X Unveils Creator Subscriptions 2.0 With Paywalled Threads and Tools

X is overhauling its paid membership program, rolling out Creator Subscriptions 2.0 with new formats designed to convert casual followers into paying supporters and make subscriber content easier to find.

The refresh leans into on-platform engagement: creators can now tuck premium material directly behind public posts, keep subscriber updates in the main feed, and promote sign-ups with built-in tools—all aimed at reducing friction and boosting recurring revenue.

What’s Changing In X’s Creator Subscriptions 2.0 Rollout

The headline feature is a paywalled thread flow. A creator can publish an initial public post to spark conversation, then continue the thread with subscriber-only follow-ups. Everyone sees the opener; only subscribers see the rest. It’s a native tease-and-upgrade pattern that keeps the funnel inside X.

Subscriber posts are no longer siloed on a separate tab. Instead, premium updates now sit in a creator’s main timeline, improving continuity for both paying members and prospective subscribers who want a sense of what they’ll get.

X is also introducing a refreshed dashboard and a shareable subscription card. The dashboard is meant to centralize performance insights and payouts, while the card gives creators a straightforward way to advertise membership in replies, profiles, and cross-platform posts.

How Paywalled Threads Work Inside X’s Subscription Model

Think of it as a native drip: a fitness coach can post an open tip with a quick video, then reserve the full program and weekly check-ins for subscribers in the same thread. A journalist might share a breaking detail publicly, followed by members-only documents, analysis, or audio notes.

X says the intent is to keep audiences “in the conversation” rather than sending them to external newsletters or storefronts, a shift creators have long requested to prevent drop-off during checkout. Keeping the pitch next to the content typically improves conversions in social commerce, and X is betting the same dynamic will apply to memberships.

The upgraded dashboard aims to make subscription management less guesswork and more data-driven. Expect clearer visibility into active members, churn, and post-level engagement so creators can refine pricing, cadence, and perks.

The shareable subscription card standardizes promotion. Rather than crafting ad hoc posts, creators can insert a consistent, tappable prompt across replies and timelines, a tactic that tends to lift sign-up rates by meeting audiences where they already interact.

Money And Platform Fees That Affect Creator Take-Home Pay

X has positioned this update as an investment in sustainable creator income. While the company did not detail new revenue splits in its announcement, the move to native paywalls and streamlined promotion should increase conversion and retention—two levers that matter more than headline rates for many small and mid-sized creators.

One constant across the industry: app store fees can affect take-home pay. On iOS, Apple typically takes up to 30% in year one and 15% for subscription renewals, while Google Play generally charges 15% for subscriptions. Many creators encourage web sign-ups to minimize those fees; X’s in-platform prompts and dashboard will need to account for these realities to maximize earnings.

Why These Changes Matter For Creators Building Paid Communities

For solo operators and media teams alike, selling access without forcing audiences off-platform reduces friction. A comedian can bundle early-access clips and tour presales; a developer can offer code walkthroughs and private Q&As; a chef can lock full recipes and ingredient swaps behind subscriber replies. The model rewards depth and frequency, not just viral spikes.

Keeping premium posts in the main feed also changes discovery. Non-subscribers see the rhythm and quality of paid drops, which can create social proof and nudge sign-ups, while existing members are less likely to miss perks tucked behind separate tabs.

What To Watch Next As X Rolls Out Creator Subscriptions 2.0

Key metrics to monitor include conversion from public post to paid thread, churn after the first billing cycle, and whether main-feed placement measurably increases subscriber engagement. Strong analytics in the new dashboard will be critical.

Policy and product guardrails will matter, too. Paywalled replies create new surfaces for spam, low-value upsells, or misinformation. Clear rules, reporting tools, and consistent enforcement will determine whether Creator Subscriptions 2.0 becomes a durable revenue stream—or just another fleeting format in a crowded creator economy.