Xiaomi 17 Ultra Claims Camera Phone Throne

Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra arrives with a singular mission—turn phone photography into something that rivals dedicated cameras. With a Leica co-engineered system headlined by a 200MP variable focal-length telephoto and a 1-inch-type main sensor, this flagship doesn’t just chase specs; it chases a look. After weeks of shooting, it’s clear this phone pushes mobile imaging further than most rivals, though a few quirks keep it from outright perfection.

Why This Camera Stands Out From the Competition

The core hardware reads like a wish list. The main camera pairs a Leica-tuned 50MP 1-inch-type Light Fusion 1050L sensor with a fast f/1.67 lens for robust light capture. A 50MP, 115° ultrawide handles landscapes without the mushy corners that plague cheaper optics. The star, though, is the 200MP telephoto with a variable 75–100mm equivalent focal length at f/2.4–3.0 on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor—an unusually ambitious setup in a phone.

In practical terms, that telephoto produces crisp, contrasty images with natural background compression and pleasing, lens-like bokeh. Colors lean Leica Vibrant by default—punchy but occasionally too eager—which you can dial back using Leica Authentic. Across scenes, dynamic range is consistently wide, and highlight recovery feels closer to a mirrorless workflow than a typical phone snapshot.

Zoom That Actually Matters in Everyday Shooting

The 75–100mm variable optics don’t transform composition as dramatically as the branding suggests; the step from 3.2x to 4.3x is useful but not life-changing. The bigger win is how far the 200MP sensor carries detail: at roughly 8.6x, the phone effectively bins down to ~50MP; around 17.2x, it still delivers a clean 12.5MP crop. In low light at 20x, noise and acuity beat what we’ve seen from recent iPhone and Pixel flagships in similar scenes, particularly on fine textures and signage.

There are caveats. Heavy-handed denoising and sharpening can smear micro-detail at intermediate digital zoom steps (2x, ~8.6x, ~17.2x), and multi-frame compositing sometimes leaves faint ghosting on moving subjects. Color matching across the three cameras isn’t perfect either, a step back from some prior Xiaomi tuning runs.

Portraits and Low Light Performance That Impresses

Portraits are where the 17 Ultra earns its “Ultra.” The 75mm end sits in the classic head-and-shoulders sweet spot, delivering flattering perspective without the facial flattening you’ll see near 100mm. Subject separation is convincing thanks to true optical blur that needs only a light software touch. Skin tones skew realistic, and exposure discipline holds up even with aggressive backlighting.

In dim restaurants and street scenes, the 1-inch-type main sensor keeps ISO in check while preserving color and shadow texture. Compared with the best from Samsung, Apple, and Google, the 17 Ultra tends to produce cleaner low-light frames with more faithful midtone contrast—though the default Vibrant profile can oversaturate reds and greens unless you rein it in.

Video quality is reliably high across lenses, with rich dynamic range, stable exposure ramps, and color science that closely matches stills. You get up to 8K30 and 4K60 on all three cameras, plus 4K120 on the primary and telephoto. Dolby Vision and Log capture modes enable proper grading workflows, a nod to serious shooters. The LOFIC low-light enhancement is limited to the main camera but pays dividends under sodium-lit streets and dim interiors.

Live zoom presets and beautify filters exist if you want them; most creators will stick to the robust Pro controls. There’s no faux-cinematic mode because the 75mm telephoto already delivers that shallow-depth “cinema” look natively.

Performance, Battery, and Charging Breakdown

Powered by Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 16GB RAM, the phone breezes through heavy games and multi-layer edits without thermally throttling to a crawl. The 6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery posts modest gains—about 4% longer in mixed-use testing versus the previous Ultra—but the real headline is charging.

Xiaomi supports up to 100W via both its proprietary brick and universal USB Power Delivery PPS, plus 50W wireless. Clear on-device prompts manage “boost” behavior and screen-on throttling to protect longevity—an implementation that feels more transparent than most Android rivals. Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Atmos, and a 6.9-inch OLED at 2,608 × 1,200 round out the premium spec sheet.

Software Friction and Long-Term Support Policy

HyperOS is powerful but busy. Western buyers will likely uninstall a stack of preloads before settling in, and some features (like certain Gallery tools) push you toward a Xiaomi account. The company has previously committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches on recent flagships; anything less would be hard to justify at this tier, and parity should be expected.

Accessories and Real-World Handling Impressions

Photography case kits add a tactile shutter, extra controls, and an optional battery-grip module. They meaningfully enhance ergonomics and speed, though the bulk won’t suit everyone. A Leica Camera Ring edition enables fast camera access and mappable functions if you prefer hardware dials—useful for exposure nudges when the default metering errs on the dark side.

Verdict: Is This the Best Camera Phone Available?

At €1,499, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is unabashedly premium, and it won’t be a practical buy in markets where official carrier support is limited. Yet for photographers and videographers, especially those who live in the 70–100mm range, it is the most convincing phone-camera hybrid available right now. The combination of a 1-inch-type main, a genuinely useful 200MP telephoto, mature video options, and universal 100W charging is rare—and, more importantly, effective.

Is it perfect? No. Color consistency across lenses needs tuning, mid-zoom processing can overcook fine detail, and the software experience could be leaner. But if image quality is your priority, the 17 Ultra doesn’t just chase the crown—it wears it with confidence.