YouTube Tests Controversial Subscriptions Overhaul

YouTube is piloting a significant change to the Subscriptions section on TV screens, pushing a stack of recommendations, live streams, and Shorts ahead of the familiar chronological feed from channels you follow. Early testers say the experiment makes it harder to reach the newest uploads, undercutting the clarity that once set Subscriptions apart.

What Changed on YouTube’s TV Subscriptions Tab

Previously, the TV app’s Subscriptions tab opened with a small, single-row carousel of suggested videos from channels you already follow, followed immediately by a clean, chronological list of recent uploads. In the new test, that top-row carousel is gone.

Testers instead see a larger block of recommendations occupying prime real estate, then a dedicated section for live streams, followed by a horizontal Shorts shelf. Only after scrolling past these sections do you reach the chronological feed. It’s a subtle but important reversal of priorities that increases the friction for anyone who relies on Subscriptions as a fast way to catch up.

Why It Matters for Viewers and Creators on TV

The Subscriptions tab has long functioned as YouTube’s closest thing to an “inbox” for videos—predictable and chronological. On a TV, where navigation is slower and attention is scarce, adding multiple algorithmic shelves on top of new uploads can meaningfully change behavior. Viewers who just want the latest from a few favorite channels must now scroll past at least three distinct sections curated by the algorithm.

The stakes are high on the big screen. YouTube has said more than 150 million people in the US watch on connected TVs each month, and Nielsen’s The Gauge has repeatedly placed YouTube as the top streaming platform on US TVs, hovering around 9%–10% of TV viewing share. Small increases in friction on a page so central to discovery can translate into real shifts in what gets watched—and who gets surfaced.

For creators, burying the chronological list may reduce the immediate visibility of freshly uploaded long-form videos, especially for channels that don’t regularly live stream or produce Shorts. YouTube’s recommendation systems can be incredibly effective, but Subscriptions has been the safety valve that ensures dedicated audiences can always find the latest without algorithmic detours.

Early Signals and Scope of YouTube’s TV-Only Test

User reports indicate the experiment is currently limited to the YouTube app for TVs. Multiple posts in community forums and Reddit threads describe the same layout: recommendations first, then live, then Shorts, then the chronological list. There’s no sign that this change has reached mobile or desktop Subscriptions.

YouTube regularly runs A/B tests to probe engagement and session starts, particularly on TVs where lean-back viewing dominates. The company has experimented with ad formats during live streams, tweaked watch queue behaviors, and increasingly pushed Shorts into prominent placements across the app. This Subscriptions reshuffle fits that pattern, even if it runs counter to user expectations for a predictable feed.

Reading the Strategy Behind the TV Shift in Subscriptions

The new stack reflects YouTube’s current priorities: maximize session starts with personalized picks, elevate live content that drives real-time watch time, and keep Shorts front and center. YouTube has reported that Shorts now attracts more than 70 billion daily views, and bringing that momentum to TV screens is a clear strategic goal.

But Subscriptions is about trust and control. When a user chooses that tab, they’re signaling intent to see what’s new from their channels—not what the algorithm thinks might be interesting. Flipping that order may boost aggregate viewing, yet it risks alienating power users who rely on Subscriptions for signal over noise. The long-term question is whether engagement gains from recommendations offset any erosion in subscriber loyalty and creator reach.

What Viewers Can Do Now to Restore Chronology on TV

If you’re part of the test, a few workarounds can help. From a channel page on TV, switch to “Recently uploaded” to bypass algorithmic rows. Consider adding priority channels to your Library or Watch Later so they’re only a couple of clicks away. On mobile or desktop, the Subscriptions feed remains chronological, and casting from those devices can restore a more predictable flow to your TV session.

As with most YouTube experiments, this layout may never ship broadly—or it could become the default. Viewer feedback will matter. If chronology-first Subscriptions is important to you, use the in-app “Send feedback” option on TV and make the case succinctly. Platforms listen most closely when engagement data and clear user signals point in the same direction.

Bottom line: This is a small UI shift with big implications. On the screen where YouTube already leads, the order of what you see first could decide what you watch next—and who gets left behind.