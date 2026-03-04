Modern marketing and sales teams live and die by their funnels. From first touch to closed-won, you need a clean way to capture demand, qualify it, route it to the right reps, and keep everything visible in your CRM. The problem: your “funnel” is usually spread across landing-page tools, form builders, email platforms, CRMs, and spreadsheets.



That’s why funnel builders have become core go-to-market infrastructure. A funnel builder is any tool that lets you design multi-step journeys, pages, forms, emails, automations – that move a prospect from click to customer, while keeping data and context intact for your team.

In this 2026 comparison, we’ll look at the best funnel builders for marketers and sales teams: how they handle lead capture, qualification, routing, automation and reporting, and what they cost at a high level. We’ll also highlight involve.me as a modern, AI-powered, no-code funnel platform built specifically to help teams guide, qualify and convert visitors with interactive funnels, lead scoring and deep integrations.

We’ll cover:

HubSpot Marketing Hub + Sales Hub

involve.me

GoHighLevel

ClickFunnels 2.0

Unbounce

1. HubSpot Marketing Hub + Sales Hub

HubSpot is a CRM-centric platform that many GTM teams effectively use as their “funnel OS”. You get a free CRM, marketing automation, landing pages, forms, email, chat, deal pipelines and reporting in one place, so both marketing and sales operate on the same data model.

Key use cases & features

Build campaigns using HubSpot landing pages, forms, CTAs and chat to capture leads, then nurture them via email automation and hand off to Sales Hub pipelines with full engagement history.

Both marketing and sales see the same contact record, including page views, email engagement, meetings and deals. This makes it easier to align on MQL/SQL definitions and measure funnel performance from first touch to revenue.

Recent updates add AI content assistants, workflow suggestions and predictive lead scoring, helping teams prioritize the right accounts and refine funnels without as much manual analysis.

Pricing

HubSpot’s CRM core is free, including basic forms, landing pages and email with HubSpot branding.

For more serious funnel work, you’ll look at Marketing Hub + Sales Hub:

Marketing Hub Starter from around $9/seat per month (billed annually) with 1,000 included marketing contacts.

(billed annually) with 1,000 included marketing contacts. Marketing Hub Professional from around $800–$890/month plus contact tiers.

plus contact tiers. Marketing Hub Enterprise from around $3,600/month and up.

Best for

B2B teams that want their funnels, CRM, marketing and sales workflows under one roof, and who are willing to invest time (and budget) into a scalable, all-in-one platform.

2. involve.me

involve.me is an AI-powered funnel platform designed for marketing and sales teams that care about lead quality, not just raw volume. It lets you combine forms, survey questions, quiz logic and calculators into multi-step funnels that guide each visitor to a personalized outcome while automatically profiling and scoring them in the background.

Funnels can be generated by chatting with AI, then refined in a drag-and-drop editor and published as standalone landing pages or embedded widgets on your website.

Key use cases & features

Interactive lead gen & qualification

Build lead-gen quizzes, assessments, product finders and ROI/pricing calculators that collect rich data instead of just an email field. Each interaction can contribute to a lead score and qualification profile, so sales gets context, not just a contact.

Combine form, survey, quiz and calculator elements into conditional flows (answer-based or score-based outcomes) so different personas see different questions, messages and offers.

The platform is intentionally built around three pillars:

Guide visitors with interactive flows, Qualify them via scoring & question logic, and Convert them with personalized capture forms and outcomes designed to maximize on-page conversion.

The platform is intentionally built around three pillars: visitors with interactive flows, them via scoring & question logic, and them with personalized capture forms and outcomes designed to maximize on-page conversion. Strong data & integrations for ops teams

involve.me offers native integrations with 50+ tools – including HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho CRM, Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Notion, Google Sheets, and more – plus Zapier and webhooks.

You can map scores, calculator outputs and field answers directly into custom fields in your CRM or MAP for segmentation, lead routing and scoring workflows.

You can map scores, calculator outputs and field answers directly into custom fields in your CRM or MAP for segmentation, lead routing and scoring workflows. On-brand, mobile-first design control

Global and per-page design settings, gradients, custom fonts, background images and element-level design overrides help you match your brand without involving devs.

Global and per-page design settings, gradients, custom fonts, background images and element-level design overrides help you match your brand without involving devs.







