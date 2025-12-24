Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Reaffirmed With Rotary Zoom Ring

Yes, that rotating ring you saw is real. Xiaomi has revealed on Weibo that the Leica Edition of its Xiaomi 17 Ultra phone would come with a physical “Master Zoom Ring” around its rear camera module, which should bring a bit of camera-like control to the latest flagship handsets.

A real rotary ring delivering true optical zoom control

Unlike some decorative bezels we’ve seen phones in the past have, this ring is meant to turn. Based on Xiaomi’s teasers, it is a usable control that attempts to replicate the feeling of adjusting focal length on an interchangeable-lens camera. The 17 Ultra itself is already testing a continuous periscope telephoto with a range of 75–100mm, which translates to around 3.1x–4.1x against general 24mm wide cameras. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station says that the ring can directly command this optical zoom range.

The telephoto hardware on its own is headline-worthy. Xiaomi says the module uses a 1/1.4-inch 200MP sensor with continuous periscope optics throughout that 75–100mm range. If delivered as described, that would rank among the more ambitious telephoto stacks on any mainstream phone, potentially cutting down on lossy digital crops between fixed focal lengths.

Leica touches and tactile controls for faster composition

Visual cues support the partnership: a bold red Leica 3D branding sits next to that module, and leaker Smart Pikachu says the phone will place a custom Leica watermark in-camera into your photos.

Beyond that, the ring is the subtle little wink to traditional photography. A physical control for setting field of view (FOV) is faster and more precise than pinch-to-zoom—particularly when composing shots with one hand or wearing gloves.

Look for “detent” positions or smooth, continuous travel that could be either mapped to the 75mm and 100mm ends of the Arca Standard spectrum or possibly to any intermediate stops. Xiaomi isn’t talking about the haptics or software integration just yet, but a properly tuned ring could alternatively adjust filter profiles or shooting modes when the camera isn’t being zoomed — another visual cue borrowed from non-smartphone cameras.

How Xiaomi’s approach stacks up against recent competitors

Mechanical buttons on phones are rare but not unheard of. The nubia Focus 2 Ultra, which appeared at MWC 2025, features a movable lens ring that adjusts the zoom and filter styles. On the optics front, Sony has brought continuous telephoto to anyone with its Xperia 1 IV smartphone’s 85–125mm module, showing that variable focal lengths are also viable in pocket-friendly designs. Xiaomi’s twist is the marrying of that optical flexibility with a physical control designed to feel like a lens collar.

Should this 75–100mm window be supported by that high-resolution sensor, the 17 Ultra Leica Edition might provide sharp 75mm-portrait framing while adding closer-quarters perspective at 100mm without penalty. That fills in a frequent hole where phones make the leap immediately from 3x to 5x and force everything in between into digital zoom.

Engineering trade-offs to watch with a moving zoom ring

A moving component from the outside makes us wonder. Maintaining a high IP rating with moving parts is harder to do, and the ring’s mechanics will need to withstand grit, pocket lint, and impacts. Ergonomics count as well: the ring has to be grippy but not so that it catches in pockets, and it requires just the right resistance so users don’t inadvertently nudge it. These are fixable issues, but execution will determine whether the ring is a delight or a gimmick.

Another area that is open to question is software nuance. Photographers may desire both smooth travel for framing and fast jumps to preset focal lengths, as well as clear UI feedback that reflects the position of the ring. If Xiaomi does nail the link between physical settings and on-screen controls (haptic ticks at major focal lengths, snappy exposure recalculation), it could rewrite mobile photography.

What we know so far and what’s next for this Edition

So far confirmed: a Leica-branded Xiaomi 17 Ultra, physical Master Zoom Ring, continuous periscope optics from 75–100mm, and Leica-forward design touches like red engraving as well as a likely custom watermark. Unconfirmed: if the ring has other functions besides zoom, official specs on durability, and regional availability for this Edition.

If Xiaomi actually accomplishes the kind of tactile precision it’s teasing, this Leica Edition could be that rare smartphone where form and function click into place in a way where you can arrive back to a zooming world where turning the ring just seems like normal again — turn the ring, change the shot. That’s the kind of innovation for on-the-go photographers who are hankering for real controls.