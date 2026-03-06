Do I Need a Commercial Mortgage Broker in UK?

You know the feeling, you have a commercial mortgage in mind, but every lender seems to want a different story, a different set of documents, and a different valuation approach.

That is usually the moment a commercial mortgage broker UK becomes less of a “nice to have” and more of a way to keep the deal moving.

If you are weighing up should I use a commercial mortgage broker, this page lays out the practical benefits, the FCA regulated mortgage broker UK checks that protect you, and the decisions that drive pricing, like loan-to-value, refinancing, and interest rates.

Key Takeaways

For many UK deals, lenders commonly look for a loan-to-value around 65% to 75%, so you may need 25%+ deposit or equity to get mainstream pricing (a November 2025 consumer guide on commercial mortgages sets out this typical 75% LTV starting point).

Most commercial mortgages are variable rate, and many are linked to SONIA, not the London inter-bank offered rate (LIBOR is no longer the benchmark for new lending in the UK market).

Broker access is often the real advantage, not just rate shopping. The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association has reported that Legal & General Mortgage Club accounts for around 31% of the intermediary mortgage market, which shows the scale of distribution brokers can tap into.

Expect fees beyond the interest rate. Arrangement fees can run up to 3%, broker fees are often quoted around 1%, and valuation fees can start at £500+. Hampshire Trust Bank’s published valuation fee scale, for example, lists £1,655 for certain commercial property or large HMO valuations in the £400,001 to £500,000 band.

Commercial mortgage brokers in the UK: what they do

A commercial mortgage broker acts as the go-between for you and lenders, helping you secure a commercial mortgage for business premises, investment property, or buy to let.

The practical difference versus going direct is coverage. An independent commercial mortgage broker UK can screen lenders by their appetite for your property type (office, retail, industrial, semi-commercial, HMO, holiday let), your structure (sole traders, limited companies, partnerships), and your underwriting profile.

A good broker also translates the numbers lenders care about into the actions you can take. That includes:

Loan-to-value : Shaping deposit and security options, including whether extra property security could improve the deal.

: Shaping deposit and security options, including whether extra property security could improve the deal. Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) : Showing whether the rental income or business cash flow supports the repayments.

: Showing whether the rental income or business cash flow supports the repayments. Valuation and conveyancing : Lining up the valuation instruction, solicitors, and lender requirements so the case does not stall.

: Lining up the valuation instruction, solicitors, and lender requirements so the case does not stall. Packaging: Presenting accounts, bank statements, leases, and forecasts in a lender-friendly order, which can speed underwriting.

On pricing, do not get stuck on legacy language. In the UK, the Bank of England has explained that most LIBOR settings stopped being published after 31 December 2021, and the market moved to risk-free rates such as SONIA.

So if a lender still talks about “a tracker”, ask what it actually tracks (SONIA, Bank Rate, or the lender’s own variable rate) and how often it can move.

In the UK market you will see brokers such Revolution Brokers supporting cases across commercial mortgages, buy to let, bridging loans, and development finance.

Benefits of using a commercial mortgage broker

The headline benefits of using a commercial mortgage broker are simple, you get wider lender access and fewer avoidable delays.

The bigger win is accuracy. A broker can reduce “false starts”, where you apply to a lender that was never going to accept your structure, security, or income profile.

Here are the areas where brokers tend to add measurable value.

Sharper lender matching : For example, some lenders specialise in trading businesses, while others prefer long leases and stabilised investment property.

: For example, some lenders specialise in trading businesses, while others prefer long leases and stabilised investment property. Better underwriting fit : Brokers can steer you towards lenders whose criteria aligns with your DSCR, EBITDA, and credit history profile.

: Brokers can steer you towards lenders whose criteria aligns with your DSCR, EBITDA, and credit history profile. Cost control: They help you compare interest rates alongside arrangement fees, valuation fees, and exit fees, so you judge the real cost.

If you want a concrete underwriting lens, some lender credit policies set a minimum DSCR of 1.25, which means your net operating income needs roughly 25% headroom over annual debt costs (this approach appears in published credit policy summaries used in UK commercial lending).

Access to a wide range of lenders

This is where the broker channel can be decisive. Certain specialist lenders prefer broker-submitted cases because the packaging is cleaner and the broker can pre-check criteria.

That is also why large broker channels matter. The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association has highlighted Legal & General Mortgage Club as the largest mortgage club, with around 31% of the intermediary mortgage market.