For marketers and sales teams, involve.me essentially becomes an interactive front-end to your CRM: it captures, enriches and scores leads, then pushes structured data into the rest of your stack.

Pricing

involve.me has a Free plan (no credit card required) with limited live funnels and visits, enough to test real campaigns, plus several paid tiers.

Best for

Marketing and sales teams that want interactive funnels for lead gen, qualification and product recommendation, with strong scoring and data to plug into their CRM or marketing automation, rather than just static pages.

3. GoHighLevel

GoHighLevel (HighLevel) is an all-in-one sales and marketing platform originally built for agencies. It combines website and funnel builders, CRM, messaging (SMS, email), calendars, automation and white-label capabilities in a single system.

Key use cases & features

Drag-and-drop website and funnel builder for opt-in funnels, appointment funnels, sales funnels with upsells/downsells and more, plus templates to speed up buildout.

Deal pipelines, task automation, multi-channel messaging (email/SMS/voice) and reputation management make it a central tool for sales and marketing teams – especially in service businesses.

Higher tiers let agencies and consultancies resell HighLevel as their own SaaS, creating recurring revenue while standardizing funnel and CRM setups across clients.

Pricing

HighLevel offers three core plans:

Starter – around $97/month

– around Unlimited – around $297/month

– around SaaS Pro – around $497/month

All typically come with a 14-day free trial.

Best for

Agencies and revenue teams managing multiple brands, locations or clients, who want funnel building, CRM and automation tightly connected, and potentially want to resell the platform as their own.

4. ClickFunnels 2.0

ClickFunnels 2.0 is a classic funnel builder focused on online sales funnels: landing pages, sales pages, order forms, upsells, memberships and even basic email and automation. It’s widely used by info-product creators, course sellers, coaches and ecommerce brands.

Key use cases & features

Pre-built funnel templates (lead magnet, webinar, product launch, membership, etc.) plus visual funnel mapping make it easy to go from campaign idea to live funnel quickly.

ClickFunnels 2.0 includes email automation, basic CRM and analytics, so you can run the entire funnel (from ad click to thank-you page and follow-up sequences) without extra tools.

Optimized checkout flows let marketers add upsells, downsells and order bumps that can dramatically increase average order value.

Pricing

Recent pricing breakdowns show ClickFunnels offering multiple plans, for example:

Launch – around $97/month

– around Scale – around $197/month

– around Optimize – around $297/month

– around A high-end Dominate plan billed annually.

Best for

Marketing and sales teams in transactional online businesses (courses, programs, ecommerce) that want classic sales funnels with heavy emphasis on checkout, upsells and offers, and don’t mind using ClickFunnels as a self-contained environment.

5. Unbounce

Unbounce isn’t a full CRM or email platform, it’s an AI-powered landing-page and CRO platform that excels at turning ad clicks into leads. Many teams use Unbounce as the front end of their funnel, then pipe leads into their CRM and automation tools.

Key use cases & features

A visual builder with conversion-focused templates lets marketers quickly spin up landing pages, sticky bars and pop-ups without developers.

Built-in AI copywriting helps generate or refine headlines and copy, while tools like Smart Traffic (on higher plans) automatically route visitors to the variant most likely to convert using machine learning.

Unbounce connects to tools like HubSpot, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign and Zapier, so marketing can experiment rapidly at the top of the funnel without breaking sales workflows.

Pricing

The official pricing page lists multiple tiers; external 2025 breakdowns summarize them roughly as:

Build plan around $99/month ,

plan around , Experiment and higher plans up to around $499/month,

with all plans including unlimited conversions and AI copywriting, and differing by traffic and feature sets.

Best for

Marketing teams spending serious money on paid traffic who want a specialized front-end conversion layer, using Unbounce pages and pop-ups to maximize lead capture, then handing off to CRM and sales systems.

Conclusion

For marketers and sales teams in 2026, “best funnel builder” really means “best system to connect your go-to-market motion end to end.” If your biggest challenge is creating engaging, high-quality leads and feeding sales with rich context, an interactive funnel builder like involve.me stands out: it lets you guide visitors through multi-step quizzes, surveys and calculators, score and qualify them, and send structured data into CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce and Pipedrive with minimal ops overhead.

Ultimately, the right funnel builder is the one that matches your go-to-market model, data requirements and team capacity, and that your marketers and salespeople will actually use every day.