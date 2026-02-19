12 Best Hidden Wiki Links for 2026 – Safe & Working .Onion Sites

The dark web is a vast place to explore. Every day, the internet evolves, and so does the dark web. People get negative thoughts while reading about the dark web.

But the truth is that whatever illegal activity happens on the dark web also happens on the clear web, as with .com domains.

The links to the dark web are very hard to find. Because of this, a page started as a hidden wiki that listed these links.

The Hidden Wiki is a place for links to the dark web. The Hidden Wiki had the largest collection of links to the dark web.

Hidden wiki links directly linked to darknet markets that sold illegal products on the dark web.

As said, people use the dark web for illegal activities, but there are legitimate use cases as well.

The Hidden Wiki, or the dark web, is a more secure place for journalists to communicate, for whistleblowers to reveal or release information about government or private entities targeting common people, and for internet users who value greater privacy for their data, including internet searches and communication.

One needs the following tools to access the hidden wiki links.

Tor Browser can be downloaded from torproject.org. Tor Browser is available for Windows, iOS, Android, MacOS, Linux,

VPN – Use a powerful paid VPN. A VPN will cost less than $5 a month. Find a premium VPN and access the hidden wiki links.

Security tips:

Accessing the dark web is completely legal, but doing activities on the dark web is completely illegal.

One will never know what is ahead or what will be provided while visiting a website. So, follow safety practices before visiting any hidden wiki links.

Always use a VPN: Use a VPN along with the Tor browser. A VPN adds an extra layer of security to your browsing data from ISPs.

Disable Scripts: Always disable scripts unless they are needed for any services.

Do not trust anyone: Always have a second thought about whoever you contact or the website you visit. Ask safety questions within yourself.

Never share personal information: Avoid using your regular email IDs. Always create a new email ID and use it across the hidden wiki. This will help you avoid exposing your personal information to anyone.

Consider the law: Laws are very strict against activities such as buying and selling illegal items online, not just on the dark web. So, visit the hidden wiki links and keep your bar low by avoiding any activities.

As onion links are longer and harder to memorise, always be cautious before accessing them. Double-check the links in the sources or the Hidden Wiki for their legitimacy.

1.DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgogg42xjoc72x3sjasowoarfbgcmvfimaftt6twagswzczad.onion/

DuckDuckGo is a very famous search engine. People who love privacy will always prefer duckduckgo for their searches. As it never stores user information. DuckDuckGo is a privacy-first search engine. The results of duckduckgo are the regular clearnet websites and not the .onion websites, which take you to the dark web.

People prefer browsing duckduckgo on the onion link to add more security to their searches and visits.

2. NitDrive

http://nitdrivex4loptw7z5cn77q4qk7wbhollbfwfkerl6rnpnlm2breefyd.onion/admin/

NitDrive is the most powerful and advanced search engine, providing results for .onion websites. Indexing most of the onion websites. Also, it is the only search engine with built-in SafeSearch enabled. Currently, it is the most advanced and modern-day search engine available on the hidden wiki.

3. Hidden Wiki

http://wiki47qqn6tey4id7xeqb6l7uj6jueacxlqtk3adshox3zdohvo35vad.onion/

Hidden Wiki lists dark web links in various categories. Serves as a directory of links. One can gain knowledge by visiting the sites of multiple categories.

4. http://p53lf57qovyuvwsc6xnrppyply3vtqm7l6pcobkmyqsiofyeznfu5uqd.onion/

ProPublica is a news website primarily focused on investigative journalism. It posts content on the Tor browser in its .onion link, and the news is mostly unavailable in your countries and not found on mainstream media. They mainly focus on bringing corruption done by any government. Abuse and human rights are also the topics they focus on.

5. https://www.bbcnewsd73hkzno2ini43t4gblxvycyac5aw4gnv7t2rccijh7745uqd.onion/

The BBC has its website hosted on the Tor network. Mostly the posts are from bbc.com. Also, they have unique posts only published on their Tor-hosted website. It plays a key role in cases where some news is censored, limited, and prohibited. It is an official site owned by the BBC.

6. https://www.nytimesn7cgmftshazwhfgzm37qxb44r64ytbb2dj3x62d2lljsciiyd.onion/

The New York Times also has its own official .onion website. Appreciate that the news channels and investigative journalism are hosted on the Tor network. This increases anonymous reporting and the posting of news banned in some countries to raise awareness among people.

7. http://protonmailrmez3lotccipshtkleegetolb73fuirgj7r4o4vfu7ozyd.onion/

ProtonMail provides end-to-end encrypted email services. It provides its services on the Tor network. Users can use the same account as they use on the clearnet. ProtonMail is considered one of the most secure email providers, offering end-to-end encryption. Combined with the Tor Browser, it provides the best privacy to its users.

8. http://sdolvtfhatvsysc6l34d65ymdwxcujausv7k5jk4cy5ttzhjoi6fzvyd.onion/

SecureDrop is a project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. SecureDrop is an open-source whistleblower submission system. News organisations can install a system to receive anonymous tips from sources. It can also receive documents. It is one of the best solutions for receiving tips, so more whistleblowers can send them safely and securely. It is used at over 60 news organizations worldwide, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, ProPublica, The Globe and Mail, and The Intercept.

9. http://dreadytofatroptsdj6io7l3xptbet6onoyno2yv7jicoxknyazubrad.onion/

Dread is one of the popular forums on the hidden wiki or the dark web. Most of the users, whether they are a newbie or a veteran user of the hidden wiki, end up in dread for their questions about the dark web.

10. http://ciadotgov4sjwlzihbbgxnqg3xiyrg7so2r2o3lt5wz5ypk4sxyjstad.onion/

CIA is the website developed and owned by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States. Users can send anonymous tips to the government via this website, where users' privacy is maintained. Provided its services on the Tor network, the information stays safe, and privacy is maintained.

11. http://facebookwkhpilnemxj7asaniu7vnjjbiltxjqhye3mhbshg7kx5tfyd.onion/

Facebook – It is the official Tor-hosted website for the popular social media Platform. Users who value their privacy can use the .onion extension over TOR so that their information stays safe rather than being exposed.

12. http://tp7mtouwvggdlm73vimqkuq7727a4ebrv4vf4cnk6lfg4fatxa6p2ryd.onion/

AltAddress is a disposable email provider. You can use Altaddress instead of your own email address on a website or a service that requires an email address. The service is completely free. No registration is required; messages get deleted after 12 hours.

Conclusion:

Installing and using the Tor browser is not illegal. One can always use the Tor browser to access regular internet content.

Accessing and buying banned goods or illegal products is always illegal.

Although Tor Browser is completely safe and secure to use, always use a VPN before accessing any hidden wiki website. Cross-check the links on the hidden wiki before visiting any website, as there are many clones and phishing sites.

Use search engines like nit drive to access and find new links.