanced Tactics for More Shares & Likes

Psychological Triggers That Increase Shares

Social identity (“This is so me”)

Validation

Humor

Shock value

Educational shortcuts

Transformation stories

Optimize Your Profile Funnel

Make sure:

Bio tells people what you offer

Pinned videos show your top work

CTA lets users know what to do

When people come to your profile after you post a popular video, they need to see right away why they should follow you.

Analyze Metrics That Actually Matter

Instead of obsessing over views, track:

Share rate

Average watch time

Completion rate

Follower sign-up rate

LIVE viewer stay rate

Put more effort into the formats that do better in these areas.

Final Takeaway

Growing on TikTok is not just about luck. It is about knowing how people think and how the platform works.

To maximize likes and shares:

Get their attention right away

Make people feel something or see what is important

Get people to join in or talk

Use LIVE to feel closer to people

Use things again in a smart way

Keep on doing it the same way

Creators make things that feel real, not just when they post videos.

If these are done in the right way, short-form videos help people find you and LIVE helps people feel loyal. When you use both, you build a growth engine that keeps getting better over time.