How LTCG Tax Differs Across Equity, Property and Debt?

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax in India depends on the type of asset you sell. Equity investments, real estate and debt instruments are all treated differently under the Income-tax Act. The holding period, tax rate and available benefits vary across these asset classes.

Recent reforms introduced through the Union Budget 2024 significantly changed the capital gains framework. These changes took effect from 23 July 2024 and continue to apply in the current tax environment. Understanding how LTCG tax applies to different assets helps investors plan exits, evaluate after-tax returns and structure their portfolios more efficiently.

This guide explains how long-term capital gain tax works for equity investments, property and debt instruments.

Long-Term Capital Gains: The Basics

Capital gains arise when you sell a capital asset for more than its purchase price. The gain is classified as either short-term or long-term depending on how long the asset was held before sale.

The holding period threshold differs by asset category:

Listed equity shares and equity mutual funds: more than 12 months

Immovable property such as land or buildings: more than 24 months

Most other assets: Generally more than 24 months under the simplified regime

Once the asset crosses the required holding period, any profit from its sale is treated as a long-term capital gain and taxed under LTCG provisions.

Long-term gains typically receive more favourable tax treatment compared to short-term gains because the policy aims to encourage long-term investing and reduce speculative trading.

LTCG Tax on Equity Investments

Equity investments include listed shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and units of business trusts such as REITs and InvITs.

Holding Period

Equity assets qualify as long-term investments when they are held for more than 12 months before being sold.

Tax Rate

For transactions on or after 23 July 2024, long-term capital gains on listed equity are taxed as follows:

Gains up to ₹1.25 lakh per financial year: exempt

Gains above ₹1.25 lakh: taxed at 12.5%

No indexation benefit is allowed

These rules apply when Securities Transaction Tax (STT) has been paid on the transaction.

What This Means for Investors

The ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption allows small investors to realise modest gains without paying tax. However, larger gains are taxed at a fixed rate without inflation adjustment.

Because indexation is not available, investors often focus on holding periods and timing of profit booking to manage their tax liability.

LTCG Tax on Property and Real Estate

Real estate investments follow a separate tax framework reflecting their longer investment cycles.

Holding Period

A property such as land, residential property or commercial property qualifies as a long-term asset if it is held for more than 24 months.

Tax Rate

For property sales on or after 23 July 2024, LTCG is generally taxed at:

12.5% without indexation

However, for certain properties acquired before this date, taxpayers may still have the option to compute tax under the older structure (20% with indexation) if that results in a lower tax liability.

Exemptions Available

Real estate investors may reduce or eliminate LTCG tax through reinvestment provisions such as:

Section 54: reinvesting gains in another residential property

reinvesting gains in another residential property Section 54F: investing sale proceeds from certain assets into a residential house

investing sale proceeds from certain assets into a residential house Section 54EC: investing in specified government bonds

These exemptions apply only if specific reinvestment conditions and timelines are met.

LTCG Tax on Debt Instruments

Debt investments include instruments such as bonds, debentures and debt-oriented mutual funds. Their taxation rules have changed significantly in recent years.

Debt Mutual Funds

Debt mutual funds no longer receive traditional LTCG benefits if they invest predominantly in fixed-income instruments.

In many cases, gains from these funds are taxed according to the investor’s income tax slab, rather than under standard LTCG rules.

This change removed the earlier benefit of 20% LTCG tax with indexation, which had made debt mutual funds attractive for long-term tax planning.

Other Debt Instruments

Certain listed debt securities may still fall under the broader LTCG framework depending on their classification. The applicable tax treatment can vary based on the structure of the instrument and the provisions under which it is taxed.

Because of these differences, investors often evaluate debt products primarily based on income taxation rather than capital gains advantages.

Comparing Equity, Property and Debt

The key LTCG differences across these asset classes can be summarised as follows:

Asset Type Holding Period for LTCG Tax Rate Special Benefits Equity shares / equity mutual funds More than 12 months 12.5% on gains above ₹1.25 lakh ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption Property / real estate More than 24 months Generally 12.5% without indexation Reinvestment exemptions under sections 54, 54F, 54EC Debt mutual funds Varies by classification Often taxed at slab rates Earlier indexation benefits largely removed

These differences highlight how India’s tax system recognises the different risk profiles, liquidity and investment horizons associated with each asset class.

Planning Your Tax Strategy

Taxation is an important consideration when planning investments, but it should not be the only factor. Investors often review the following aspects when evaluating LTCG impact:

Holding period planning to ensure assets qualify as long-term

Timing of asset sales to use annual exemption limits effectively

Portfolio diversification across asset classes

Use of reinvestment exemptions where applicable

Using financial tools such as an income tax calculator can help estimate tax liability before selling an investment.

Because capital gains rules can change with future budgets, investors may also benefit from reviewing current provisions regularly or consulting qualified tax professionals.

Key Takeaways

Long-term capital gains tax in India varies depending on the asset being sold. Equity investments have the shortest holding period and provide an annual exemption threshold. Property requires a longer holding period but offers reinvestment-based tax relief options. Debt instruments, especially debt mutual funds, now follow a different framework where gains are often taxed according to the investor’s income tax slab.

Understanding these differences helps investors evaluate not only the potential returns of an investment but also the tax impact when they exit. A clear understanding of LTCG rules allows investors to make more informed decisions about asset allocation, holding periods and long-term financial planning.