Yaber L2s Projector Discounted to Just $101.98

Budget projector alert: The Yaber L2s is currently priced just right at $101.98. For those looking to build a low-impact home cinema on the cheap, this deal makes a 1080p big-screen viewing experience available for roughly the price of a midrange streaming stick with dinner.

The deal is live at a large retailer and works only with the Misty White option for $101.98, whereas Charcoal White will run you $119.98. Both prices are significantly lower than the listing price, and this is among the fiercest drops we’ve seen on a full HD projector with decent-enough audio thrown in for good measure.

Why it matters: Entry-level projectors usually skimp on either brightness or sound quality. The L2s strikes a balance of the basics: 1080p resolution, images up to 150 inches diagonal, and double JBL-tuned speakers — all at a price that is under some mini models.

What this deal delivers for budget home projection

The Yaber L2s is a budget home-cinema projector based on a native Full HD panel. Yes, it’s rated at 700 lumens, which won’t compete with daylight but is ideally suited to evening movie watching or a darkened room — exactly what most people want for movie night, casual sports watching, or big-screen gaming. In reality, that output can easily light up a picture from 100 to 120 inches when projected on a blank white wall or an entry-level screen in the dark.

Throw distance and setup are simple; so is the LED light source: it’s rated for tens of thousands of hours, which means you’ll never have to buy replacement bulbs (a benefit in a class where running costs tend to be high). While you’ll need to be concerned with ambient light, the jump to a 100-inch-plus image is still the main attraction, especially for renters and dorm rooms where a large TV just isn’t possible.

Sound and connectivity details for the Yaber L2s

One surprise for the L2s is audio. Dual JBL speakers provide louder, fuller sound than the vast majority of budget projectors, with enough volume for small to medium rooms. Audio purists can feed sound to another system — the projector has an output for external speakers, and it’s easy to pair with Bluetooth accessories for a speedy upgrade.

On the video front, there’s an HDMI port for plug-and-play with streaming sticks, game consoles, and laptops. Wireless screen mirroring includes casual casting from phones and tablets. There is no built-in smart TV interface, but that’s nbd when you can get every app in minutes on a palm-sized streamer. Meanwhile, Leichtman Research Group’s research indicates that there are a lot of connected TV devices in the wilds of the US — so many would-be buyers may already own an appropriate device.

Real-world performance expectations in typical rooms

Room conditions can make or break a budget projector. As ProjectorCentral and other calibrating resources mention, even with capable 1080p units light control is a huge advantage. Close the curtains, dim the lamps and aim at a neutral wall or screen, and the L2s can produce a juicy cinematic picture for movie nights and long streaming sessions. Bright rooms will present any projector at this price with significant challenges; for them, a TV or a much brighter projector is your best bet.

The L2s isn’t a battery-powered portable, either. You’re going to want an outlet, which is par for the course at this price. If you desire a take-anywhere convenience with app-smarts already included, portable models from the likes of Anker or ViewSonic can deliver that — although often at multiple times the price and in some cases, lower brightness too.

How it stacks up against budget projectors under $150

In the sub-$150 range, lots of projectors promise big numbers and provide something worse: 720p resolution and anemic audio. The L2s’ native 1080p output and better-than-average speakers, however, make it a practical choice for first-time buyers in this bracket. Its value-focused approach has been lauded by reviewers at SoundGuys, particularly for those viewers that care more about a large image and an easy setup than fancy smart TV functions.

If you’re comparing against other types of products, a nice 43-inch TV might often average around this price on sale, but those can’t come close to matching the experience of a 100-inch projection. Meanwhile, when it comes to moving up to stronger, verified-lumen projectors as well as built-in platforms in that higher-range power tier (etc.), you’re usually going to have to cough up another level of cash.

Who should grab this deal on the Yaber L2s projector

This deal is a good one if you’re looking for an upgrade with a big screen size for movies, sports, or gaming in a dark room and don’t need the built-in smart OS. Plug it into a Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast, dim the lights, and you’ve got a pleasing crowd-pleasing picture with sound that’s much better than you’d expect for the money.

For bright-room viewing, daytime outdoor use, and a real move-wherever-you-want-to level of portability, you’ll need to spend more on brighter, feature-rich models. But at $101.98 in Misty White (or $119.98 if you favor Charcoal White), the Yaber L2s is a fairly unusual budget victory: one that delivers actual home cinema vibes without throwing your wallet out of joint.