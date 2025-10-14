Windows 10 Support Has Ended: Here’s What You Can Do

If your Windows 10 PC couldn’t clear the Windows 11 compatibility hurdles, the safety net has been yanked away. If you have an older PC, it’s time to update it now or throw it away. Security patches for Windows 10 have ended, leaving older PCs vulnerable. This is the time to choose a path that keeps you productive and secure, whether you pull support forward via an approved workaround to update or change operating systems, or purchase new hardware.

Why Windows 10’s End of Support Matters Now

There are low-hanging fruit in terms of unpatched Windows systems. Critical bugs are also fixed by Microsoft’s own security bulletins on a regular schedule, and there is always a steady drumbeat of serious Windows vulnerabilities in NIST’s vulnerability database each year. With no further backstops in place to fix Windows 10 by default, that accumulated risk adds up quickly too—especially for devices that are also used for banking, work logins, or remote access. And this is not an obscure issue: independent trackers like StatCounter still has Windows 10 on hundreds of millions of PCs globally.

The Fastest Safe Paths to Stay Secure on Windows 10

For most folks, there’s one of five paths to stasis. Here is how each one compares.

Pay (or qualify) for Extended Security Updates.

Upgrade any hardware that can run Windows 11 and bypass the checker.

Move your desktops to the cloud.

Shift to Linux or ChromeOS Flex only for parts in which you must commit to earlier versions of Windows that are EOL’d but still necessary days or quarters per year.

Retire and replace the thing.

Microsoft also sells Extended Security Updates (ESU) to allow Windows 10 to continue receiving important updates. The ESU extends for one more year for consumers and can be purchased for $30. Microsoft’s advice says that many users can reduce this to zero by cashing in Microsoft Rewards points or qualifying via the Windows Backup tool. Mind you, that consumer ESU isn’t renewable past one year, so this just buys time—it’s effectively no more than a stay of execution.

Businesses can also sign up per device through volume licensing. Education customers receive extremely low per-device pricing that tapers slightly each year for up to three years. Enterprise pricing, in contrast, begins higher and generally doubles each year through that window. Microsoft’s lifecycle and ESU docs detail the tiers and conditions.

Upgrade Even After the Compatibility Check

There are plenty of “incompatible” Windows 10 PCs that will run Windows 11 just fine. For those systems originally designed for Windows 10, switching on Secure Boot and a Trusted Platform Module (even an older TPM 1.2), then applying a little bit of registry change, can allow an in-place upgrade. For hardware old enough to predate UEFI, or that doesn’t support TPM, tools like Rufus can create a Windows 11 installer that bypasses the checker during a clean installation.

There are caveats: CPUs with omitted instruction sets like POPCNT or SSE 4.2 won’t be joining the party. Microsoft also cautions that bypassed installs are “unsupported” and do not necessarily receive updates, but in practice many of them often do. Only do this if you’re okay with that kind of risk and have rock-solid backups.

Migrate Your Desktop to the Cloud with Windows 365

Windows 365 is a full Windows 11 Cloud PC streaming experience directly to your device. It is a subscription service, with price points typically quoted at about $28 per month for entry-level plans, and it comes with the addition of extended security coverage for the Windows 10 device. For consultants, hybrid workers, or teams that need a quick, compliant bridge when hardware is refreshed, this can be cheaper than buying new PCs now.

Keep Your Hardware, Switch OS: Linux or ChromeOS Flex

Today’s Linux desktop distributions are easy to use, well-secured, and compatible with most modern hardware. If your workflow is browser-based and cloud platform-dependent like Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace, weaning yourself off Windows can be shockingly uncomplicated. Another road is ChromeOS Flex, made by Google. It’s free, but make sure you consult Google’s list of certified models as well as the device support horizon; it will be pretty crummy if you’re swapping one end-of-support problem for another.

Replace Your PC Responsibly and Consider Sustainability

For companies, one of the cleanest fixes is to retire old machines—better performance, lower management overhead, and clear compliance. Quiz your finance team on depreciation and total cost of ownership. Customers may also want to consider certified-refurbished systems in order to save money. If you’re shopping new, look for “Copilot+” PCs advertised for on-device AI; they’re speedy, but not a requirement for most office tasks. If sustainability matters, the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor warns that early recycling is wasteful; repurpose old machines where you can—or recycle via manufacturer take-back schemes.

What Not to Do on Unsupported Windows 10 Systems

“Nothing” is playing with the security. A third-party antivirus cannot “patch” a vulnerable kernel or prevent exploitation of unpatched services. If you have no choice but to stay put, there is niche mitigation like 0patch, which provides micropatches for known vulnerabilities. The Pro plan costs around €24.95 per device per year. It’s a bandage, not an approach; there’s no excuse for this on home PCs (you’ll just need to wait until it gets fixed over the weekend), but definitely not on business endpoints.

Decide on a Path and Execute a Plan Without Delay

Back up your files, inventory what software you actually need, pick one of those routes above, then draw a line in the sand for when it has to be completed. Microsoft’s lifecycle policy is also clear: Windows 10 has hit the end of an era. Whether you invest time with ESU, upgrade to Windows 11, move to the cloud, or address new platform considerations, there is only one wrong action at this point—which is doing nothing.