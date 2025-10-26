Baseball Fans Can Watch World Series Free In 2025

You can watch the World Series for free in 2025 — with a catch. The short answer is that the games appear on your local Fox channel, and the easiest way to get those for free is with an over-the-air antenna. If you’d like to watch them without cable, your best bet is a live TV streaming service that includes a local Fox affiliate in its package. Here’s how to do that — and what not to do.

Where the World Series actually airs on TV and apps

Fox has exclusive United States television rights for the World Series under Major League Baseball’s national media deal, which runs through the later part of this decade, according to league announcements and Fox Sports. The Spanish-language telecast is on Fox Deportes. Is there a live stream? You can live stream the game on the Fox Sports app, but only if you sign in with a pay-TV or live TV streaming provider.

Important note for cord-cutters: MLB.TV: The World Series is not broadcast on TV in the U.S. in real time under blackout rules. If you’re hoping for a team package or playoff add-on, that won’t take effect until the Final.

The Streaming Service You’ll Need in 2025

The solution is simple — sign up for a live TV streaming service (vMVPD) that carries your local Fox station and take advantage of the free trial. The most heavily subscribed service for Fox affiliates is YouTube TV, although much of the data goes back to October so it’s certainly possible that there has been some regression since. However, industry estimates compiled by Leichtman Research Group peg YouTube TV as having become the largest vMVPD in the U.S. with more than 8 million subscribers. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also include local Fox in most markets, and tend to offer trial periods.

Why YouTube TV is the safest play: it has the most local affiliate coverage, it offers unlimited cloud DVR and its sports presentation (4K add-on for certain events, multiview, key plays) is strong. If YouTube TV isn’t available with a trial in your market at the time you check it out, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the next-best alternatives. Sling doesn’t offer Fox in all areas, so check your ZIP code before attempting to sign up.

How Do I Watch The World Series for Free?

Option 1: Use an antenna. You could pull in Fox for free with an indoor antenna if you’re close enough to your local transmitter. The Federal Communications Commission publishes coverage maps, and consumer tests from organizations like Consumer Reports indicate that many urban homes can receive major networks with a basic indoor one. The past few years have seen increasing adoption of the antenna — Nielsen said there were OTA households amounting to nearly one in five, and it’s still the only no-strings option available.

Option 2: Unlock one free trial. If you absolutely only want streaming, time a trial to YouTube TV, Fubo or DirecTV Stream with the opener. Trials typically last 5–7 days, long enough to seize a big, juicy slice of the series. Note when your renewal date is; most of the services will automatically charge you once a new month begins.

Option 3: Fill the void in late games. You can turn instead to a second service that has a trial offering if the series goes long. Example: Begin on YouTube TV in order to see the opening slate, then switch to Fubo or DirecTV Stream for closeout games. Record using the services’ included cloud DVR if there’s overlap or you’re in a time zone with delays or extra innings.

Pro tip: Make sure you can get your local Fox affiliate before you begin any trial. At sign-up, enter your ZIP code where prompted on the service’s channel lookup page. If the “Fox” tile is available on-demand only, try a different service — you will need the live broadcast feed.

Charges If You Don’t Go Through The Trial Period

If you’re not eligible for free trials, a month of a live TV service is the next-cheapest streaming path. Prices swing from month to month, but YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream generally cost less than a typical cable bundle, and include Fox as well as other sports channels. If all you want is the broadcast and nothing else, an antenna remains cheaper.

What Won’t Work for Watching the World Series

MLB.TV: There is no TV for live World Series games in the U.S. because of blackout rules. Free ad-supported services such as Tubi and Pluto TV are — like the paid options — shot down when it comes to access, even though one or both of them could potentially offer highlight recaps or postgame coverage except for during the live broadcast. The Fox Sports app will let you watch for free if you’ve got a pay-TV login, but there’s no over-the-top free pass for the Series.

International viewers: how to watch outside the U.S.

Outside the U.S.: Rights differ in other countries. In Canada, MLB’s postseason has been on Sportsnet in recent times with streaming through SN NOW, with French-language coverage available on TVA Sports. Elsewhere, distribution is handled by MLB’s international partners or regional sports networks. Free trial availability varies by local platform and is not guaranteed.

Bottom line: the simplest free ways to watch in 2025

If you want to watch the World Series for free in 2025, begin with an antenna if you are within range. To stream, select a live TV service that carries your local Fox station — YouTube TV is among the most widely available, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream being solid alternatives — and schedule a free trial to the early games. Check out your channel lineup, set a cancellation reminder and you can watch every pitch without spending one thin dime.