Galaxy S26 Plus Renders Show Double-Stacked Camera

New Galaxy S26 Plus renders indicate one particularly striking design element: a dual-stacked camera island housing a trio of lenses. The pictures, from reliable tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Android Headlines, indicate that Samsung is further honing its look as it resurrects the Plus and shelves the Edge.

Double-Layered Camera Island Design Explained

One of the renders shows a two-level camera block: a wider bottom plate below another step that houses three lenses—as seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge concept and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This layered effect not only dresses the rear up a bit, it also helps to visually organize the optics; simplify all that glass aboard a shiny camera and you’ll appear slimmer (or at least less top-heavy), and perhaps minimize table wobble in comparison to lens rings alone.

What the latest Galaxy S26 Plus renders reveal

At the front of the device, we see a 6.7-inch flat panel, a centered punch-hole selfie camera, and slim, uniform bezels. It is said the device will clock in at 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35 mm—mirroring virtually identical dimensions to the current Plus, again suggesting Samsung’s old habits die hard with an upgrade strategy for the middle S-series tier that feels like it has come straight from Apple town.

The camera stack is still triple-lens, but the geometry is the real star. Pooling lenses together on a designed island, Samsung may be looking to create a more uniform design language across its flagship ranges. Trust that the Ultra will still have a more aggressive set of hardware differentiators, while the Plus maintains its clean and balanced look.

Other visible details are conservative: flat side rails, normal button placement, and no obvious repositioning of the front camera. As with all CAD-based leaks, attention is paid to footprint and layout—not final material choices.

Galaxy S26 Plus colors are still unconfirmed

Don’t get too attached to colorways in these renders. Color data is virtually never included in CAD files, but leaker Max Jambor has already warned that the eventual orange isn’t a real option for this model. Paint colors are normally locked down later in the manufacturing process for Samsung, and they usually include online-only hues after release to further entice customers looking for an alternative color option.

Change in the Galaxy S26 lineup strategy and tiers

Under the hood, Samsung’s S26 series has taken a new turn: The Edge is dead; long live the Plus. That moves the S26 series onto a more traditional three-tier path—Base, Plus, and Ultra—while borrowing some of the styling cues from the foldable line. It’s a practical reset that leaves the field open for both consumers—and manufacturing.

Why the camera bump design matters on S26 Plus

Larger sensors and better stabilization systems require vertical space. Sharing this island with a slight step would accommodate thicker lenses around a single monolithic hump and could enhance the aesthetics, changing the design’s look in front of the lens barrels as well as behind them. It also makes a distinctive silhouette—key in a market where, at five feet from the table, brand recognition may determine whether you make that purchase.

There are practical perks, too. A wider base plate can accommodate a wider thermal spreader under the camera area and provide accessory manufacturers with a uniform mounting point for case cutouts. It’s the sort of small structural tweak that can make a complicated system built around a phone more user-friendly.

Track record of these renders and what comes next

OnLeaks, the king of CAD renders, is consistently accurate, having leaked images of flagships such as the Galaxy S24 phones and Pixel models months ahead of any official announcements. However, renders are not finished hardware, and slight modifications to materials, finishes, or lens ring detailing routinely occur before signing off on the design.

The big unknowns: sensor specs, whether Samsung makes any image processing upgrades, and if Samsung tweaks materials for the Plus tier. Traditionally, the Plus has replicated the base model’s camera hardware and reserved advanced telephoto systems for Ultra. Keep an eye on regulatory listings, component certification databases, and parts leaks to help firm up the picture as production approaches.