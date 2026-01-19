5 Types of Personal Injury Claims You Need an Attorney For

Every injury people sustain on the road, workplace, healthcare facility, private residences, and business premises falls under “personal injury.” Everyone dislikes accidents because of their physical and psychological consequences. Since a personal injury is due to someone else’s negligence, you should not allow it to slide.

“If someone intentionally or negligently injures you, you can file a lawsuit to demand compensation for your injuries and losses. However, you need to involve a specialized personal injury attorney to increase your chances of a positive outcome. The insurer or jury will not honor your request on a silver platter; you must prove the defendant’s liability,” says injury attorney Peter Friedman of Friedman Schuman Layser.

This piece sheds light on five types of personal injury claims you need to engage an attorney for:

Motor Vehicle Mishaps

Auto crashes are unarguably the most typical source of personal injury claims. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics show that thousands of motor vehicle accidents occur across the United States annually.

Anytime you get on the road, no matter how careful you are, you cannot reach your destination safely. You can be a victim of a negligent driver who is running a red light or someone driving under the influence.

Motor vehicle legislation covers bicycle accidents, taxi accidents, Uber and Lyft mishaps, taxi crashes, pedestrian mishaps, and tricycle accidents. Other types of accidents include car accidents, motorcycle mishaps, truck, bus, and recreational vehicle accidents.

Premises Liability

State and federal liability statutes mandate that property owners maintain a safe environment for visitors. To protect visitors, property owners must consciously remove all hazardous conditions.

The degree of liability depends on whether the victim is a trespasser, social guest, or business guest. For instance, the owner may not be liable for your injuries if you are a trespasser on their premises. The claims under the premises liability statutes include faulty installations, porous security, swimming pool mishaps, poor lighting, harmful chemicals, and poisoning.

Slip and fall mishap claims are the most typical type of premises liability due to uneven floors, slippery areas, and loose railings. You need a local premises liability attorney to help you with your claim.

Product Liability

Authorities nationally have enacted laws to protect consumers. The aim is to ensure you consume only quality and safe products. However, despite all these efforts, potentially harmful and defective products still enter the market.

Hence, you are a potential victim of these defective products. However, before you can sue an individual or entity for a defective product, you must establish that the product has manufacturing defects, design issues, or improper labelling.

The parties you can hold liable in your suit include manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and any other person involved in the distribution line. Product liability claim is a complex process. Hence, you need a reputable product liability attorney to identify the liable party and demand appropriate compensation.

Medical Malpractice

Sometimes, those who should help your ailing condition end up worsening it due to negligence or intentional tort. When a medical practitioner causes you physical or mental harm, you need to hold them responsible. Healthcare practitioners must be dutiful, diligent, and professional when dealing with patients because of the delicate nature of their job.

A patient can die during surgery if a surgeon loses concentration for a second. Several people have been victims of misdiagnosis. If you or your loved one falls victim to medical malpractice, you must act quickly.

However, you need a highly reputable attorney because medical malpractice cases are complex. The authorities expect you to prove your claim to stand a chance of recouping your losses. For instance, you must involve another physician who will prove they would have behaved differently under the given circumstances.

Workplace Injuries

A Centers for Disease Control report claims that slips and falls, harmful contact with equipment, and stress are the leading causes of emergency department visits and workplace injuries. The authorities mandate employers to have insurance for workplace injuries for their employees. Hence, you may be eligible for workers’ compensation if you suffer work-related harm.

The compensation covers your medical costs, lost earnings, and disability benefits if you suffer any impairment. Typical workplace mishaps include construction-site accidents, equipment malfunction, electrocution, building collapse, fire outbreaks, and explosions.

Personal injury victims also sue others for dog bites, assault, nursing home neglect or abuse, and wrongful death.

Final Thoughts

When you suffer any form of injury, it is crucial to prioritize your well-being. Visit a healthcare facility immediately, even if you have no physical injuries. Then, inform a personal injury attorney about the incident.

You need to act quickly because of the statute of limitations. You also need your lawyer to help you collate evidence when the incident is fresh and demand adequate compensation.