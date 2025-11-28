Fox One Black Friday Deal Cuts 50% Off Price

Black Friday just brought cord-cutters a significant victory: Fox One is now half-price, at $9.99 per month for two months (down from the regular rate of $19.99 per month) for new subscribers. It’s available independently and as an add-on to Prime Video Channels; the promotion offers sports fans a cheap way to stream Fox programming live as the calendar’s busiest stretch of sports comes into view.

What the 50% Deal Gets You With Fox One Streaming

In a single subscription, Fox One bundles together the company’s linear portfolio, offering live local Fox stations in addition to Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox News, Fox Business, and — for the first time on virtual MVPDs — home shopping network Fox Weather and the over-the-air feed of the broadcast network. For sports audiences, that means access to NFL regional games on Sundays, marquee college football contests, and a stream of Big Ten Network programming — as well as consistent soccer, motorsports, and college hoops coverage across FS1 and FS2.

The piece of the puzzle for many fans is legal access to local NFL broadcasts without a cumbersome cable bundle. According to Nielsen data, there’s no question that NFL telecasts still reign over American TV, generating the vast majority of a year’s most-watched programming. Making those local games streamable with just one subscription — if only for the duration of the promotional window — dramatically lowers the barrier to entry.

How the Price Stacks Up for Sports Fans Today

Live TV bundles are still the default way to channel surf, but they are expensive. That’s $70–$85 per month, where services like YouTube TV tend to hang out ($25 is about Sling’s entry-level, before add-ons). Against that backdrop, Fox One’s $19.99 list price is a sports-forward niche play to begin with — surprise — the Black Friday rate of $9.99 for two months makes it a low-risk trial for game day coverage on high-powered NFL game days.

It’s not a plug-and-play option for everyone, then. Sunday Ticket and some regional sports networks are live elsewhere, and there are a few high-profile events that require additional services. But for NFL on Fox, Big Ten football, some MLB and college basketball on FS1, and international soccer spread across Fox properties, the value per dollar is solid — certainly at the promotional discount.

How to Watch Fox One on Your TV and Devices

Build your Fox One channel on Prime Video so you can consolidate billing and stream in the same app that already has access to most of your other favorite shows and movies.

Like many big-time streamers, it’s available on smart TVs, streaming devices, phones, and tablets. And because Fox One involves live local Fox stations, make sure to check during setup for availability in your market to ensure you receive the specific feed.

If all you care about is sports, meanwhile, teaming Fox One with a digital antenna would be another smart play. In some areas, you’ll also find access to local channels with an over-the-air antenna, which can be a nice complement to the channel package while we’re all being mindful of our budget.

Trade-offs to Consider Before Subscribing to Fox One

Fox One doesn’t have originals at this point, and its broader lineup skews heavily toward news. If you desire a full slate of entertainment networks or regional sports networks outside of the Fox ecosystem, you’ll also need additional subscriptions. That being said, for viewers whose chief objective is to catch NFL Sundays and Fox’s college slate, this discount serves as a clean, low-friction on-ramp.

The offer is for new subscribers and available while it lasts. After the two-month window, pricing goes back up to the regular rate unless you cancel. This makes it an opportune time to give the service a test drive and ride it through peak football season and into the early portion of Pac-12 basketball and soccer schedules.

Why This Fox One Black Friday Deal Matters Now

Sports are the final appointment viewing category keeping millions tuned in to live television. Nielsen has repeatedly demonstrated that the NFL leads TV ratings week to week, while companies such as Leichtman Research Group continue to tell us the story of pay-TV’s slow death. That is what direct-to-consumer bundles like Fox One aim to bridge, by giving sports fans the specific live channels they care about without the sprawling bundle.

Antenna’s market research has also found that time-limited streaming promotions can drive up sign-ups in a big way — especially when they are timed around key sports windows. This Black Friday pricing lands just as playoff races are tightening and conference championships loom — a savvy time that could tempt fence-sitters who have been waiting for the right offer.

Bottom Line: Should You Try Fox One at Half Price?

For $9.99 per month for two months, Fox One’s Black Friday offer is one of the easiest ways to watch NFL games on Fox as well as a wide variety of live sports without a bulky bundle.

If you’ve been looking for a legal, affordable way to access kickoffs and local channels (including Fox Sports networks), this is the time to jump on board — then reconsider after the promotion period is over.