X Introduces Paid Partnership Labels On Sponsored Posts

X is rolling out a Paid Partnership label for sponsored posts, giving creators and advertisers a native, platform-level way to disclose branded content. The feature brings X closer to industry norms while addressing long-running concerns about transparency and regulatory compliance across the creator economy.

Until now, most disclosures on X lived in the caption via hashtags like #ad or #sponsored. Those tags work in a pinch but can be easy to miss, inconsistently formatted, or buried. A standardized label applied at the post level reduces ambiguity for audiences, brands, and regulators—and signals that X wants more commercial activity that still feels trustworthy.

How the New Paid Partnership Label Works on X

Creators can add the label before publishing by tapping the flag icon below the composer and toggling the Paid Partnership disclosure. If a post is already live, the label can be added retroactively via the three-dot menu next to the username, using the Add content disclosure option. The label visibly marks the post so viewers understand there is a brand relationship behind it.

Not every category qualifies. X lists several industries as ineligible for Paid Partnership labels, including:

Dating and marriage services

Alcohol

Sexual products

Drugs

Political or social issues

Health and wellness products

Weight-loss products

Medicines

Tobacco

Weapons

The company indicates some exceptions may be granted case by case, which suggests a review process for edge scenarios.

Clear disclosure is more than etiquette—it’s a regulatory requirement. The Federal Trade Commission’s Endorsement Guides, most recently updated in 2023, call for conspicuous, unavoidable disclosures when there’s a “material connection” between a creator and a brand. Vague language, hard-to-see tags, or disclosures placed behind taps can run afoul of the rules. Platform-native labels help standardize visibility and reduce the risk of posts slipping through the cracks.

The stakes are rising as influencer spend grows. Influencer Marketing Hub’s 2024 industry report estimates the market at roughly $24B, with more brands shifting budget to creators. At the same time, consumer trust remains fragile—surveys such as the Edelman Trust Barometer consistently show skepticism toward social platforms. Making sponsorships unmistakable is one of the simplest ways to preserve credibility while still commercializing reach.

How X’s Paid Partnership Label Compares With Rivals

Meta set the tone years ago with Branded Content tools on Instagram and Facebook; Instagram began testing its paid partnership tag in 2017, and it’s now a fixture of creator workflows. YouTube’s “Includes Paid Promotion” toggle and TikTok’s branded content disclosures play similar roles, offering consistent, on-platform signals that an advertiser is involved.

By adding a native label, X reduces reliance on creator judgment and hashtags, aligning with practices that advertisers already expect elsewhere. What remains to be seen is how deeply the label ties into enforcement and ad policies—on other platforms, branded content labels often dovetail with automated detection and policy checks. X has not detailed comparable back-end integrations, but the introduction of the label is a foundational step.

What Brands and Creators on X Should Do Right Now

Creators should incorporate the Paid Partnership toggle into standard publishing checklists and ensure disclosures are added both pre- and post-publication when needed. Brands and agencies can update briefs and contracts to require the label for all eligible X campaigns, alongside guidance on messaging and any additional disclosures (for example, unique coupon codes) that might be material to the offer.

Because X excludes categories like health and wellness or weight-loss, marketers in regulated spaces should confirm eligibility before campaigns go live. If a category is not supported, consider shifting to X’s native ad units or re-scoping the activation. As a best practice, maintain audit trails—screenshots of labeled posts and campaign instructions—in case compliance questions arise.

What to Watch Next as X Rolls Out Paid Partnership Labels

Three open questions will shape the feature’s impact: how actively X enforces disclosures for noncompliant posts, whether the label will be accessible via APIs or analytics for brand reporting, and if the company expands or refines the ineligible category list over time. Answers to those will determine how easily large advertisers can scale branded content on the platform.

For now, X’s Paid Partnership label is a pragmatic, overdue move that brings its creator toolset closer to peers. It sets a clearer standard for sponsorship transparency without getting in the way of creativity—precisely the balance brands and audiences have been asking for.