Alaska Backs Teen Social Curfew And Child AI Deepfake Ban

Alaska’s House has unanimously advanced HB 47, a wide-ranging measure that would restrict how minors use social media and outlaw AI-generated sexualized images of children. The proposal—dubbed the Alaska Social Media Regulation Act—now heads to the Senate, setting up a test case in a fast-moving national debate over youth online safety, free speech, and the limits of platform design.

What HB 47 Would Require From Social Platforms And Parents

The bill mandates age verification for all new social accounts and written parental consent before anyone under 18 can join a platform. Once approved, parents would gain the right to access a teen’s posts, messages, comments, and other interactions—a sweeping form of oversight that goes well beyond typical family pairing tools.

Platforms would have to enforce a default teen curfew that locks accounts between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., with only parents able to modify those hours. HB 47 also bans targeted advertising to minors, prohibits collecting teen data for ad purposes, and bars “addictive” design choices that keep kids compulsively engaged—echoing allegations at the center of multistate lawsuits against Meta over teen mental health harms.

Noncompliance could bring penalties up to $10,000 per violation, a signal that lawmakers intend real teeth behind the rules. How the state defines and audits “addictive” features—think infinite scroll, autoplay, or engagement nudges—will be a central compliance challenge for product teams.

A Direct Shot At AI Child Deepfakes And Exploitation

HB 47 criminalizes the creation and distribution of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, closing a fast-emerging loophole where no real child is photographed but synthetic imagery still inflicts real harm. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has warned that generative tools are being used to produce and circulate lifelike depictions of minors; the group’s CyberTipline handled over 36 million reports in 2023, underscoring the scale of online exploitation.

States have begun to respond amid viral incidents in schools and communities worldwide where classmates use AI to fabricate sexual images. Alaska’s approach tracks a broader trend of clarifying that synthetic CSAM is illegal regardless of whether a real child was present in its creation, aligning state law with contemporary technology.

Why This Will Be Fought In Court Under Free Speech

Even if the Senate approves HB 47 and the governor signs it, litigation is likely. Federal courts have repeatedly blocked parts of youth-focused social media laws in other states on First Amendment and due process grounds. A federal judge in Northern Virginia recently enjoined that state’s limits on minors’ social media time, and laws in Ohio and Louisiana have faced similar roadblocks.

Age verification is another legal flashpoint. Civil liberties and privacy advocates, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, say mandatory ID checks can chill lawful speech and create data-security risks. Requiring parental access to private messages may also collide with end-to-end encryption, raising technical and policy conflicts for platforms that market strong privacy by default.

Expect arguments, too, over federal preemption and vagueness. Companies will ask courts to define what qualifies as an “addictive” algorithm, whether the curfew unduly restricts protected speech, and how enforcement would work for out-of-state services accessed by Alaska teens.

The Public Health Case Lawmakers Cite On Teen Use

Supporters point to mounting research and warnings about youth mental health online. The U.S. Surgeon General has urged stronger safeguards and data access for independent researchers studying platform harms. Pew Research Center reports that 95% of U.S. teens use YouTube and that roughly 46% say they are online “almost constantly.” Common Sense Media estimates teens average over eight hours of daily screen media use outside of schoolwork.

Against that backdrop, a default nighttime curfew is pitched as a low-friction way to promote sleep and reduce late-night doomscrolling, while advertising and data limits aim to curb commercial pressure on minors. The AI deepfake ban, meanwhile, targets an abuse vector that has moved faster than current enforcement tools.

What Platforms And Parents Should Watch Next

If HB 47 becomes law, platforms will need reliable, privacy-preserving age checks; parental consent flows that work across web and apps; and curfew controls that respect local time while maintaining account security. Product teams should prepare to document design choices and risk mitigations the way safety engineering teams document security controls.

For families, the bill would make parental involvement the default. But experts at organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics stress that digital literacy, open communication, and developmentally appropriate boundaries remain essential—regardless of what software enforces. Laws can set floors; they don’t replace ongoing conversations at home.

Alaska’s proposal blends familiar guardrails with a forward-looking strike on AI abuse. Whether it becomes a model for others or a cautionary tale will hinge on how lawmakers refine the text, how companies implement it, and how courts weigh the balance between child safety and constitutional protections.