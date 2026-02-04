DS Logon Is Gone: New Sign‑In Rules and How to Protect Your Benefits in Tennessee

DS Logon is officially retired, so if you’re in Tennessee and want to keep using VA services, you’ll need a Login.gov or ID.me account now. It’s really worth switching over as soon as you can — and making sure you finish identity verification and set up multifactor authentication — to avoid getting locked out of your benefits or risking your personal info.

If you used DS Logon for checking benefits, medical records, or filing claims, here’s what’s actually changed, how myAuth (or the VA’s new sign-in system) fits in, and what you need to do to protect your access. I’ll walk through the steps for verifying your identity, setting up multifactor authentication, and linking your accounts so your appointments, prescriptions, and disability claims don’t get interrupted. There’s more on claims and eligibility in VA disability section below.

DS Logon Retirement and the Transition to myAuth

DS Logon is being phased out and replaced by myAuth, which is a cloud-based identity service run by the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC). This affects access to over 200 DoD and VA sites, and you’ll have to confirm your identity and set up the new login to keep your benefits running smoothly.

Why DS Logon Is Being Decommissioned

The Department of Defense is ditching the old DS Logon system because, honestly, it just doesn’t cut it anymore when it comes to security or ease of use. MyAuth is built on a modern, commercial identity-as-a-service platform, and it’s got DMDC keeping an eye on things. The new setup brings stronger multi-factor authentication and centralized account controls.

The switch is supposed to cut down on single-point failures, and it supports both CAC and regular username/password logins, but always with an extra authentication step. For most folks, the big win is that you won’t have to sign in over and over again on every site, plus your credentials are a lot safer from theft.

Who Is Affected by the Change in Tennessee

Roughly 20 million people across the country are impacted, including plenty of Tennesseans—active duty, veterans, retirees, family members, DoD civilians, contractors, and vendors. If you use DS Logon for milConnect, VA benefit portals, or any DoD-linked service, you’ll need to set up a myAuth account to keep things running without a hitch.

State and county veteran service offices in Tennessee should probably brace for more questions from people needing help with identity verification or linking up their accounts. Any local organizations using DS Logon for federated login will have to update their systems to accept myAuth tokens.

The Department announced this as an 18-month phased transition, starting with milConnect. Expect some sites to switch over to myAuth before others, on whatever schedule DMDC sets. They’ll post the exact dates on official DoD and VA pages, so it’s a good idea to check milConnect and VA portals regularly.

During the transition, DS Logon will still work for each site until it makes the jump. You’ll need to verify your identity—either with a CAC or your old DS Logon credentials—when you set up your myAuth account. If you miss a site’s switchover date without getting your new login, you could lose access to that service for a while.

How to Protect and Access Your Benefits Under the New System

Let’s go over how to set up and manage your new myAuth account, use Okta Verify for secure sign-ins without a CAC, what’s different for folks without a Common Access Card, and some practical steps to keep your VA and DoD benefits safe.

Setting Up Your myAuth Account and Self-Service Options

Start by creating your myAuth account through the official DoD or milConnect portal. Use a personal email you can actually access and a phone number for the multi-factor prompts. The process is pretty straightforward—just follow the steps, upload whatever documents they need, and make sure to save your recovery codes somewhere safe (not just in your inbox).

Once you’re in, link your myAuth login to the VA and DoD services you use (like milConnect or VA.gov). Take a look at your account settings for authorized devices and any active sessions. If you hit a snag, stick to the official help pages or call the support number—don’t risk third-party “fixes.”

Using Okta Verify for Secure, CAC-Free Access

If you don’t have a Common Access Card, Okta Verify is your friend. It gives you a mobile one-time passcode and push notifications for sign-ins. Download the app, scan the QR code during setup, and make sure push notifications are on. Before you count on it for something urgent, try signing out and back in to make sure it’s working.

When you sign in, just approve the request on your phone or type in the code from Okta Verify. Keep your phone’s system updated and use a screen lock to protect the app. If you lose your device, go into your myAuth account settings, revoke access for that device, and add your new one.

Impacts for Those Without a Common Access Card

If you don’t have a CAC, you’ll need to use CAC-free methods like Okta Verify or Login.gov/ID.me, depending on what’s available. MyAuth will handle your identity credentials for VA and DoD sites that used to rely on DS Logon. Don’t put off the switch—missing the window could mean you’re locked out of your benefits temporarily.

Dependents and caregivers should double-check their affiliation (DEERS or VA account links) before the cutoff. If you can’t verify your identity online, there are in-person or phone options listed on the VA and DoD support pages. Missing the transition can delay your access to benefit statements and prescriptions, which is definitely not ideal.

Best Practices for Account Security and Benefit Protection

It’s honestly a good idea to turn on multi-factor authentication, and don’t just stop at one method—set up at least two, like Okta Verify plus your phone number or maybe another authenticator app. And, please, don’t fall into the old habit of reusing passwords everywhere. Using a strong password manager really does make life easier (and safer) when it comes to keeping track of all those logins.

Every so often, take a minute to check which devices you’ve authorized, look over active sessions, and update your recovery info in myAuth settings. If something looks off or you notice weird activity, reach out to the VA or DoD support center right away—better safe than sorry. For your own peace of mind, stash copies of things like disability ratings, benefit letters, and prescription details in encrypted backups. That way, if anything goes sideways, you won’t lose access to your important info or benefits.