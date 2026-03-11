YouTube Remembers Your Video Sorting Preference

YouTube has quietly rolled out a quality‑of‑life change on desktop that fixes one of the platform’s most persistent irritations. The site now remembers the sorting option you choose on a channel’s Videos and Shorts tabs, keeping that order in place even after you click into a video and head back. For anyone who regularly digs through a creator’s catalog, this small tweak removes a surprising amount of friction.

Until now, YouTube defaulted back to Latest every time you returned to a channel page, regardless of whether you had selected Popular or Oldest. Several users, including longtime tech watcher Artem Russakovskii, observed the new behavior surfacing broadly on desktop, suggesting a wide rollout rather than a limited test.

Why This Small Fix Matters for Browsing YouTube Channels

Channel browsing may not drive as much viewing as the homepage or Up Next queue, but it is crucial for committed fans and researchers. With over 2 billion logged‑in viewers each month, according to company figures, even tiny optimizations can have outsized impact. When you want to scan a creator’s greatest hits via Popular or start a series from the beginning with Oldest, staying in your chosen order saves clicks and mental overhead.

The sheer scale of YouTube’s library—industry estimates put uploads at well over 500 hours of video every minute—means efficient navigation is not just a nicety; it directly affects how easily audiences can resurface evergreen content. Pew Research Center has also documented YouTube’s ubiquity among U.S. adults, underscoring how incremental usability improvements ripple across a massive user base.

How YouTube’s Remembered Sort Order Works on Desktop

On any channel, open the Videos or Shorts tab and choose one of three sort options: Latest, Popular, or Oldest. Now, when you select Popular or Oldest, click into a video, and then navigate back, your chosen sort order persists instead of resetting to Latest.

Early observations indicate the memory applies as you move back and forth within a browsing session on desktop. YouTube has not detailed whether this preference is saved at the account level across devices, so treat it as a session‑level convenience for now. There’s no confirmed parity on the mobile apps yet; historically, desktop often receives these interface refinements first, with mobile following after additional testing.

Practical example: if you’re researching a camera channel’s most‑viewed tutorials, set the tab to Popular, open a few videos in new tabs, and jump back as needed. You’ll land on the same Popular view each time, exactly where you left off.

Implications for Creators and Discovery

For creators, this tweak subtly improves catalog discoverability. New subscribers who prefer to watch from the beginning can reliably use Oldest to follow early series and origin stories. Meanwhile, Popular mode makes it easier for casual visitors to sample a channel’s proven hits—often a gateway to deeper engagement.

YouTube has long said recommendations account for a significant share of viewing time, and the platform frequently iterates via experiments highlighted on the Creator Insider channel and the YouTube Help Community. Even so, channel‑level exploration remains a key path for superfans and researchers. A remembered sort order reduces drop‑off points and can nudge session duration upward without any algorithmic sleight of hand.

The Bottom Line: A Small Change That Streamlines Browsing

This is the kind of under‑the‑radar polish that makes a mature platform feel faster and more respectful of user intent. By preserving your chosen sort on desktop, YouTube removes a long‑standing paper cut and makes it easier to binge the oldest uploads, surface iconic hits, or simply browse the way you prefer—all with fewer clicks and less context switching.