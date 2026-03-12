5 Ways to Plan for Smooth Wealth Transfers Across Generations

We are approaching the Great Wealth Transfer, a greatly important moment in our history. Between 2045 and 2048, an estimated $84 trillion to $124 trillion in assets will pass from Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation to younger generations, including Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z.

This shift is expected to reshape investment trends and financial services, especially in the U.S. For many, this will be a financially transformative event. And if you’re one of them, preparation is all that matters.

Before you feel overwhelmed, we’re here to help. Here are five ways you can plan smooth wealth transfers across generations:

Establish Trusts

If you’re planning to distribute assets, chances are you’ve come across the entire trusts vs. wills debate. Consider this: A will is a legal document that outlines how assets will be distributed after death. This document must pass through the public probate process, which can be costly and time-consuming.

On the other hand, a trust takes effect immediately upon funding. Moreover, trusts bypass probate, which allows for a faster, private distribution of assets. Trusts are also ideal for larger, more complex estates, especially when you own property in multiple states.

This is why establishing a trust should be your first order of business. You can explore different types of trusts. For instance, revocable trusts leave room for flexibility during your lifetime, while irrevocable trusts provide stronger tax advantages.

Talk to an Expert

Before you go any further, consult with an expert. Effective wealth transfer can’t follow a one-size-fits-all approach. This is why you need to work with professionals who can create a tailored wealth transfer plan based on your family’s values and long-term goals.

They can also assist with setting up a family office for intergenerational wealth transfer strategies. For instance, wealth advisors at Creative Planning would help with estate planning and trusts, asset protection, and charitable tax planning.

Minimize Estate and Inheritance Taxes

Early tax consideration is important for smooth wealth transfers. Remember that taxes can significantly reduce transferred wealth if not structured properly.

Fortunately, there are numerous tax-efficient strategies you can employ, including:

Lifetime gifting. This means reducing the size of your taxable estate by giving assets away while you are alive.

Irrevocable trusts. All you have to do is transfer assets into an irrevocable trust during your lifetime. This will remove assets from your estate.

Make charitable contributions. Make donations to qualified charities to significantly reduce the tax burden on your estate.

Plan for Business Succession

If a family business is involved, succession planning is more important than ever. Take the following steps:

Identify future leadership

Create buy-sell agreements

Structure ownership transitions

Plan for liquidity events

A poorly planned business transfer can disrupt both business operations and family relations. So, plan in advance and seek professional advice to avoid common pitfalls.

Educate Heirs Early

Fostering financial literacy in heirs is more important than you can imagine. It will help preserve family wealth and your legacy. Involve them in philanthropic decisions to instill responsibility.