Disney+ Rolls Out Verts Vertical Video Feed

Disney+ is introducing Verts, a TikTok-style vertical feed of short clips drawn from its movies and TV series, to U.S. users on its mobile app. The feature is designed to turn content discovery into a quick, swipeable experience that can send viewers straight into a title or add it to their watchlist with a tap.

A Swipe-First Doorway Into Disney’s Catalog

Verts lives in a new icon on the app’s navigation bar and surfaces bite-size moments from across franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney Animation, along with general entertainment on the service. The feed opens instantly to full-screen vertical clips, aligning with how mobile audiences already browse video elsewhere.

From there, users can jump directly into the source episode or film, or save the title for later. Disney says the feed will evolve to include fan-forward creator segments and additional storytelling formats, building a steady on-ramp from quick clips to long-form viewing.

Why Disney+ Is Betting On Short-Form Video

Short-form video dominates mobile attention, and its discovery mechanics are exceptionally efficient. Data.ai’s mobile market reporting has repeatedly shown TikTok leading in average time spent per user in key markets, while YouTube notes that Shorts reaches over 2 billion logged-in monthly users. Platforms that master vertical feeds tend to drive habitual daily opens and longer sessions—metrics streamers increasingly prioritize.

For Disney+, Verts tackles a longstanding streaming problem: the paradox of choice. A swipe feed trims the friction of browsing endless rows, and it can serve clips that quickly answer “what should I watch?” The company says internal testing across Disney+ and ESPN last summer led to measurable increases in engagement, an early signal that the format nudges viewers into more plays and saves.

Personalization Will Make Or Break Disney+ Verts

Disney notes that Verts is powered by an “advanced algorithm,” a prudent focus given TikTok’s success is rooted in uncanny personalization. For a streamer, strong ranking goes beyond virality—it must balance novelty with relevance, avoid spoilers, represent deep catalog, and respect age profiles across family accounts.

Expect the system to learn from micro-interactions—pauses, replays, long presses, and watchlist adds—not just likes or views. The art is in sequencing: serving a character moment that convinces a lapsed fan to resume a series, or a theme-park or behind-the-scenes clip that entices a new viewer to sample a franchise. Done well, a 10-second scene can become a high-intent teaser, lifting conversion-to-play far more efficiently than a static thumbnail.

Streaming’s New Discovery Arms Race Intensifies

Disney+ is not alone. Netflix launched a vertical mobile feed highlighting short clips from its titles, aiming to turn idle moments into decisions to watch—or at least to add to My List. YouTube has folded Shorts into its broader recommendation engine, using short clips as both an endpoint and a funnel into longer videos. Instagram Reels continues to amplify trailers and behind-the-scenes content from studios at scale.

The difference for Disney+ is deep IP ownership and a century of catalog. That gives the company wide latitude to cut and clear clips without complex licensing, and to remix universes in ways that spark fandom rather than fragment it. If Verts expands to creator-driven segments as planned, moderation, tone, and brand safety will matter just as much as ranking.

Engagement Today Monetization Tomorrow

In the near term, Verts is an engagement play: drive more daily opens, more minutes in app, and more starts of long-form titles. Over time, it also sets the stage for new ad inventory and sponsorships within the Disney+ ad-supported tier, mirroring formats advertisers already buy on Reels and TikTok. Short-form environments are well-suited to performance goals like trailer views and tune-in, with clear attribution when a swipe becomes a stream.

The bigger strategic prize is retention. A steady cadence of fresh, personalized clips can reawaken interest between marquee releases, smoothing the peaks and troughs that often drive churn. For households with diverse tastes, a vertical feed can quickly surface something for every profile without a lengthy browse.

What To Watch Next As Verts Expands On Disney+

Verts is rolling out first on Disney+ mobile in the U.S., with the company signaling broader ambitions, including creator content and more personalized experiences. As it scales, key metrics to watch will be session starts from the Verts icon, conversion from clip to full playback, and the lift in watchlist adds and completion rates for highlighted titles.

If those numbers move in the right direction, expect Verts to become a durable part of how Disney+ opens—and perhaps a template for how franchise storytelling adapts to the swipe era without losing the thread of long-form narrative.