Countries Move To Ban Social Media For Children

Governments around the world are accelerating efforts to keep children off mainstream social platforms, testing the limits of online safety policy, privacy law, and platform design. While proposals vary, the direction of travel is clear: hard age floors for apps like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and X, coupled with tougher penalties for companies that fail to keep underage users out.

Which Countries Have Already Acted on Underage Social Media Bans

Australia has moved first with a nationwide prohibition for users under 16 on major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick. Messaging and child-specific video apps are treated differently, reflecting how policymakers distinguish between broadcast-style feeds and closed communications. Canberra has put responsibility squarely on platforms to implement “age assurance” and not rely on self-declared birthdays. Noncompliance can trigger fines reaching tens of millions of dollars, enforced by the eSafety regulator.

Europe’s Growing Push for Stricter Underage Social Media Bans

Denmark is advancing a ban for under-15s with cross-party backing and plans to anchor enforcement in a government-backed “digital evidence” app for age checks. France’s lower house has approved a nationwide under-15 ban and the measure has support from the Élysée, with final passage pending further votes. In Germany, the conservative bloc has floated a bar for under-16s, though coalition partners have signaled caution about an outright prohibition.

Elsewhere in the bloc, Greece has indicated it is preparing an under-15 restriction, while Slovenia is drafting legislation to keep under-15s off social networks such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. Spain’s government has announced plans to prohibit use under 16 and is pairing the move with proposals to hold executives personally accountable for serious harms like hate speech.

The United Kingdom is consulting on an under-16 ban and weighing a parallel approach that would force platforms to curb features linked to compulsive use, such as infinite scroll and autoplay. Any UK action would sit alongside the Online Safety Act’s duties to protect children, and Ofcom guidance has already emphasized stronger age checks for high-risk services.

Asia-Pacific Momentum Behind Under-16 Social Media Bans

Indonesia has announced plans to bar under-16s from a broad slate of services, naming YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox as initial targets. Malaysia has also signaled an under-16 prohibition and is preparing implementation details. These moves underscore a wider shift in the region, where governments are reaching for direct age gates on social networks rather than relying solely on school-based digital literacy campaigns.

Why Governments Are Moving Now to Restrict Kids’ Social Media

Lawmakers cite a convergence of risks: cyberbullying, targeted harassment, exposure to self-harm content, contact from predatory accounts, and design choices that maximize time-on-platform. The American Psychological Association has warned that heavy, dysfunctional use can correlate with poorer mental health outcomes among adolescents, especially when it displaces sleep and offline relationships. UNICEF and the World Health Organization have similarly cautioned that excessive screen time can crowd out physical activity and rest for younger children.

Use among minors is widespread despite official age limits. Research from Ofcom has found that many children below the nominal 13+ threshold already maintain profiles on mainstream platforms. Pew Research Center surveys show teens report near-constant online activity, with YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat dominant—an adoption pattern that makes strict enforcement both urgent and complex.

The Hard Part: Age Checks and Privacy in Underage Social Media Bans

Every proposal runs into the same practical question: how to verify age without building a mass surveillance system or locking out those without IDs. Options on the table include government-backed digital identity wallets, third-party verification vendors, and “age estimation” techniques that analyze signals like face, voice, or behavior. Privacy groups including Amnesty Tech have warned that such checks can be invasive, error-prone, and discriminatory if they over-collect biometric data or require documents some families lack.

European policymakers point to the Digital Services Act, which already curbs targeted ads to minors and encourages age-appropriate design, as a baseline that bans can build upon. But even with uniform rules, enforcement will hinge on platforms’ ability to detect underage sign-ups, prevent evasion via VPNs or family accounts, and adapt features—limiting algorithmic recommendations, tightening direct messages, or disabling addictive loops for younger cohorts.

What to Watch Next as Underage Social Media Bans Advance

Expect legal challenges testing whether blanket bans are proportionate, as well as intense debate over acceptable forms of age assurance. Some governments are likely to pursue hybrid models: hard age floors for the highest-risk apps, plus design mandates that reduce compulsive engagement for older teens. Meanwhile, platforms may roll out more graduated experiences—stricter defaults, limited discovery, and optional verified-ID tiers—to show compliance without fragmenting global products.

The through line is unmistakable: a growing coalition of governments is moving from guidance to prohibition for younger users. Whether these bans meaningfully reduce harm will depend less on the text of the laws and more on the machinery behind them—privacy-preserving age checks, consistent enforcement, and real product changes that make social media safer by design.