YouTuber Claims Galaxy S26 Ultra With S Pen Tweaks

A prominent tech YouTuber says he has purchased Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy S26 Ultra from an open-air market in the United Arab Emirates and is already showing what looks like a subtle S Pen redesign. The videos, posted to X, suggest the stylus now needs to be oriented a specific way to sit flush in the chassis—an unglamorous but meaningful tweak for longtime Galaxy Note and Ultra users.

S Pen Orientation Change Spotted on Galaxy S26 Ultra

The creator, Sahil Karoul, demonstrates that the S Pen can be pushed all the way in regardless of how you insert it, but it won’t sit flush unless the button faces up. There are no on-screen warnings, taps, or vibrations to flag an incorrect orientation in his clips. That detail matters because recent Galaxy Ultra models let you plug the pen in nib-first with the button facing either direction, making it impossible to “mess up” under normal use.

Functionally, nothing in the videos indicates a change to the core writing system, which still appears to rely on Wacom’s EMR tech for low-latency inking. The tweak seems purely mechanical: a curved end cap and barrel profile that keys the pen one way. Small as it sounds, this is the kind of tolerance-level change that often signals broader chassis refinements—tighter ingress protection, reworked antenna lines, or internal space shuffling to accommodate new cameras or thermal solutions.

It also revives a familiar cautionary tale for Samsung stylus fans. A decade ago, the Galaxy Note 5’s infamous “pengate” made headlines when inserting the pen backward could damage a sensor. Samsung later removed that failure mode and, on Ultra models, allowed essentially orientation-agnostic insertion. Karoul’s unit doesn’t show a failure risk—just a pen that doesn’t sit flush unless aligned—but the habit change is notable for muscle-memory users.

Bluetooth Air Actions Not Returning on Galaxy S26 Ultra

Karoul also says the S26 Ultra’s pen lacks Bluetooth functionality, echoing last year’s move that removed BLE-based “Air Actions” like remote camera shutter control. Samsung previously told Android Police that BLE was dropped due to very low usage and because hands-free gestures were shifting to wearables such as Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch.

From a hardware perspective, the decision tracks. The S Pen’s core writing uses passive EMR, which doesn’t require charging. BLE adds radios and power components for remote controls, increasing complexity and cost while impacting reliability as the pen ages. Power users who loved waving the pen to change slides or snap photos may miss the feature, but most note-takers and sketchers won’t see any difference in latency, pressure sensitivity, or palm rejection. In practical terms, the footage suggests the S Pen remains a precise writing tool—just without the remote tricks.

How a Prelaunch Unit Could Hit a UAE Market Stall

Karoul says he paid a premium to buy the phone “openly” in the market and defends posting details ahead of launch. While eyebrow-raising, this scenario is plausible. The UAE is a major re-export hub for electronics, and smaller retailers sometimes secure early inventory through distributor channels. Analysts at Counterpoint Research have long noted that Gulf states play an outsized role in regional smartphone circulation, with parallel imports occasionally surfacing before official on-sale dates.

History is littered with similar prelaunch escapes: Google’s Pixel 3 XL famously flooded YouTube months early via Eastern European resellers, and Apple’s iPhone 4 prototype turned into a media firestorm after being found in a bar. Whether Karoul’s unit is final hardware or pre-release stock is harder to pin down from short clips, but the degree of polish in the software and hardware finish suggests it’s not an engineering mule.

What to Watch Before Samsung Confirms the Details

As with any leak, a few caveats apply. Regional variants can differ in silicon, modem tuning, or bundled accessories, and prelaunch firmware often masks or omits features that appear at retail. Serial numbers, build tags, and device IDs shown fleetingly in social posts aren’t sufficient to authenticate lineage. Only Samsung’s announcement will lock down specs, camera pipelines, AI features, and accessory details.

If the S Pen observations hold, expect a minor learning curve: insert button-up to keep the pen flush, and don’t expect BLE “Air Actions.” For upgraders coming from Note20 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra, that means losing remote shutter tricks but gaining the same core inking performance. The bigger picture is strategic: Samsung appears comfortable shifting remote controls to its wearables while keeping the pen focused on writing accuracy and durability.

Bottom line: this leak doesn’t rewrite what the Galaxy Ultra is, but it does hint at a carefully iterated device with small ergonomic changes and a continued emphasis on ecosystem synergy. If you live by the stylus, the orientation tweak is a footnote; if you live by remote gestures, plan on relying on a watch or ring. All eyes now turn to Unpacked for confirmation.