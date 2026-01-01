How online solitaire is the rage in America these days

Microsoft Casual Games published a report in 2020 revealing that more than a hundred million hands of online Solitaire are played each day. Since its introduction over three decades ago, Microsoft Solitaire has attracted more than 350 million monthly players. Well, that’s Microsoft for you.

How Solitaire Became Popular

If you’ve ever played Solitaire on a Windows PC, then you probably know how addictive it can be. From Windows 3.0 through to Windows 11, Solitaire has come absolutely free. Since then, many online Solitaire platforms have emerged, offering players an even more refined and enjoyable experience.

Solitaire has become very popular over the years, as it’s a great way to improve short-term memory while also challenging your planning and decision-making skills.

The main objective in Solitaire is to move all the cards to the foundation piles in ascending order—starting with the Ace and ending with the King. Without getting too deep into the mechanics, it’s a simple yet effective way to stimulate the mind.

Why Solitaire Really Is the Best Game You Can Play Online

While video games have been around for more than fifty years, Solitaire has been one of the most beloved games for over thirty of those years. One key reason is that you don’t need other players to start a game.

It’s not surprising to see kids playing video games in class, but it’s also not uncommon to see older students playing Solitaire. It’s easily accessible and casual enough to enjoy during a class break or even in the office.

What sets Solitaire apart from other online games is its natural ability to relax both the mind and body. Many people report entering a meditative state while playing. Unlike many online games, it doesn’t demand high focus or long attention spans. By design, Solitaire calms the mind and helps ease stress.

That’s because Solitaire is a low-risk game that remains entertaining without the consequences usually associated with failure or frustration in competitive games. Its simplicity and low-stress nature help players disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life, allowing them to put aside worries and just enjoy some peaceful alone time.

A Game for All Ages and Benefits Beyond Entertainment

Aside from enhancing memory and cognitive functions, Solitaire continues to be a favorite among kids, adults, and seniors alike.

