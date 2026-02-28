Xiaomi 17 Ultra Impresses With Camera‑First Design

I saw the Xiaomi 17 Ultra up close in Barcelona, and the immediate impression wasn’t smartphone—it was camera. Between the Leica branding, oversized optics, and a purpose-built grip that adds physical controls and extra power, Xiaomi’s latest flagship leans hard into pro imaging in a way few rivals dare. It feels engineered for people who compose, expose, and grade, not just point and shoot.

A Camera System With Real Range Across Focal Lengths

The headliner is a Leica co‑engineered system that reads like a dedicated compact’s spec sheet. The main camera uses a 50MP Light Fusion 1050L sensor with LOFIC HDR support behind a Leica Summilux lens at a 23mm-equivalent and f/1.67. Details stay crisp into corners, and the tonal roll-off looks natural in mixed light—exactly what you want when shooting fast on the street or indoors.

Telephoto is where the 17 Ultra separates itself. A 200MP zoom unit offers a variable optical focal length of 75–100mm at f/2.29–f/2.96, delivering proper portrait and short-tele reach without relying on digital crops. It doubles as a macro for tight product and food shots, so you can cover everything from context to texture in a few steps. Rounding things out, a 50MP ultra‑wide with a 14mm-equivalent f/2.2 lens offers a sweeping 115° field of view, while a 50MP selfie camera sits at a 21mm-equivalent for natural framing.

Video creators get meaningful headroom: up to 8K30, 4K60 in Dolby Vision, and 4K120 Log capture for flexible grading and retiming. That last setting is a clear nod to editors who want cinematic control in post rather than relying on presets. It’s rare to see this breadth of modes implemented cleanly in a phone.

The Grip That Changes Everything for Mobile Shooting

Xiaomi’s optional camera kit is the difference between “great camera phone” and “phone that behaves like a camera.” The accessory grip snaps on with real solidity, adds a 2,000mAh battery, and brings dedicated controls: a shutter button, a video record key, and a jog dial for zoom. The tactile feel invites two‑handed, stable shooting, and swappable shutter caps—including the Leica red dot—are a clever flourish. In practice, it makes framing, zooming, and rolling video faster and more deliberate than screen taps ever could.

A Display Built for Bright Days and Outdoor Creators

The 6.9‑inch panel is tuned for creators who work outdoors. With a claimed peak of 3,500 nits, it outshines many recent flagships that hover around 3,000 nits, making histogram checks, focus peaking, and high‑contrast scenes manageable under direct sun. Resolution lands at 2,608 by 1,200, with 68 billion colors and full DCI‑P3 coverage, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

A 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate keeps UI smooth when you need it and sips power when you don’t. Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 covers the front; while it’s tough to equalize durability across competing chemistries, the panel felt confidence‑inspiring during quick pocket‑to‑shot scrambles.

Power and Thermal Headroom for Pro Workflows

Under the hood sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The redesigned vapor chamber helps sustain performance during long 4K shoots or while rendering edits. In short tests, the phone pushed demanding games and camera apps without visible throttling or dropped frames.

A 6,000mAh silicon‑carbon battery anchors the package, backed by 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The grip’s extra 2,000mAh is the on‑set safety net every mobile creator appreciates—you can run a day of intermittent stills and reels without rationing screen time. Extras include an ultrasonic in‑display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers with Hi‑Res certifications and Dolby Atmos, Wi‑Fi 7, and an IP68 rating.

Ergonomics That Favor Shooting and Balanced Handling

Despite the oversized camera island, the chassis feels unexpectedly smooth and balanced, with a curved aluminum frame that softens the hand feel. Xiaomi lists the body at 8.79mm thick excluding the camera module. A fiberglass rear panel adds durability and grip, and the color options—Black, Starlit Green, and White—keep the aesthetic restrained rather than flashy.

The Bigger Picture for Camera Phones and Creators

Xiaomi’s long‑running collaboration with Leica isn’t just a logo play; it’s a strategy to differentiate on optics and imaging science while others chase AI headlines. Industry surveys from firms like Counterpoint Research regularly place camera quality among the top buying drivers for premium phones, and the 17 Ultra answers that demand with hardware depth and creator‑grade video modes rather than filters alone.

The software story is pragmatic, too. The phone ships with Android 16 and Xiaomi’s HyperAI OS, though the most advanced AI features vary by region. Pricing and availability are still to be detailed, but based on early hands‑on time, the 17 Ultra reads as a serious tool for enthusiasts and working creators—one that happens to make calls, rather than a phone that happens to take pictures.