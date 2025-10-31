Govee unveils smart plug outlet extender with night light

Looking for an outlet

The GoveeLife Smart Plug Outlet Extender is an all-in-one wall hub that integrates a small power strip with a customizable night light. The extender is priced at $36.99 in the US, with a 5% coupon now available. The device, which operates six AC plugs, two USB plugs, and an RGB light in total, could potentially replace both a power strip and a small lamp.

Design, ports, and what this plug replaces

The plug appealingly declutters the outlet area while maintaining capacity. The six total outlets are placed over three plug points, with the two smart-controlled front-face sockets and the four front and side always-on outlets. The company claims the design is sufficiently separated to keep bulkier so-called wall-wart adapters from blocking adjacent ports, a common concern with standard strips. On the charger side, one USB-C and one USB-A port are provided for phones, wearables, or low-power accessories. The extender’s integrated 15‑effect RGB light can be used as a night light or a mood light, with 15 color variations. Consolidating device distribution and ambient lighting in a single wall-mounted component is a useful choice in smaller, more cluttered locations where every outlet and square inch is essential.

Six AC outlets: two smart-controlled front sockets and four always-on outlets on the front and sides

Charging: one USB-C and one USB-A port for low-power accessories

Lighting: integrated 15-effect RGB light for night or mood lighting with 15 color options

Smart control, automation, and safety features

The two front-facing outlets are the “smart” part: they can be switched via the Govee Home app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, with scheduling and timers supported. That’s useful for routines like shutting off a space heater when you leave, firing up a coffee maker in the morning, or dimming the light and cutting power to a bedside charger at night. The RGB light also takes app and voice commands, so you can set scenes without reaching for a button. Though only two outlets are addressable, the half-split design makes sense — keep essential gear on the always-on sides, and dedicate the front to devices you want to automate.

Control via Govee Home app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant

Scheduling and timers for routines and energy saving

Built-in RGB light scenes controllable by app or voice

The device is a wall mount rather than a corded strip, which reduces floor clutter and trip hazards in a compact room. The housing carries a 5VA flame-retardant rating and supports both surge and overload protection — reassuring when plugging multiple devices into a single socket. For households, the tidy profile and reversible use cases are added bonuses. On a day-to-day basis, the three-plane outlet layout is the most noticeable feature. By spreading outlets along the front and sides, the extender removes the adapter crowding that often pushes people into a second power strip.

Price, competition, and the case for reduced standby

Smart power strips have been a thing for years, but most sit on the floor, soak up some space, and are overkill unless you need six independently controlled outlets. Alternatives from brands like Kasa and Eufy generally cost more and have been designed bulkier. Govee’s plug-in approach is trendier and, at $36.99 prior to the ongoing voucher, significantly cheaper than many multi-outlet smart strips.

The ‘smart’ price isn’t just kind of handy. According to research by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, standby power may make up 5–10% of residential use. It will not cut the bill to turn off specific equipment when they are on standby with plans, but tactically configured automation can gradually decrease the waste dribble.

In the larger marketplace, the $19.99 Govee, as well as the light visibility bonus, are quite common.

Early impressions and who this outlet extender suits

It is a neat enhancement for desks, kitchen counters, entryways, and dorm rooms that can streamline wiring and add warm light without another device on the table. The compromises are evident, with two manageable channels and a starting time in the United States, but they are economically practical.

No energy monitoring is mentioned, allowing efficiency-monitoring users to retain a distinct smart power strip. If you now have a large power strip and a night or desk lamp near the same socket, the new hub from Govee is the best choice. It is low-key and fundamental, well organized, and priced to make intelligent regulation and setting lighting feel like an elementary upgrade.