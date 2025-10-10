Boox P6 Pro Introduces 5G to Pocket e-readers

Boox is aiming to take e-readers into always-connected territory with the P6 Pro, a small Android device landing in China in two flavors — one with a monochrome E Ink panel and another using the latest Kaleido 3 color screen.

Deep breath: both models have a hybrid SIM/microSD slot with 5G data, effectively turning the down-at-heel e-reader into not just a mobile reading tool but also a note-taker.

It’s priced at CNY 2,799 for the black-and-white model and CNY 3,299 if you want it with a splash of color, though early adopter discounts will make those numbers go down temporarily. International plans are unannounced, but the global release would likely sport a small price premium and could carry a different name. Either way, adding cellular back to a small e-reader is noteworthy in a category that has largely disregarded connectivity since carriers closed legacy 3G networks.

What 5G Means for an E Ink Device Like the P6 Pro

Always-on data quietly solves the e-reader’s biggest annoyance: You no longer require Wi-Fi to synchronize your library, pull in library loans via Libby or fetch those protected PDFs from work. New books can be downloaded on the train platform, annotated slides between classes and cloud notebooks are always up to date across devices without having to juggle hotspots.

The move also reflects the way people read now. Trend 1: The uptick in 5G subscriptions. In the Ericsson Mobility Report, it is reported that there has been a boom in the number of 5G mobile subscriptions globally, which has resulted in an abundance of access to mobile data at lower cost. E Ink screens remain thrifty, but radios aren’t — hence Boox pairs a 3,950mAh battery and 15W USB-C charging with the P6 Pro so that it can weather cellular bursts without stretching the long standby times e-readers are expected to deliver.

Two Models Designed for Different Reading and Notes

The monochromatic P6 Pro focuses on a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display tuned for crisp text at 300 ppi, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and storage of up to 128GB.

Dual-tone front lighting and an ambient sensor drive comfort changes (through warmth or brightness) based on your environment — whether that’s in a dimly lit classroom, a dark airplane cabin, or the middle of the bright afternoon sun.

The color P6 Pro features E Ink’s Kaleido 3, which applies a color filter to display 4,096 colors. As with all screens in the Kaleido line, black-and-white content remains 300 ppi while color content shows at 150 ppi — a trade-off that reads better on this smaller tablet than its larger cousins. Boox pushes this model into service for creativity and power users, adding 8GB of RAM so you can annotate, sketch or make color-coded markups on comics, textbooks and PDFs with a stylus.

Common hardware consists of Android 13 (for a flexible library of apps), dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0 for audio, the rear 16MP camera with LED flash for rapid document captures and that aforementioned 15W charging technology. The result is that the P6 Pro does push closer to a minimalist tablet in terms of what it’s capable of, and yet still offers all the eye comfort and battery performance you expect from E Ink.

Phone Nearby Without the Mess: SIM and VoIP Details

The dual-purpose tray takes a 5G SIM card and a microSD card, or a single microSD card (up to 1TB) in place of the other.

Boox claims the device also supports VoIP over mobile data, great if you want to place a quick call via apps without turning the e-reader into a full-fledged phone handset. Conventional voice and text messages are unconfirmed.

Android 13 means the platform remains open: You can install Kindle and Kobo for cross-store libraries, Libby for public library loans or workplace tools such as OneDrive and Google Drive. Boox’s software also comes with a few adjustable refresh and contrast modes that keep ghosting in check without muddying scrolling feeds or manga panels, while still emphasizing clear, flicker-free text. The difference is the lack of distraction with options — you have access to all your favorite apps without having a library of apps that keeps regular tablets glued to your hands.

Pricing and Availability for Boox P6 Pro in China

Its launch price is CNY 2,799 for the monochrome model and CNY 3,299 for the color version in China, with discounts bringing them a few hundred yuan lower for early buyers. Converted estimates are around the mid-$300s for black-and-white and mid-$400s for color during the promo period. International pricing and availability have not been announced, and there is usually a markup when devices step beyond their home market.

Where the P6 Pro Fits Among Modern Connected Rivals

Cellular reading isn’t new — some older Kindles provided free 3G for book downloads — but you can count on one hand the number of dedicated e-readers with very current technology, namely 5G. Major players like Amazon and Rakuten Kobo already concentrate on Wi-Fi models, but niche brands such as Bigme and PocketBook have dabbled in 4G for larger, note-taking-centric devices. Hisense constructed full E Ink phones with cellular radios, but the display stakes are different there. The P6 Pro is unique in providing 5G in a pocketable, 6-inch class reader.

If you are after the lightest, sharpest text experience for novels and articles, the monochrome P6 Pro is the no-nonsense pick.

If you read mostly graphic novels, course content or heavily marked-up PDFs, the color model’s stylus support and Kaleido panel are a stronger argument even with the lower color ppi. For so many readers, though, the story here is the SIM slot: You finally have an e-reader that follows you beyond Wi-Fi.