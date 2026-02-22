Best White-Label Website Builders with AI Features (2026 Comparison)

Running a website development service requires technical expertise, staff time, and not least, ongoing operational costs. For hosting companies, freelancers, and agencies, a white-label website builder can dramatically reduce this burden. These platforms allow you to create professional websites for clients using a third-party builder while presenting the entire experience under your own brand.

The benefit is simple: you deliver high-quality sites without exposing the underlying platform. This strengthens your brand, improves client trust, and supports scalable growth—all while cutting development time and overheads.

But not all white-label solutions are equal. Features, pricing, AI capabilities, and overall usability vary considerably. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compared the top five white-label website builders for 2026.

Top 5 White-Label Website Builders in 2026

1. Site.pro

Short Review: Site.pro white label website builder is a popular choice for hosting companies due to its smooth integration with cPanel, DirectAdmin and other hosting panels, as well as fast servers, on-premises options and reasonable prices. It offers complete white-labelling, multilingual support, and a vast template library. Its AI tools assist with content generation and layout creation, allowing clients of resellers to build sites even faster, in a conversational manner. It’s one of website builders that have an AI chatbot that can edit a website on its own, following users’ commands, which makes it a valuable addition to hosting plans.

Key Features:

Full white-label customisation (logo, domain, UI colours)

Seamless integration with major hosting control panels

Highly advanced AI-chat for fast and easy website creation

Unlimited free websites, a large number of premium sites at base.

Drag-and-drop editor suitable for beginners

E-commerce support with payment gateway options

Pricing:

Hosting-integrated plans and self-hosted licensing available.

Pricing varies depending on server installation and the number of sites/users. £105/month at base for 500 premium websites and unlimited free websites.

2. Simvoly

Short Review: Simvoly is known for combining websites, funnels, memberships, and CRM tools in one dashboard. For white-label resellers, this means you can offer far more than a website builder — an all-in-one sales platform for your clients.

Key Features:

Full white-label reseller programme

Integrated funnels, CRM, memberships, and e-commerce

Fast hosting and high-performance templates

Drag-and-drop editor with responsive controls

Pricing:

White-label plans typically start at agency/reseller tiers

Cost depends on user limits and number of websites, starting at £44.5/month for 2 websites (if billed annually)

3. Ucraft

Short Review: Ucraft provides a clean interface, reliable hosting, and a dedicated white-label solution favoured by agencies. Its AI features support content creation and automated design suggestions. Ucraft’s straightforward editor is easy for clients to adopt, making it a solid option for resellers who support non-technical customers.

Key Features:

Fully branded white-label platform (your domain, your UI)

AI-powered content and design suggestions

Multilingual site support

Built-in SEO tools and analytics

E-commerce with zero transaction fees

Pricing:

White-label plan offered as a standalone package.

Pricing based on number of editors and websites needed, starting at £31/month (for agencies), and £119,14/month (for SaaS) for three websites. It also has a custom plan option, discussed individually.

4. Duda

Short Review: Duda is one of the strongest agency-oriented website builders on the market. Its white-label suite includes team collaboration tools, client management features, and automation options through its API. The platform also incorporates AI text generation and smart layout tools to speed up production workflows.

Key Features:

Full white-label dashboard, client login and branded reports

Powerful collaboration tools for teams

AI-assisted content creation and design

Extensive template library with strong responsive design

API automation for large-scale operations

E-commerce support and app integrations

Pricing:

Agency and custom enterprise plans available. £112/month monthly for four websites. Every additional website will cost £10.

Higher cost than some competitors, but rich in features for scaling teams

5. 10Web

Short Review: 10Web stands out for its AI-powered WordPress automation. It allows you to create entire websites using AI, clone existing sites, or generate content and layouts instantly. For hosting companies seeking a WordPress-focused white-label builder, 10Web offers unique value through automated optimisation, security tools, and cloud hosting.

Key Features:

Advanced AI website generator

AI assistant for text creation and image generation

Automated optimisation, performance scoring and backups

Google Cloud-based hosting

White-label dashboard for agencies

Pricing:

Pricing depends on the number of websites and hosting resources. Needs to be discussed individually.

Which White-Label Website Builder Is Best for You?

The right white-label website builder depends on your business model:

Hosting companies may prefer Site.pro for its seamless panel integrations, AI website builder and unlimited site options.

may prefer for its seamless panel integrations, AI website builder and unlimited site options. Sales-driven agencies could benefit most from Simvoly , thanks to its funnel and CRM capabilities.

could benefit most from , thanks to its funnel and CRM capabilities. Straightforward client projects are well-served by Ucraft , offering simplicity with full white-labelling.

are well-served by , offering simplicity with full white-labelling. Large agencies with internal teams often choose Duda for its collaboration tools and automation.

with internal teams often choose for its collaboration tools and automation. Those committed to WordPress should look towards 10Web for its AI-powered WP workflows.

All five platforms provide strong white-label capabilities, AI tools, and streamlined workflows—but the best choice ultimately depends on your clients, your operations, and the scale of your services.