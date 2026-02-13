YouTube TV Unveils Cheaper Bundles With Sports Plan

YouTube TV is introducing a slate of lower-priced channel bundles, including a dedicated sports package, in a bid to give cord-cutters more choice and blunt the sticker shock that has crept into live TV streaming. The new options will sit below the $82.99 flagship plan and are designed for viewers who don’t need every channel in the grid.

The move signals a strategic pivot toward modular “skinny bundles,” letting households pay for what they actually watch while preserving YouTube TV’s core features such as cloud DVR and multi-user support.

Cheaper Bundles With Clear Use Cases for Viewers

YouTube TV’s Entertainment Plan lands at $54.99 per month and targets movie and comedy fans who still want the major broadcast networks. Expect staples like FX, Comedy Central, Bravo, Hallmark, Food Network, HGTV, and other general-entertainment heavy hitters at a sizable discount versus the full lineup.

Sports fans get a new $64.99 Sports Plan that keeps the big broadcast networks and folds in the ESPN suite, FS1, and other national sports feeds, with the company also flagging support for the forthcoming ESPN Unlimited offering. For many viewers, this hits the sweet spot between game-day coverage and price discipline.

There’s a $71.99 Sports + News bundle for households that track both box scores and breaking headlines. Alongside the sports channels, it pulls in national news brands such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and C-SPAN.

Families who want kids’ content without the sports spend can opt for the $69.99 News + Entertainment + Family Plan. It layers children’s networks like Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, National Geographic, and Disney Channel atop a broad mix of news and entertainment channels.

YouTube TV says more than 10 new plans are on the roadmap, all priced under the main package. Each aims to trim the fat for specific viewing habits while keeping the service’s hallmark usability intact.

The Same Features Are Available Across All Tiers

Critically, the cheaper bundles don’t skimp on functionality. Unlimited cloud DVR remains included, as does support for up to six household profiles. That preserves one of YouTube TV’s biggest advantages over legacy cable and some rival vMVPDs.

Early adopters will also see introductory discounts, with temporary savings of $10 to $15 off the listed monthly prices. After the promo period, plans revert to their standard rates.

Context: Cord-Cutters Want Choice as Prices Rise

Live TV streaming was once the thrifty alternative to cable. YouTube TV itself launched at $35 and now sits at $82.99, a $48 swing that mirrors broader sports-rights inflation and carriage fee escalation across the TV industry.

Alphabet has disclosed that YouTube TV now serves more than 8 million subscribers, making it the largest virtual pay-TV service in the U.S. Leichtman Research Group estimates that vMVPDs collectively reach roughly 20 million subscribers, a sign that cord-cutting didn’t kill the channel bundle so much as reshape it.

Consumer outlays are climbing too. Research firm Antenna has reported steady year-over-year growth in household streaming spend as viewers stack multiple services; sports, in particular, is a key driver. That context helps explain why a lower-cost sports-first option could resonate, especially during peak seasons.

What Sports Fans Should Watch for Before Switching

Availability of certain regional sports networks can still vary by market and dealmaking, so fans should check local coverage before switching. Blackouts and territorial rights remain industry-wide pain points that no single bundle can fully solve.

YouTube’s relationship with live sports is deepening, from its NFL Sunday Ticket rights to its growing footprint in college and international events. The mention of ESPN Unlimited underscores a future where more top-tier rights flow through streaming, potentially making a dedicated sports tier more valuable over time.

Another wildcard is the next wave of league rights packages. NBA and college football shifts could shuffle channel lineups and pricing pressure, but a modular strategy gives YouTube TV room to adjust bundles without forcing every subscriber into an all-or-nothing plan.

Bottom Line for Viewers Considering These Bundles

For households that rarely touch niche channels, these leaner bundles are a practical way to trim monthly bills while keeping core live TV perks. Sports diehards, news junkies, and family-centric homes can now tailor a package that fits their routines—and finally pay a little less for it.