YC Grad Harper Raises $47M For AI Insurance Brokerage

Harper, a Y Combinator graduate building an AI-native commercial insurance brokerage, has closed $47 million in combined seed and Series A financing, positioning the startup to automate the slowest parts of small-business insurance and scale nationwide. The round was led by Emergence Capital with participation from Y Combinator and Peak XV Partners, and brings Harper’s total funding to roughly $54 million.

Founded by Dakotah Rice and technologist Tushar Nair, Harper bills itself as a licensed, nearly autonomous agency that routes quotes, wrangles documents, and follows up with underwriters without the back-and-forth that drags traditional brokers. The company says its platform already serves thousands of small and midsize customers across workers’ compensation, general liability, and professional liability, matching buyers to more than 160 carriers.

Why Software-Like Margins Are Coming To Brokerages

Commercial insurance distribution remains fragmented and paper-heavy. Many agencies still run on email threads, manual ACORD forms, and spreadsheets that make submissions error-prone and slow. Industry groups such as the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers have repeatedly flagged prolonged underwriting turnaround times as carriers ask for more data and documentation, especially for SMB risks. That gap between demand and manual capacity is where Harper aims to live.

Y Combinator has argued that next-generation agencies will operate more like software companies, and Harper is a direct expression of that thesis. By codifying broker workflows—submission routing, appetite matching, eligibility checks, loss run collection, and renewal pipelines—the company targets software margins on what has historically been low-automation work.

How Harper’s AI Engine Changes The Workflow

Harper’s system ingests a client’s details, normalizes data against carrier appetites, and auto-populates submission packets, including supplemental forms that typically consume staff time. It then handles carrier follow-ups and surfaces bindable options with side-by-side comparisons the customer can understand. What usually takes a traditional brokerage several business days can be condensed to a day or two, according to the company.

The operational delta shows up in throughput. A human-led team may shepherd a few dozen accounts a month; Harper says the same headcount can oversee more than a thousand customers monthly because the machine handles most of the busywork. The platform has surpassed five thousand cumulative customers, an early sign that automation in commercial lines is pushing past experiments and into production scale.

Funding Details and Harper’s Go-To-Market Focus

The new capital will expand engineering, polish underwriting integrations, and deepen the roster of admitted and surplus lines carriers. Emergence Capital’s lead role underscores investor confidence that AI can reshape back-office-heavy categories; the firm has a track record of backing workflow automation leaders in regulated markets. Y Combinator’s participation links Harper to a growing cohort of agency-tech startups seeking software economics in distribution.

Harper’s differentiation is focus as much as technology. Rather than chasing only coastal tech firms or enterprise accounts, the company is targeting what it calls the real economy: daycares, light manufacturers, auto dealerships, bars, and restaurants across middle America. Those buyers often lack dedicated risk staff, face compliance obligations, and need fast certificates and accurate endorsements—pain points that automation directly addresses.

A Crowded Field, But a Massive Insurance Market

AI-native brokerages like Gyde and technology-enabled players such as FurtherAI and Vantel are circling the same prize: faster quoting, cleaner data, and better carrier fit. Yet the market is large enough to support multiple winners. NAIC data places U.S. commercial property and casualty premiums in the hundreds of billions annually, with SMBs representing a substantial share. Even single-digit efficiency gains in placement and renewal could unlock billions in distribution value.

Carrier appetite for clean, structured submissions is another tailwind. Marsh McLennan and other major brokers have documented how improved data quality correlates with better terms, fewer reworks, and faster binds. If Harper’s AI can consistently deliver complete applications and reduce underwriting friction, carriers gain efficiency while insureds see quicker, often more competitive quotes—a classic two-sided network effect in distribution.

Founder Roots and the Road Ahead for Harper

Rice grew up around a family-owned brokerage, giving him a close look at the repetitive, manual tasks that consume broker time. He and Nair initially explored building tools for incumbents before deciding that speed and product focus would be easier to control inside a fully licensed agency. The firm’s engineering-first posture—naming the company after Rice’s mother’s maiden name—signals a bet on brand trust as much as on code.

Next on the roadmap, Harper plans to broaden its coverage lines and wrap more of the customer back office, from COI issuance and waiver management to compliance reminders tied to renewals and audits. The longer-term ambition is to become a hub for risk, compliance, and administrative workflows that sit adjacent to insurance. If it succeeds, Harper won’t just sell policies; it could redefine how small businesses experience the entire risk lifecycle.