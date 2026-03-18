6 Treatment Paths Doctors Use For Fibroid Removal

Fibroids are non-cancerous tumours that can grow in or around the uterus. While some individuals may experience mild symptoms, others can experience life-altering symptoms, including discomfort, heavy bleeding, and pressure.

The severity, location, and size of the fibroids are of utmost importance when determining a course of treatment. In this guide, you will examine six methods that the medical community employs to treat or eliminate fibroids.

1. Monitoring Fibroids With Active Observation

Certain fibroids do not require treatment right away, and this is one of the cases. These are the ones that might be relatively minor and cause only a little bit of trouble. As a matter of fact, the physician may decide to simply observe the patient.

In these situations, the doctor may want to do imaging studies and follow-ups on a regular basis to keep an eye on the patient for any changes. The monitor can continue to avoid any unnecessary procedures while still watching for changes.

2. Medication to Manage Symptoms

In some situations, doctors will prescribe medications for the added symptoms caused by the fibroids. Some of the hormonal therapies that are prescribed can help to control cycles and can be useful in reducing the magnitude of flow.

Although medications rarely cause fibroids to regress, they can effectively manage the symptoms they cause. This is especially useful in the situation that the fibroids are large and when the physician is attempting to adopt a watch-and-wait approach.

3. Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive methods offer a different route to target fibroids by avoiding large open surgeries. Procedures are planned with smaller openings and shorter recovery periods.

A large number of patients see a Fibroid removal specialist in Melbourne to understand options that include laparoscopic or hysteroscopic methods. These methods enable the removal of fibroids and offer minimally invasive methods to alleviate symptoms of fibroids.

4. Uterine Artery Embolisation

Uterine artery embolisation works to shrink fibroids by cutting off blood flow to them. In this procedure, the doctor intentionally creates blockages in the arteries that supply blood to the fibroids.

Fibroids shrink, and symptoms improve with decreased blood flow. Although this procedure does not completely eliminate fibroids, it can significantly reduce their size. Many patients opt for this procedure to avoid surgery or in the presence of multiple fibroids.

5. Myomectomy for Fibroid Removal

The uterus is preserved during a myomectomy, which is a surgical procedure that removes fibroids. A treatment option like this is available for individuals who wish to maintain their capacity to have children.

In this procedure, only the fibroids are taken out while the other parts of the uterus are left alone. This removal procedure may be performed laparoscopically or non-minimally, depending on the location of the fibroids. This option is usually taken when the fibroids are causing many problems or there are a lot of complications.

6. Hysterectomy for Severe Cases

In these situations, where the fibroids are big, multiple, and very symptomatic, it is appropriate to recommend a hysterectomy. During this procedure, the uterus is the only organ that is removed.

A hysterectomy is the only treatment that will always remove the fibroids and stop them from coming back. It is usually only considered when other, less aggressive treatment alternatives are inappropriate. Each patient’s condition is evaluated carefully before making this recommendation.

Understanding Your Treatment Options

Indeed, because everyone has different health issues and signs, fibroids are usually treated in a very unique way for each person. When doctors choose an option, they look at the fibroid's size, the patient's symptoms, and their long-term health goals.