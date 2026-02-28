Xiaomi Watch 5 Launches With Gesture Controls And Endurance

Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartwatch arrives with two headline plays: true hands-free control driven by muscle-sensing tech and a battery that looks built for the long haul. The Xiaomi Watch 5 goes global on the industry’s biggest stage, pairing advanced electromyography-based gestures with a 930mAh silicon‑carbon cell that aims to outlast much of the current field.

Hands-Free Gesture Controls Powered By EMG Sensors

The Watch 5 integrates electromyography (EMG), photoplethysmography (PPG), and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to read subtle muscle and motion signals, enabling reliable, low‑latency gestures. Instead of poking a small screen, you can use a quick double‑pinch to end a call or a brisk double‑rub to dismiss alarms—perfect when your other hand is busy.

Custom actions go further. Xiaomi lets you assign gestures—like a finger snap, a wrist shake, or a wrist rotation—to trigger common tasks. Think summoning Gemini, opening the camera shutter, or launching a music app without breaking stride. EMG input can be more precise than motion-only systems because it reads electrical activity from muscle contractions; it’s a direction similar to research seen from labs at Meta’s CTRL‑Labs acquisition and universities working on neural wrist interfaces, but packaged here for everyday use.

Big Battery Meets Efficient Silicon For Longer Life

At the heart is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 joined by a BES2800 low‑power co‑processor that offloads routine tasks. That combo manages a 930mAh Xiaomi Surge Battery with a 10% silicon‑carbon mix for higher energy density. Xiaomi says this nearly doubles capacity over the previous model, translating to up to six days in smart mode or up to 18 days in power saver mode, depending on settings and usage.

For context, batteries in mainstream wearables often fall between roughly 300mAh and 600mAh. Even endurance‑focused models like Apple’s rugged tier have hovered near the mid‑500mAh range, according to teardown and regulatory data. A near‑1,000mAh cell in a premium smartwatch is uncommon—and it sets clear expectations for multi‑day stamina if software stays in check.

Premium Build, Durable Materials, And Bright Display

The Watch 5 leans into durability with a stainless steel frame and double‑sided sapphire glass rated at Mohs 9. Up front, a 1.54‑inch AMOLED panel delivers 480 x 480 resolution, thin 2.6mm bezels, and a claimed 1,500‑nit peak using LTPO display tech, making on‑wrist visibility in bright sunlight far less of a squint.

Despite the bigger battery, the case measures 47mm by 47mm and 12.3mm thick, weighing 56g without the fluororubber strap. It carries a 5 ATM water‑resistance rating, so pool sessions and rain runs are very much in bounds.

Wear OS 6 With Gemini Onboard And Connectivity Options

This is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch to ship with Gemini pre‑installed on the latest Wear OS 6. Pair over Bluetooth 5.4 or hop onto 2.4GHz Wi‑Fi, then ask the on‑watch assistant to set reminders, check the weather, or get directions while you’re moving. The Watch 5 also plugs into the brand’s HyperConnect ecosystem, letting you manage a Smart Hub or trigger your phone’s camera remotely from the wrist.

Comprehensive Health Tracking And Training Suite Features

A single tap initiates a one‑minute check of heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and a quick sleep snapshot—useful for fast morning reads. Runners get dual‑band, five‑system GNSS with offline maps for accurate routes away from a phone, plus performance metrics like VO2 max and weekly training load to guide progression and recovery.

Data syncs to Health Connect via the Mi Fitness app, aligning with the broader push from Google and partners to standardize how wearables share health information across services.

Price, Availability, And Early Outlook For Xiaomi Watch 5

Starting at €300, the Watch 5 positions itself as a performance‑minded Wear OS device with a novel control scheme and battery ambitions to match. For commuters juggling bags, cyclists who don’t want to take hands off bars, or travelers who need days away from an outlet, EMG gestures plus a near‑1Ah cell could be more than a party trick—they might be the daily convenience edge.

If gesture input is the next big interaction leap for wearables—as accessibility features from major brands and research groups have hinted—Xiaomi’s move to ship EMG at scale is a notable swing. Add the material upgrades, bright display, and deeper ecosystem hooks, and the Watch 5 reads like a confident bid to redefine what “hands‑free” on a smartwatch should feel like.