How to Convince Your Team to Invest in Accessibility

Talking about accessibility usually starts with enthusiasm, but often loses steam once it reaches executives. Designers and developers know why it matters, but the moment they pitch it to decision-makers, the objections arrive: “We don’t have disabled users,” or “Maybe later, when there’s budget.”

You’ll hear this across the board: a small startup desperate to ship fast, a huge enterprise stuck in years of legacy processes. The excuse changes, but the pattern stays the same. What gets overlooked is the reality: accessibility isn’t an extra feature, it’s part of what makes a digital product viable. It influences reputation, risk, revenue, and whether users even stick around.

If you want a product that scales without alienating people, accessibility has to be baked in.

Accessibility Is About Aging, And We’re All Aging

Aging changes how people interact with tech. Eyesight fades, hearing dulls, and hands lose dexterity. Design choices that once seemed “optional” — large buttons, text with enough contrast, layouts that don’t require pixel-perfect tapping — become the only way some users can actually engage.

And these aren’t fringe users. This group is already one of the largest, most active spending forces online. They buy groceries through apps, transfer money through mobile banking, and plan holidays entirely on websites.

Take banking as an example. If a dashboard isn’t built with clarity in mind, older customers may find themselves shut out of the very tools they rely on to manage investments or daily payments. For the business, that means losing a profitable, loyal audience.

Limitations Affect Everyone, Not Just People With Disabilities

Another myth is that accessibility is only about permanent disabilities. The truth is far more universal: situational and temporary limitations touch every user sooner or later.

Think about these real-world scenarios:

A cracked phone screen that makes small text nearly impossible to read.

A delivery driver trying to confirm an order in bright sunlight.

A parent juggling a baby in one arm while attempting to fill out a form.

A traveler attempting to book a ticket in a noisy airport where audio instructions are useless.

Convincing skeptics sometimes comes down to one shift: make it personal. It’s not about “someone else with a disability.” It’s about your own life. Filling a form one-handed while holding a toddler. Struggling with glare on your phone at noon. Trying to follow on-screen prompts in a noisy train.

Accessibility steps in at those exact moments. Which means every user benefits, even if they never identify as “disabled.”

“We’ll Do It Later” Means Paying More Later

Deferring accessibility is a hidden trap. When leaders say, “Let’s leave this for another sprint,” they’re essentially choosing to spend more later.

Early fixes are cheap: adding alt text, defining heading structures, ensuring forms are labeled, applying semantic HTML. These take hours, sometimes minutes. Left until after launch, they become weeks of rework. Code needs refactoring, design systems must be overhauled, and QA cycles must expand.

Accessibility debt grows just like technical debt. And just like technical debt, it clogs roadmaps and drains budgets.

Illustration: Imagine a product team ignoring focus states because “keyboard navigation isn’t a priority.” Six months later, when accessibility becomes urgent due to compliance requirements, the team discovers hundreds of components missing proper states. Instead of a simple fix, it becomes a complete rebuild.

From a business angle, this isn’t an accessibility argument — it’s a financial one. Build it right the first time, and you avoid waste.

Accessibility Protects Against Financial and Legal Risks

If you want the attention of executives, take a risk. The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is already in place. In the U.S., the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) applies to digital products. Other regions have similar laws.

Failing accessibility tests doesn’t just mean you have to patch things later — it can stop deals before they start. Many tenders, especially from public institutions, require compliance upfront. Miss the standard, and you’re excluded without discussion.

The reputational fallout is just as damaging. Word spreads fast about lawsuits or sites that block users. Once customers see a company as careless with inclusion, they start to question whether they’re valued at all.

Think of U.S. airlines that were penalized for inaccessible booking systems. The fines hurt, but the headlines did more damage. Stories of passengers locked out of basic services circled social media, denting trust far beyond the actual cost of the penalty.

That’s why accessibility isn’t just “ethical.” It’s also a shield for revenue and reputation.

Accessibility Improves UX, SEO, and Conversions

Here’s where accessibility goes from “cost” to “investment.” The same practices that support accessibility also improve user experience, SEO, and conversions.

UX benefits: Clearer structure, better contrast, simpler navigation. Users spend less time guessing and more time engaging.

Clearer structure, better contrast, simpler navigation. Users spend less time guessing and more time engaging. SEO benefits: Search engines reward semantic HTML, alt text, and headings — all WCAG practices. That means higher visibility in search results.

Search engines reward semantic HTML, alt text, and headings — all WCAG practices. That means higher visibility in search results. Conversion benefits: Faster load times and accessible flows reduce abandonment rates. Forms get completed. Shopping carts get checked out.

When you show leaders that accessibility improves core business metrics, they stop seeing it as a “nice to have” and start viewing it as a competitive edge.

Common Objections and How to Answer Them

“Accessibility slows us down.”

The truth: accessibility speeds you up in the long term. Teams that build inclusively avoid expensive retrofits, reduce QA cycles, and ship features that don’t need rework.

“We don’t have the right skills.”

