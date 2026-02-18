YouTube Confirms Outage As Services Recover

YouTube has confirmed a widespread disruption that briefly broke core parts of the platform, leaving homepages and recommendations empty across the web, mobile apps, and living room devices. The company says a fiX has been deployed and services are recovering, with functionality returning for most users.

The incident stemmed from YouTube’s recommendations system, which failed to populate videos on multiple surfaces. In addition to YouTube’s main app and website, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids were affected. YouTube TV also saw isolated login issues tied to the same underlying problem.

What happened during YouTube’s recommendation outage

According to YouTube, an internal issue in its recommendations pipeline prevented content from appearing where viewers expect it most—on the homepage and other discovery feeds. As a result, many users saw sparse or empty rows where personalized or trending videos would normally be. The company said the homepage began stabilizing first, followed by broader recovery across related surfaces.

YouTube TV, the company’s live TV service, experienced a smaller wave of account sign-in hiccups linked to the broader outage. Playback itself was less impacted than browsing for many users, which aligns with a discovery-layer failure rather than a streaming infrastructure outage.

How widespread was the disruption across platforms

Outage tracking firm Downdetector recorded a rapid spike of more than 300,000 problem reports for YouTube at the peak of the incident, with over 8,000 reports tied to YouTube TV. Social media posts on X documented blank homepages, missing recommendation rails, and error toasts across regions, indicating a global footprint.

The pattern of failures—empty feeds but intermittent success when opening direct video links—matched a discovery system outage rather than a network-level event. That helped some viewers continue watching via shared links or subscriptions while the homepage remained unstable.

Why a recommendation-system glitch hits so hard

YouTube’s modern experience is built on a massive recommendation stack that ranks billions of candidates in real time. When those services falter, clients can’t fetch the content lists they need to render the homepage or “Up Next” shelves—even if the underlying video delivery network is fine. The impact cascades across companion apps like YouTube Music and YouTube Kids, which rely on many of the same discovery backends.

At YouTube’s scale—more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users and over 1 billion hours watched daily, per company disclosures—any disruption in ranking and retrieval magnifies quickly. For creators, recommendation traffic often drives the majority of views through Browse and Suggested surfaces, so even brief outages can dent short-term performance metrics.

What YouTube says now about the resolved outage

YouTube acknowledged the problem publicly and said engineers were actively investigating before rolling out a fix. The company indicated the homepage stabilized first and confirmed the broader disruption has been resolved, with teams continuing to monitor recovery. YouTube TV’s sign-in issues were attributed to the same root cause and are also addressed.

As with many large-scale incidents, some users may see lingering oddities as caches warm and services rebalance. YouTube typically completes post-incident reviews to prevent recurrences, though detailed root-cause analyses are rarely shared publicly.

What to do if YouTube still looks broken right now

If your feeds are still slow to repopulate, try a full refresh or relaunch the app. Clearing the app cache, signing out and back in, or power-cycling smart TVs and streaming boxes can also help. For YouTube TV, confirm your account is authenticated and retry loading the Live and Library tabs. Persistent issues should subside as the fix propagates.

The takeaway as YouTube services return to normal

YouTube’s outage was rooted in its recommendations engine, a reminder that discovery systems are just as critical as video delivery. The company says the disruption has been fixed and normal service is returning across YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, and YouTube TV. Barring residual delays, viewers and creators should see feeds and features return to their usual state.