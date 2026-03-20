Disney and Hulu unveil Daredevil King Ivory lineup

Disney+ and Hulu roll out a tightly curated slate this week anchored by three conversation drivers: the return of Marvel’s street-level juggernaut Daredevil: Born Again, the fentanyl-era crime thriller King Ivory on Hulu, and a newly anointed awards heavyweight, Sentimental Value. It’s a blend that hits Disney’s dual mandate—four-quadrant franchises on Disney+ and grown-up edge via Hulu—while the unified login strategy continues to make cross-service discovery feel seamless.

Industry trackers have noted that the “Hulu on Disney+” experience measurably reduces churn by surfacing adult-skewing hits alongside family tentpoles. Ampere Analysis has repeatedly linked that kind of cross-pollination to higher completion rates for prestige films and next-day network TV on hybrid platforms. This week’s mix is engineered for that effect.

Why Daredevil Leads This Week’s Disney+ and Hulu Slate

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ with the confidence of a series that knows exactly why fans showed up the first time: grounded stakes, bruising choreography, and a moral chess match with Wilson Fisk. The narrative stakes climb further now that Fisk has ascended to New York City’s top office, forcing Matt Murdock to navigate a system where the law and the lawless share the same address.

Marvel’s recalibration toward mature-rated cable-noir—after cameos in She-Hulk and connective tissue through Echo—has created a bridge from the Netflix era to the MCU proper. Parrot Analytics has consistently ranked Daredevil among the most in-demand superhero dramas, and Nielsen’s streaming gauges show that TV-MA franchise entries can punch above their weight on premiere weeks. Expect set-piece showdowns that read more like heat-map choreography than green-screen spectacle, and a legal thriller spine that keeps Murdock in the courtroom as often as on the rooftops.

There’s also extra sizzle in the broader street-hero lane: trade outlets including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have flagged a stand-alone Punisher project with Jon Bernthal on deck this year, suggesting Marvel’s grittier corner is no longer a side quest—it’s a strategy.

King Ivory Brings True-Crime Grit to Hulu’s New Releases

Hulu’s headline film this week is King Ivory, a lean, hard-charging thriller from director John Swab that channels the real-world fentanyl crisis into a multi-perspective crime story. Anchored by James Badge Dale and Ben Foster, the film tracks a Tulsa narcotics officer whose personal life collides with an investigation, collapsing the distance between policy and tragedy.

The subject matter is painfully current. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids like fentanyl are implicated in a substantial share of US overdose deaths, with the Drug Enforcement Administration warning about record volumes of counterfeit pills in circulation. Hulu has a track record with issue-driven dramas—Dopesick became a word-of-mouth force and an Emmy winner—and King Ivory slots into that lane with a smaller canvas but similar urgency.

For viewers who gravitate toward procedural authenticity and knotty morality, this is the week’s most topical watch, and a reminder that Hulu remains the home base for adult-skewing originals and ripped-from-the-headlines fare within Disney’s ecosystem.

Oscars Spotlight Boosts Sentimental Value

Fresh off a dominant awards-season run, the Danish drama Sentimental Value lands on Hulu with formidable prestige momentum. Directed by Joachim Trier and starring Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, and Stellan Skarsgård, the film dissects a family splintered by divorce as a father tries to repair bonds through the art he understands best. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized it across multiple categories, including a win for Best International Feature Film.

Ampere Analysis and the European Audiovisual Observatory have both documented a reliable halo effect for international films post-awards, with streamers benefiting from a surge in discovery once the red-carpet dust settles. Hulu’s international pipeline has quietly become a differentiator, and Sentimental Value exemplifies why: it’s accessible, emotionally precise, and the kind of film that nudges viewers beyond algorithmic comfort zones.

Also New on Disney+ and Hulu: Movies, TV, and Reality Picks

Beyond the headline trio, the services sprinkle in savvy audience plays. Hulu’s movie shelf gets Garfield from 2024 for family co-viewing, while food competition fans have fresh helpings of BBQ Brawl and Guy’s Grocery Games. Discovery staples like Expedition Unknown and Naked and Afraid add evergreen binge fuel.

On Disney+, nostalgia meets milestone with the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, and the animation pipeline keeps humming with Magicampers and a Zombies universe diary entry that expands its teen-friendly lore. Reality juggernauts continue to funnel in day-and-date, including American Idol, while The Bachelorette returns to keep the social-TV engine churning on Hulu.

How to Stream Smarter This Week on Disney+ and Hulu

If you’re on the combined Disney+/Hulu experience, profile-level parental controls are your friend: lock Hulu’s TV-MA tiles when you’re building a kid-centric homepage, or lean into the new “Recommended for You” rows that now unify history across both brands. Research firms like Antenna have noted a steady consumer shift toward ad-supported tiers; for high-demand drops like Daredevil, consider downloading episodes in off-peak hours to avoid congestion and sail past ad breaks when available.

The bottom line: pick your lane and double down. If you want bruising, character-first superhero drama, Daredevil is the week’s must-watch. If you want a lean crime story with ripped-from-the-headlines urgency, King Ivory is your play. And if you’re catching up on awards-season essentials, Sentimental Value is the prestige pick that lives up to its buzz.