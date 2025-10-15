Get 40 Percent Off on Beats Studio 3 Headphones at Walmart

Walmart is offering a standout deal on the Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones, slashing the price by 40 percent to what amounts to the lowest price we’ve seen there. If you’ve been holding out for a deep discount on a standard-issue noise-canceling pair that’s friendly to both iPhone and Android, now’s the time.

Why This Beats Studio 3 Deal at Walmart Really Matters

Studio 3 has been a perennial best seller for good reason: consistent connection quality, straightforward controls, and reliable noise cancellation. This model often hovers in the mid-$100s range at big retailers, but this 40%-off discount sends it into rare sub-$100 territory, which makes for one of the year’s best value plays if you’re in search of over-ear ANC coverage. Industry watchers like Circana point out that over-ear ANC headphones tend to sell for triple-digit average prices in the U.S., making this pricing highly abnormal for a brand-name set.

Key Features of Beats Studio 3 That Still Stand Out Today

Pure ANC is the Studio 3’s signature feature; a technology that automatically adjusts for fit, seal, and external noise (like traffic or airplane engines) to block out disturbances on commutes and flights. Not the most aggressive ANC on the market, it does a good job of tamping down steady rumbles from trains and HVAC systems, and that’s what most people want on a day-to-day basis.

Battery life is an added plus: up to 22 hours with ANC on, up to 40 with ANC off. Fast Fuel charging provides about three hours of playback from a 10-minute quick charge — ideal for when you’re on the run.

Apple’s W1 chip does the heavy lifting of connecting everything for a smooth connection and efficient power management. Pairing on Apple devices is near-instant and can sync across iCloud devices.

On Android it’s treated as a regular BT headset, and the range is solid in noisy environments. On-ear controls manage volume, calls, playback, and summoning the voice assistant.

Cushioned earcups and a feather-light frame mean comfort above the average for 1+ hour listening. It’s also a foldable design with an included carrying case, so you can just toss it in your bag without worrying about scuffs.

Performance and Everyday Use for Travel, Work, and Commutes

Sound tuning is in the classic Beats profile, with bass response that sounds louder and more powerful than mids or highs but cleaner relative to older Beats headphones. Pop, hip-hop, and electronic tracks have the energy you want, and podcasts and calls are clear. Mic performance is a bit harsh for video calls in loud environments, and streaming latency is low enough to keep dialogue in sync when using most popular apps.

Real-world example: You’re listening on a subway ride, and Pure ANC noticeably shuts down the low-frequency roar all around you, which allows you to keep your volume levels at more healthful ranges.

It dials down air-handler cacophony and far-off chatter in an open-plan office, but not sudden loud nearby voices — some will get past even with pricier ANC sets.

How It Compares With Rivals at This Rare Sub-$100 Price

At less than $100, competitors include the likes of Sony’s WH-CH720N and Anker’s Soundcore Space One. Some of those rivals include more modern touches like USB-C charging and, in some cases, finer EQ control within your phone via companion apps. Studio 3 rides with the W1 chip’s burlier Apple ecosystem convenience and a tried-and-true ANC–battery combo that’s still in the game. Compared to premium flagships (e.g., Sony WH-1000XM4/XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra), Studio 3 can’t compete with top-tier noise suppression; it’s the price delta argument that makes sense today.

Some caveats:

Studio 3 charges over micro-USB, not USB-C.

The W1 chip predates hands-free voice activation — press a button to trigger Siri or Google Assistant.

Codec support centers on SBC and AAC; there’s no aptX.

Buying Notes and Current Availability for This Walmart Deal

The biggest discount usually goes to a particular colorway first, which means the steepest cut could be exclusive to certain finishes. Stock also tends to move quickly when there’s a sale on over-ear ANC for less than $100. See the retailer’s return policy and warranty; Beats usually has a one‑year limited warranty, while accidental damage protection is often offered at checkout if you want extra peace of mind.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for the most recognizable design, reliable ANC, and seamless Apple pairing at a budget price point, this 40 percent off deal is the best Studio 3 value we’ve encountered.

For travelers, commuters, students, and anyone who prefers a no-nonsense set that just works as it was intended to work, it’s an easy recommendation at the price while that price lasts.