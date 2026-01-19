If you’re keen to build a home gym without blowing your budget, a quality treadmill is often the first piece of equipment Aussies look for. A treadmill is versatile, space-efficient and suitable for beginners through to seasoned runners. But with so many options on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to balance features and affordability. This guide breaks down exactly how to choose the best treadmill for your budget so you can invest with confidence.

Before we dive in, it helps to understand what you’re actually comparing. In this article, we’ll refer to the broader category of treadmills to highlight the general features and specs you should consider when you buy a new treadmill.

Set a Realistic Budget First

The quickest way to narrow your options is by setting a clear budget. In Australia, entry-level treadmills typically range from a few hundred dollars to around $1,500. Mid-range models fall between $1,500 and $3,000, while high-end or commercial-grade treadmills can climb beyond $4,000.

Ask yourself:

How often will I use it?

If you’re walking a few times a week, an affordable model may be perfectly adequate.



Runners generally need stronger motors and better cushioning, which cost more.



Shared use often justifies stepping up to a more durable machine.

Prioritise the Features That Matter Most

Once you know how much you’re willing to spend, compare treadmills based on the most important features.

Motor Power (HP or CHP)

A stronger motor provides smoother performance and longer lifespan.

Walking: 1.5–2.0 CHP is usually enough.



Running Deck Size

A larger deck offers better comfort, especially for taller users or those with a long stride.

Look for at least 130–140 cm in length for jogging or running.



Walkers can often get away with a smaller deck to save money.



Cushioning System

Good cushioning reduces impact on your joints. Cheaper treadmills may feel harder underfoot, so test this if you can.

Incline Options

Most Australian users appreciate incline training for added intensity.

Manual incline tends to be more budget-friendly.



Folding vs. Non-Folding

Folding treadmills are perfect for apartments and smaller homes. Non-folding models are typically sturdier but require more space.

Compare Durability and Build Quality

Don’t let a low price tag fool you. Build quality can make or break your long-term satisfaction.

Weight capacity is a good indicator of overall sturdiness — the higher the limit, the stronger the frame.



Warranty length gives insight into how confident the manufacturer is about the product. Look for at least 2 years on parts and frame for peace of mind.



Assess Tech and Convenience Features

While not essential, tech features can make your workouts far more enjoyable.

Bluetooth connectivity



Built-in speakers



App integration



Heart-rate monitoring



Pre-set programs



If you’re on a tight budget, decide which of these are genuinely important to you, as they often push up the price.

Read Reviews from Australian Buyers

When shopping online, make sure to read reviews specifically from Australian customers. Many overseas models differ in motor specs, safety standards or warranty terms. Reviews provide honest insight into noise levels, ease of assembly, and long-term reliability.

Don’t Forget Delivery and Assembly Costs

Some treadmills are heavy, bulky and tricky to assemble. Before purchasing, check:

Delivery fees (especially for regional areas)



Whether assembly is included



Return or warranty claim processes



These factors can influence the true value of your treadmill.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best treadmill for your budget doesn’t have to be complicated. Determine your price range, prioritise the features you truly need, and compare options based on durability and comfort rather than flashy extras. Whether you’re walking, jogging or training for your next big run, the right treadmill will support your fitness goals for years to come.