Best Buy Just Dropped A Ton Of Crazy Black Friday 2025 Deals

Best Buy has flicked the switch to “sale” weeks ahead of the rush, and early Black Friday 2025 deals are flooding in on laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, wearables and smart home kit. The featured offers below include more than 20 bestselling picks right now, and real dollar-off savings and member-only drops are already live on some hot-ticket products. The first to whip out their credit cards often have the best chance of nabbing scarce stock; the other side is that some categories can go even lower in price as D-Day approaches, so the savviest shoppers know when to hold and when to buy.

Top early doorbusters you can shop at Best Buy now

Apple’s entry iPad 11th Gen is now $299 (save $50), a good base model for students and casual streamers who don’t require Pro-level features. If you want that new silicon and a better screen, an iPad Pro M4 at $949 (save $50) cuts the price on Apple’s flagship tablet right now without waiting for last-minute stockouts.

Power is marked down to just $1,099 (a savings of $100) in the form of a fabulous thin-and-light like the 15-inch MacBook Air M4, with enough battery life for most and a large screen size that’s about perfect. Samsung’s design-driven The Frame 65-inch QLED comes with a $200 discount for a total of $1,600, offering living-room style alongside a TV that also looks like wall art when not in use.

Best laptop and tablet deals to shop at Best Buy today

Value Windows shoppers may want to consider the ASUS Vivobook 14 at $300 (discounted by half a C-note), a perfectly serviceable workhorse for email, docs and lectures. The Acer Aspire Go 15 ($350, $250 off) is a budget-friendly 15-inch choice for everyday tasks. Over on the ChromeOS side of town, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is $181 (down from $249) and packs in a spacious collection of specs including a 15.6-inch Full HD display for streaming and schoolwork.

Require a premium-quality screen and the full Windows experience? Samsung Galaxy Book4 is just $751 ($599 off), an epic discount on a thin, light laptop that’s perfect for travel and fits hybrid work. Early discount: tablet-first users who need a laptop replacement should team up the iPad Pro M4 with a keyboard while this early deal lasts.

TVs and home entertainment deals worth grabbing now

Outside of The Frame, early TV promos are currently hitting some favorite OLED and QLED lines with triple-digit price drops, along with bundle credits toward soundbars and streaming sticks. Some of the best deals are likely to be on midrange 55- to 65-inch LG and Samsung sets, as well as discounts on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV for a quick app upgrade on older televisions.

Early console bundles and accessory deals, such as controllers at a discount or storage upgrades, are something to be on the lookout for if you’re a gamer. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs (1TB and up) are also among the things with downward-sloping prices; these are a clever add-on for 4K video libraries or game storage on PS5.

Headphones and wearables with standout early discounts

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are $200 (save $150), which remain a fantastic purchase with industry-leading ANC and long battery life.

Those who are all about that sleep can score the Soundcore A30 Sleep earbuds for $194 (save $36), designed to be comfortable in your ears while you snooze.

On wrists, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 falls to $649 (save $150), a good buy for anyone considering an Ironman or triathlete’s life on their wrist; and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm is $200 (save $50), a slick Android-friendly smartwatch. If you’re cross-shopping, keep an eye on Bose QuietComfort and Beats Studio lines (which historically see aggressive early-season cuts).

Smart home and everyday tech deals starting to drop

Beauty tech standouts include the Dyson Airwrap ID for $550 (save $100), which is only occasionally on sale at all, let alone with a significant discount. Load up on lighting with GE Cync smart bulbs for $19 per two-pack (save $4), or kick off your setup with discounted Philips Hue starter kits.

Everyday novelties are getting early price cuts: the Ember Mug 2 is $100 (save $50) for temperature-controlled sips, Apple’s AirTag 4-pack sees its first discount to keep tabs on luggage and gear, Ring Video Doorbell Wired dips in price with entry-level home security and Eero 6 mesh Wi‑Fi kits go on sale for whole-home coverage.

Kitchen deals feature early cuts on Instant Pot multicookers and Ninja air fryers that are perfect for holiday hosting.

Gaming and accessories worth grabbing before they sell out

Accessory standouts include Logitech’s MX Master 3S mouse and MX Keys keyboards with productivity-friendly markdowns, along with discounted charging docks and USB‑C hubs for multi-device use. Console buyers should look for early Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, Xbox Series X deals and headsets from SteelSeries and Razer that are sure to sell out quickly.

How to know a real deal and spot misleading discounts

Last holiday season, electronics deals reached highs of nearly 30% off, and while the best discounts came as inventory got wiped out with TVs and computers, it wasn’t until late in the season. For historical context, refer to price-tracking tools such as Keepa or CamelCamelCamel and verify that the specific SKU wasn’t subject to spec downgrades; consider also the bundle value (not just the list price). Watch for members-only prices if you’re a subscriber, which can stack with gift card promos or trade-in credits.

Buy now or wait for deeper deals as Black Friday nears

Shop now if you find a rare deal on bestselling items such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad models or Dyson tools, which tend to either quickly sell out or jump back up. Laptops, midrange TVs and accessories occasionally reach their lowest points based on price, but selection shrinks around the crest of the holidays. Early birds have dozens of low-risk wins they can already score today, with over 20 distinct Best Buy deals already live — the iPad 11th Gen is $299, and you can find the Sony WH‑1000XM4 for $200.