Accessibility knowledge is teachable. Many guidelines are straightforward, and tools like Axe or Lighthouse surface quick wins. Partnering with specialists can also upskill internal teams.

“Our product isn’t used by people with disabilities.”

You don’t know that. Many disabilities are invisible, and many users won’t self-identify. Plus, situational limitations mean everyone needs accessible design at some point.

“It’s too expensive.”

Not compared to lawsuits, lost contracts, or the cost of rebuilding later. Accessibility saves money by reducing churn and widening markets.

“It will compromise our brand look.”

Actually, accessibility often improves design. Higher contrast improves readability. Larger buttons make CTAs more effective. Structured layouts increase clarity. Accessibility doesn’t mean ugly — it means usable.

Framing accessibility as a mix of opportunity and risk is the key to overcoming resistance.

How Developers and Designers Can Communicate Accessibility

One recurring challenge is language. Developers and designers often explain accessibility in technical terms: ARIA roles, WCAG levels, semantic markup. But business stakeholders rarely connect with that vocabulary.

Instead, shift the conversation to business terms:

Data: “30% of our target market is over 55.”

“30% of our target market is over 55.” Risk: “Ignoring this may expose us to legal action under the EAA.”

“Ignoring this may expose us to legal action under the EAA.” Growth: “Accessible sites rank higher in search and bring more traffic.”

“Accessible sites rank higher in search and bring more traffic.” Reputation: “Users increasingly expect inclusive design. Falling short damages trust.”

As a designer or developer, this shift empowers you. You’re not just defending design choices, you’re making a business case. You become a translator between technical needs and strategic goals.

Accessibility as a Driver of Innovation

Accessibility isn’t just about compliance or risk reduction. It’s often the birthplace of innovation.

Voice interfaces like Siri and Alexa began as accessibility tools for users who couldn’t type. Now they’re mainstream.

like Siri and Alexa began as accessibility tools for users who couldn’t type. Now they’re mainstream. Captions started for people with hearing loss. Today, they’re used widely in offices, gyms, and noisy public spaces.

started for people with hearing loss. Today, they’re used widely in offices, gyms, and noisy public spaces. Screen readers pushed the web toward semantic HTML, which also benefits SEO and structured data.

When companies treat accessibility as a design challenge, they often uncover new opportunities. Imagine the advantage of being the first in your sector to offer voice-enabled booking or gesture-based navigation that makes apps easier in motion. What starts as accessibility becomes a competitive differentiator.

Action Plan: What to Do Right Now

Stakeholders may nod along to arguments but still hesitate because they fear accessibility is overwhelming. Here’s how to counter that: show that it’s manageable.

Step 1: Test what’s there.

Use tools like Axe, Taba11y, and HeadingsMap. Audit homepages, key user flows, and forms.

Step 2: Fix the basics.

Add missing labels, improve contrast, adjust headings. Many fixes are low-effort, high-impact.



Step 3: Build a backlog.

Document remaining issues and prioritize them. Don’t make everything a blocker.



Step 4: Update workflows.

Add accessibility checks into your “Definition of Done.” Make it a standard, not an exception.



Step 5: Educate teams.

Run quick internal sessions so designers and developers know how to test and what to look for.



Step 6: Track progress.

Add accessibility metrics to your dashboards. Show leadership improvements in compliance scores or reduced bug counts.

Step 7: Involve users.

Invite people with diverse abilities to test your product. Their feedback will surface issues no tool can catch.

This framework shows that accessibility isn’t a giant leap — it’s a series of manageable steps.

Accessibility Is Continuous, Not a One-Time Task

Accessibility isn’t a one-off checklist. It’s a culture shift, woven into every stage of development: design, code, QA, and ongoing updates.

Tools help, but they don’t replace people. A scan can tell you an alt tag is missing, but it won’t say if the description actually helps a user. Automated tests can flag color contrast, but they can’t measure if a real person in sunlight finds the text readable.

Real progress comes when teams adopt accessibility as an ongoing responsibility. That means quarterly audits, user testing with diverse participants, and constant refinement.

Laws like the European Accessibility Act set the floor. True accessibility sets the bar higher — it builds trust with users, shows respect, and demonstrates that they’re not an afterthought.

Conclusion

Convincing stakeholders to invest in accessibility is about reframing the conversation. It’s not about “extra features for a few users.” It’s about creating products that:

Serve the widest possible audience.

Avoid expensive rework and legal risk.

Improve SEO, conversions, and overall usability.

Strengthen brand reputation and trust.

Open the door to innovation and differentiation.

Aging, temporary limitations, legal obligations — these are not niche issues. They touch your team, your customers, and your business outcomes.

You don’t have to fix everything at once. But you do have to begin. Every accessible button, every improved form, every clarified heading removes a barrier for someone.

Accessibility is not just for “someone else.” It’s for everyone, including you. And the businesses that recognize this truth early will be the ones building sustainable, competitive, and inclusive digital products for years to come.

If you need help integrating digital accessibility into your product, Attico is here to help.