Amazon Cuts LEGO Mario Prices Up To 40 Percent

Amazon is marking Mario’s big day with fresh discounts across LEGO Super Mario, dropping select sets by as much as 40%. The sale spans display-worthy builds and kid-friendly starter kits, making it one of the stronger across-the-board price dips we’ve seen for the theme outside of major shopping holidays.

Standout LEGO Mario Deals Available at Amazon

If you want maximum savings per dollar, the best markdown lands on the compact LEGO Super Mario Captain Toad’s Camp, now around $8.99, which is 40% off its typical $14.99 list. It’s a low-cost way to expand a course and a smart pickup for collectors who like rounding out the Toad Brigade.

For display collectors, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set is a headline grabber. At $41.99 (down from $59.99), you’re getting a 30% cut on a 540-piece, 18+ build with posable leaves, stalk, and chomping head. It looks great next to LEGO Botanical Collection models and has become a stealth favorite among adult fans of LEGO for its desk-friendly footprint.

Fans chasing nostalgia should look at the Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi expansion, sitting near $103.99 after roughly a $26 drop. It’s a colorful homage to the SNES era, and while the discount is closer to 20%, the scene-building potential is big if you already own an interactive starter figure.

Racing fans get a smaller but still useful trim on the LEGO Super Mario Mario Kart set at about $46.74 (roughly 15% off), a fun pick for kids who want to integrate speed, ramps, and hazards into their interactive courses. And if you’re starting from scratch, Super Mario Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach is hovering at $39.99, around 20% off its usual $49.99, and includes the Bluetooth-enabled figure needed to bring sets to life.

Best Value Picks and Who They Suit for LEGO Mario

Display-first collectors: The Piranha Plant punches above its price class. With its sculpted head and adjustable pose, it’s the rare Mario set that doubles as decor. AFOL communities often recommend it as an “entry” Mario build precisely because it doesn’t require interactive figures or batteries, yet still nods to the franchise with instant recognizability.

Families and first-time buyers: Choose a starter with an interactive figure such as Peach, Mario, or Luigi if you want the full app-connected experience. These figures use color sensors and a tiny screen to react to brick-built enemies and power-ups, adding sound and score systems that turn a static layout into a playable level. From there, expansions like Mario Kart and Mario & Yoshi extend replay value without rebuying a new figure.

Collectors on a budget: Smaller expansions like Captain Toad’s Camp are strategic adds during a sale. They unlock characters and course elements you won’t get elsewhere and often see the steepest percentage drops, making them ideal for fleshing out a growing world without overspending.

Why This Sale Matters for LEGO Super Mario Buyers

Retailers regularly rally around MAR10 Day with promotions on Nintendo gear, and building sets are no exception. Since LEGO and Nintendo launched the Super Mario line in 2020, the theme has proven sticky with both kids and adults. The LEGO Group has highlighted the growth of its adult portfolio in recent investor reports, while market researchers at Circana have repeatedly cited construction toys as a resilient category even when broader toy demand softens. Translation: quality discounts tend to move quickly.

It also helps that many Mario sets saw list price adjustments over the last few years, industry-wide. That makes today’s 20% to 40% cuts more meaningful, especially on sets with evergreen characters that rarely exit circulation at deep clearance levels.

How to Shop These Deals Smartly and Save More

Verify MSRP against the current sale price so you can gauge true savings. Look for products sold and shipped by Amazon to avoid third-party markups, and keep in mind LEGO prices on the platform can swing multiple times a day as stock shifts. If you’re building a course for the first time, prioritize a starter with an interactive figure before scooping up expansions.

Consider longevity and display space. A character-first display like Piranha Plant offers instant gratification and shelf appeal, while interactive sets deliver the most play value if you have room to reconfigure levels. Either way, the current crop of markdowns—topping out at 40%—is the sweet spot where value and availability meet for Mario fans.