9 Leading Driving Distractions That Trigger Accidents

The authorities declared April the month of distracted driving awareness to raise people’s awareness of likely hazards on the road. However, beyond April, everyone should promote ideal driving habits and prioritize the safety of other road users.

According to experts, distracted driving poses substantial risks to road users and leads to an average of 3,000 fatalities a year. Hence, everyone must know the typical driving distractions, act proactively, and invest in defensive driving programs to keep the roads safe.

This article discusses the nine leading driving distractions that lead to mishaps:

Daydreaming

Experts affirm that daydreaming is one of the scariest and most recurring driving distractions. It can happen during a long or monotonous drive.

It is essential to remain focused and mindful when behind the wheel. Being mindful deals with inattentiveness and enhances safety on the road.

Use of Cell Phone

The three main categories of driving distractions are visual, cognitive, and physical. Using a mobile phone while in motion is an example of a visual distraction. Examples include reading or replying to texts while driving, adjusting music, viewing weather forecasts, or looking at the GPS.

All these activities take your eyes off the road and can lead to an accident. While it is understandable that you want to reply to “urgent” texts while driving, it increases the chances of significant risks on the road.

You may want to put your cell phone on the “Do Not Disturb” setting while driving or pre-program your GPS application before embarking on a trip.

Insomnia and Substance Abuse

Motorists feel foggy because of substance abuse or sleep medications. This feeling may make them miss vital road signs, like a traffic light or a stop sign. You feel foggy when you deprive yourself of enough sleep, leading to inattentiveness on the road.

Limiting the medication you take at night, which can hinder your driving, is advisable to ensure effective driving the following day. Drivers who suffer from sleep deprivation may want to leave their homes with a caffeinated or energy drink.

When experiencing sleep deprivation, open the window to ensure the continued blowing of cool air keeps you responsive and alert.

Looking at Something Outside Your Car

An ideal way to stay focused behind the wheel is to actively scan your surroundings by being attentive to the road ahead and using your rearview and side mirrors. However, focusing on something outside your vehicle for too long, like another vehicle or a billboard, can be risky.

An accident can occur within a few seconds if you are not attentive to a cyclist, pedestrian, or even another vehicle in front of you. It is a cognitive distraction because your mind wanders away from driving.

That is why it is essential to practice mindfulness when driving to promote attentiveness.

Attempting to Take an Object

Although it feels like a natural impulse to reach for an object in your car, such as attempting to take a fallen item, speaking with a passenger, or replying to a text, these actions can significantly distract the road.

Drivers often assume it will only take a few seconds to reach for a fallen item, but those few seconds can be the difference between causing a mishap and staying safe.

Consider your needs and keep them close to you before driving. If you need an item that will distract you while driving, pull off the road and stop your car safely. After sorting out the issue, you can continue your journey.

Eating and Drinking

It is risky to multitask while driving. Driving is an attention-laden task; you cannot do anything else with it. Thus, it is safe to finish eating and drinking before setting the vehicle in motion.

Motorists can quickly become distracted or lose control of their vehicles when managing spills or messy foods.

Just as you would pull over to answer a phone call or text, you should also stop to eat and drink before driving.

Chatting with Passengers

Establishing clear rules for passengers to enhance their safety is critical, especially for motorists just getting used to the road. New drivers must be more attentive on the road.

Inform your passengers of the need to stay focused on the road. Tell them you cannot compromise attentiveness on the road. One way to keep them engaged without compromising safety is to ask them to assist you in navigating the best route to your location.

Handling Pets or Moving Objects in the Car

It is essential to secure your kids, pets, and any movable item in your car before getting underway. If they require your attention while driving, safely pull off to attend to them instead of dangerously reaching the backseat while still in motion.

“Distracted motorists put vigilant and attentive drivers at risk. This is why taking a defensive driving class to mitigate this risk is advisable,” says personal injury attorney Ronny Hulsey of Smith Hulsey Law.

In the defensive driving class, you will learn invaluable ways of anticipating and responding to threatening situations. It is another level of protection from distracted motorists.

When you learn defensive driving strategies, you can improve your awareness of likely risks, bolster your decision-making skills, and minimize the risk of being involved in a distracted driving mishap.

Further, you can visualize arriving at your destination safely while driving. Such visualization helps you concentrate and focus on other motorists around you, which can help prevent an unfortunate incident from occurring.

Adjusting Onboard Systems

It is crucial to ensure all your supplies are in place before setting them in motion so your hands are always on the steering wheel. Pre-adjusting onboard systems, such as seats, mirrors, GPS, music, and climate control, is also essential.

It can be a risky distraction to attempt to adjust them while driving. Avoid risking your safety and that of other road users over such things.

Conclusion

It is essential to stay focused whenever you are behind the wheel. Be aware of others around you and avoid all distractions while on the road. This is an ideal way to make our roads safer and protect yourself from avoidable mishaps.

However, if someone injures you through distracted driving, speak with a local personal injury attorney. They will help you analyze the case and suggest the best action to recover maximum compensation.