In practice, lender access helps most when you need something specific, such as:

Semi-commercial property, like a shop with a flat above.

property, like a shop with a flat above. HMO and multi-unit freeholds, where valuation and rental assumptions vary by lender.

and multi-unit freeholds, where valuation and rental assumptions vary by lender. Complex ownership , including layered limited companies, SPVs, or partnership structures.

, including layered limited companies, SPVs, or partnership structures. Specialist underwriting, such as adverse credit history, short trading history, or unusual lease terms.

You will still see mainstream names like NatWest and Santander in broker discussions, but brokers often add the most value when a specialist lender offers a clearer fit for your asset and risk profile.

Advice that fits your deal (and stops expensive mistakes)

Good advice is less about “finding a lender”, and more about avoiding the wrong structure, the wrong rate type, or the wrong fees.

Commercial lending decisions are rarely one-size-fits-all, so your broker should start by pinning down your actual objective. Are you optimising monthly repayment, speed, maximum leverage, or flexibility for a refinance in a year or two?

From there, you should expect your broker to walk you through the trade-offs in plain English:

Interest only mortgages versus repayment, and what your exit plan looks like if you go interest only.

versus repayment, and what your exit plan looks like if you go interest only. Fixed-rate mortgages versus variable rates, and what you are really tracking (SONIA, Bank Rate, or a lender SVR).

versus variable rates, and what you are really tracking (SONIA, Bank Rate, or a lender SVR). Fees and covenants , including early repayment charges, exit fees, and any conditions linked to tenancy or lease length.

, including early repayment charges, exit fees, and any conditions linked to tenancy or lease length. Security and guarantees, including when a personal guarantee might be requested and how it is documented.

If your broker cannot explain why a lender’s criteria fits your case, you do not yet have commercial mortgage advice UK. You have a quote.

Time-saving and a simpler process

Speed comes from sequencing the steps correctly. Most delays happen because valuation, solicitors, and documentation get triggered in the wrong order, or the lender asks new questions late in the process.

Broker-led cases often run smoother because the broker checks documents before submission, anticipates lender questions, and keeps conveyancers and valuers aligned.

Plan for fees early, because they can affect timing. A November 2025 consumer guide on commercial mortgages notes that valuation fees may be as little as £500, but can rise in more complex cases.

As a real-world example, Hampshire Trust Bank’s published valuation fee scale, for example, lists £1,655 for certain commercial property or large HMO valuations in the £400,001 to £500,000 band.

When do you need a commercial mortgage broker?

You do not need a broker for every deal. You are more likely to benefit when the lender decision depends on interpretation, not just a tick-box application.

Use a broker if any of these are true:

You are buying mixed-use or semi-commercial property.

You need higher leverage and want to push loan to value without wasting time on unsuitable lenders.

Your income profile is complex (multiple companies, retained profits, variable dividends, or irregular rental income).

You are refinancing and want to compare pricing, fees, and covenants properly, not just accept a renewal offer.

If you are asking why use a commercial mortgage broker, the honest answer is usually this: they reduce the cost of being wrong.

First-time commercial property buyers

First-time buyers usually need a process, not just a quote.

Your first commercial purchase is where structure matters most. Lenders look at the property, the business (or tenancy), and your experience, and they can ask for more documentation than a residential mortgage.

A November 2025 commercial mortgage guide aimed at UK borrowers notes that lenders commonly cap lending at around 75% LTV, which is why first-timers often need meaningful deposit or equity.

To keep your first application moving, get these ready before you apply:

Last two to three years of accounts (or whatever your chosen lender expects).

Recent business bank statements.

Draft heads of terms for the purchase, plus lease details if it is investment property.

A simple repayment story, including how you handle rate rises on variable rate lending.

A broker should also be direct about fraud and misrepresentation risks. For example, trying to fund business premises on a residential mortgage can trigger serious problems later, including a forced refinance.

Complex financing requirements

This is the classic “broker” scenario: you have a property and a plan, but the deal needs specialist underwriting.

It could be cross-charging, multiple units, a mix of residential and commercial space, or a case where DSCR is tight and you need the right lender methodology.

Some lenders publish clear LTV ceilings for specific commercial propositions. For example, Shawbrook’s broker-facing structured real estate criteria shows maximum LTVs commonly sitting around 65%, with some cases up to 75%.

