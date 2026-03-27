Android 17 Beta 3 Adds Hearing Aid Alert Controls

Google’s latest Android 17 Beta 3 quietly delivers a meaningful quality-of-life upgrade for people who use hearing aids. New accessibility options let users stop notification sounds, ringtones, and alarms from being piped directly into their hearing devices, reducing startle, fatigue, and potential exposure to sudden loud bursts of audio.

Because this beta marks the platform stability milestone, the controls are highly likely to ship in the final Android 17 release. That’s a big signal to hearing health professionals and device makers that Android is standardizing safer default behavior for connected hearing technology.

What Changed in Android 17 Beta 3 for Hearing Devices

Inside Settings under Accessibility, the Hearing devices page now includes two practical toggles. One blocks notification chimes from playing in hearing aids. The other prevents ringtones and alarms from blasting through them when a device is connected. The aim is straightforward: keep essential alerts visible and haptic when needed, but avoid routing abrupt sounds straight into the ear.

Google notes the feature is designed to reduce “unwanted interruptions” for people with hearing loss. It applies not only to ASHA-compatible hearing aids (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids) but also to cochlear implants and other medically prescribed hearing devices recognized by the system.

Why This Matters for Hearing Health and Safety

Sudden tones can be uncomfortable or even painful when amplified by hearing devices. The World Health Organization estimates over 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, with hundreds of millions requiring rehabilitation. In the U.S., the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports roughly 15% of adults experience some hearing difficulty.

For many, daily smartphone use includes a barrage of chimes, alarms, and incoming call rings. Hearing care professionals routinely advise minimizing exposure to unexpected loud sounds, which can contribute to listening fatigue and stress. By giving users granular control over how alerts are routed, Android 17 helps reduce those moments when a phone unexpectedly “shouts” directly into an aid.

Under the Hood: ASHA and Bluetooth LE Audio

Android’s hearing device support has steadily matured since ASHA brought low-energy Bluetooth streaming to compatible aids. With broader industry momentum toward Bluetooth LE Audio and the Hearing Access Profile, fine-grained audio routing matters more than ever. The new switches complement this trajectory by letting users choose which sounds, if any, should enter hearing devices while preserving visual or haptic alerts on the phone itself.

This approach also aligns with best practices seen in other ecosystems that allow users to decide if system sounds and ringtones should be sent to hearing devices. Consistency across platforms helps audiologists set expectations and tailor fittings to real-world use.

How to Try These Hearing Device Controls Right Now

Eligible Pixel owners enrolled in the Android beta program can install Android 17 Beta 3 and find the new options in Settings under Accessibility, then Hearing devices. There you’ll see separate controls to keep notifications, as well as ringtones and alarms, from playing through connected hearing devices. Names and placements can vary slightly by manufacturer skin, but the switches should live in that accessibility pane.

If your aids or implants support ASHA or are recognized as hearing devices by Android, the new behavior should apply automatically once toggled. You can still rely on vibration, on-screen banners, smartwatches, or external speakers to catch important alerts without routing the audio directly to your ears.

What to Expect in the Stable Android 17 Release

With platform stability in place, these accessibility upgrades are poised to reach the stable Android 17 build. Phone makers can now finalize integration, and hearing aid partners can validate compatibility. Expect the feature to land first on devices that receive Android 17 early, with broader availability as OEMs roll out their updates.

It’s a small switch with outsized impact. By letting users block high-impact tones from entering hearing devices, Android 17 makes everyday smartphone moments—like an unexpected call or a pre-dawn alarm—less jarring and more in line with hearing health recommendations.