7 Foot Problems That Increase With Age

When you get older, different changes occur in your feet that can lead to issues with comfort, mobility, and overall balance. The structure of your feet, along with their health, can be affected by many years of walking, standing, and everyday use and abuse.

If you know what issues your feet might develop, it can help you address problems and maintain your mobility. In this guide, you will learn about seven foot problems that develop and worsen as you get older.

1. Heel Pain and Plantar Fasciitis

Heel pain is very common in older people. It can happen due to inflammation of the plantar fascia, which is the ligament that supports the arch of the foot.

A common description of plantar fasciitis is a sharp pain felt in the heel after the first few steps of the day. Many people look for a Melbourne mobile podiatrist for elderly who can assist with their heel pain and provide them with an appropriate treatment plan.

2. Bunions That Gradually Worsen

When you get a bunion, the joint at the base of your big toe starts to move out of place. In the end, this makes a bump that stands out and can hurt a lot.

As you get older, changes in your joints and long-term pressure on your foot can make bunions more painful. Getting supportive shoes and seeing a foot doctor will help take the pressure off of the foot and ease the pain. If you treat your bunion early, it will be less painful and less severe.

Older people often have arthritis in their foot joints. It gets stiff, swells up, and limits your range of motion over time because cartilage wears down.

The pain can get worse when you walk, stand, or bend your toes. To treat it, supportive shoes, physical therapy, and podiatric care may be used.

4. Thickened or Ingrown Toenails

When toenails grow, age plays a role. It’s possible for toenails to get harder, more brittle, and more likely to grow into the skin next to the nail.

If you don’t treat ingrown toenails, they can hurt, swell up, and even get infected. Ingrown toenails can be avoided by taking care of your feet and cutting your nails properly.

5. Reduced Circulation in the Feet

As people get older, blood flow to the feet may get worse, especially if they have certain health problems. When blood flow is poor, it can take longer for small injuries, swelling, and cold feet to heal.

The chance of getting infections, cuts, and skin problems also goes up. Regular foot exams and maintaining an active lifestyle can aid in monitoring blood flow and circulation.

6. Balance and Stability Issues

The structure and muscles of the feet change over time, especially as people age. Several things make it more likely that you will trip or feel unsteady while walking.

If you have pain in your foot or another part of your body, you may need to change how your weight is distributed. A person can become more stable by wearing good shoes and getting professional foot care.

7. Dry Skin and Cracked Heels

As the skin matures, it loses moisture. The skin on the feet is no exception. Cracked heels can get really bad, and dry skin makes the problem worse.

The good news is that regular foot care and moisturising can help. Professional treatments can effectively address severe cracks and prevent their infection.

Keeping Your Feet Healthy as You Age

As you age, it’s important to keep your feet strong and healthy so you can still walk and move around. To keep your feet from giving you trouble, you can take steps when you see the first signs.