Broker support tends to be most useful when you are combining products, such as:

Bridging loan first, then refinance onto a longer-term commercial mortgage once works are completed.

first, then refinance onto a longer-term commercial mortgage once works are completed. Development finance for the build, followed by a term mortgage on stabilised value.

for the build, followed by a term mortgage on stabilised value. Second charge borrowing to raise capital without replacing an existing fixed rate.

Refinancing existing commercial loans

Refinancing is not only about chasing a lower rate. You can also refinance to release equity, consolidate debts, change the term, or switch from variable rate exposure to a fixed period.

The key is to compare the new pricing against the full cost of switching, including arrangement fees, legal fees, valuation, and any early repayment charge on the current loan.

As of October 2025, Funding Options reported fixed-rate commercial mortgages in the UK ranging from around 5.80% to 8.75%, with the final rate driven by the asset type, leverage, and borrower risk.

Refinance decision What to check Why it matters Switching rate type How the variable rate is set (SONIA, Bank Rate, or SVR), and whether a fixed option exists It changes your risk if market rates move, and it affects cashflow planning Leverage change New loan-to-value and valuation assumptions A tighter valuation can reduce proceeds and force extra cash in Exit and flexibility Early repayment charges, exit fees, and review points You avoid paying for flexibility you do not need, or losing flexibility you do need

How to choose the right commercial mortgage broker?

You are choosing judgement as much as access. Start with regulation checks, then test whether the broker can explain your deal clearly and predict where a lender will push back.

Ask for a written fee schedule, and make sure it states when fees are payable (on instruction, on offer, or on completion).

Check for FCA regulation

Start with a simple rule, if the broker claims to be authorised, verify it yourself.

The FCA’s Firm Checker and the Financial Services Register let you confirm the firm’s permissions and the contact details it lists, and FSCS sets out what protection can apply for mortgage advice and arranging if an authorised firm fails (for mortgages, FSCS lists compensation up to £85,000 per eligible person, per firm for failures after 1 April 2019).

Two practical checks that catch most problems:

Match the details : Confirm the phone number and email you are using match the register listing, not just the name.

: Confirm the phone number and email you are using match the register listing, not just the name. Check status: Understand whether the broker is directly authorised or operating as an appointed representative under a network.

One more nuance, many commercial and investment buy-to-let mortgages are not regulated in the same way as owner-occupied residential mortgages. That makes it even more important to confirm who is advising you, and what complaint and compensation routes apply to your exact situation.

Look for experience and deal-fit expertise

Experience matters most when it is specific to your asset and structure.

Use these questions to separate real commercial expertise from general mortgage broking:

“Which lenders are most active for my property type right now, and why?”

“What DSCR do those lenders typically want for cases like mine?”

“What is the most common valuation issue you see on this asset type?”

“If I want to refinance in 2 to 5 years, what terms should I avoid today?”

If you want name-recognition, brokers such as John Charcol (founded in 1974), Revolution Brokers, and Commercial Trust are established brands in the UK market. The right choice still comes down to whether the broker can explain your underwriting story, manage valuation and conveyancing, and get you to a clear lender decision without wasted loops.

Conclusion

If you want speed, clarity, and lender access, a broker can be the most efficient route to a commercial mortgage.

Just keep your checks disciplined: confirm FCA status where relevant, understand what is and is not regulated, and compare interest rates with the real fee stack (valuation, legal, arrangement, and broker fees).

For complex cases, refinancing, or higher loan-to-value targets, the right adviser can help you compare commercial mortgages, bridging loans, and development finance without losing weeks to the wrong lender.

FAQs

1. Do I need a commercial mortgage broker in the UK?

Not always, but a commercial mortgage broker in the UK can save time and get better rates for complex loans or specialist property purchases. They help where lenders and loan terms vary a lot.

2. What does a commercial mortgage broker do?

They search lenders, compare rates and loan terms, and handle much of the application and due diligence. They also explain paperwork and timeline, so you can focus on the deal.

3. How much will a broker cost?

Fees vary, some brokers charge a fixed fee, others take a commission, and sometimes the lender covers part of the cost. Ask for a clear quote before you agree.

4. How do I pick a good commercial mortgage broker?

Check experience, ask for references, and confirm they can access both high-street and specialist lenders. Compare fees, timeframes, and written examples of past deals, and make sure their market knowledge matches your needs.