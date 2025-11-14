Windows 10 support ends: Windows 11 Pro and Office 88% off

Windows 10 has come to the end of the road, and a heavily discounted package is making that leap to Windows 11 Pro much easier — and cheaper — by including a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021. Costing $49.97, stated to be 88% off the combined list price, this promotion is aimed at users who desire new security and productivity on a one-time-purchase basis without recurring subscription fees.

Why upgrading matters now that Windows 10 support has ended

End of support is the day normal patches for Windows 10 are no longer made, and after that the hazard takes off in a hurry.

Security organizations like CISA frequently warn that systems left unpatched become low-hanging fruit for ransomware and credential theft. Microsoft’s own security telemetry has demonstrated how quickly exploit code becomes available following the public disclosure of vulnerabilities, highlighting the need to upgrade to a supported operating system.

The truth: Windows 10 continues to run on a majority of PCs. StatCounter’s desktop OS market share numbers have had Windows 10 above 60%, with a handful of points to spare — tens of millions of systems have now aged out of protection. For anyone in that demographic, a low-friction route to Windows 11 Pro and Office is attractive.

What this bundle includes in the Windows 11 Pro offer

Buyers get a license for Windows 11 Pro and a license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 that is perpetual (not subscription-based) for one Windows PC. Office Pro includes the basics — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook — along with Access and Publisher for database and layout needs, and OneNote for note-taking. The key selling point is permanence: You install it, you activate it, and you bypass monthly fees.

On the OS side, Windows 11 Pro adds enterprise-grade controls (Group Policy, BitLocker, Remote Desktop), virtualization options (Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox), and the latest interface and multitasking updates. It’s built for a mix of working situations — local apps, web apps, and virtualization — with security by design.

The most interesting Windows 11 Pro features

Security is the headline. Windows 11 Pro requires modern protections like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, then adds BitLocker device encryption and upgraded kernel protection levels. On the security side, we also see enhanced Smart App Control from Microsoft, reducing the attack surface for regular users while providing admins with fine-grained policy controls for fleets.

Performance and usability improvements are more than skin deep. Snap Layouts and smarter window management reduce the distance between launch point and flow state. Hybrid CPU scheduling maximizes performance on the latest Intel and AMD processors by choosing cores for threads that have optimal power and performance. And in Windows, Copilot offers help that’s guided by AI for summary-driven content generation, drafting, or the initiation of tasks without having to leave your desktop.

Office 2021 Pro still serves you just fine

Microsoft 365 may be getting all of the attention, but Office 2021 Pro could be the right choice for you if you like local apps and fixed costs. You receive full desktop versions with the usual features like PivotTables in Excel, advanced layout and design in Publisher, online database tools for Access, as well as robust email and calendar management through Outlook — all of it offering strong file compatibility when working with 365 users.

There are trade-offs. Some cloud-first capabilities — including real-time co-authoring across apps and the latest AI services tied to enterprise subscriptions — don’t come with the perpetual license. But for many small businesses and solo professionals, the one-time purchase is a better financial match.

Check compatibility before you buy and plan your upgrade

Windows 11 Pro won’t run on every PC. You’ll need TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and a supported CPU. Microsoft’s PC Health Check app verifies eligibility in minutes.

Plan your upgrade:

Back up files.

Ensure you have enough storage space.

Decide between an in-place upgrade (retain apps and files) or a clean install (start from scratch and reduce legacy hiccups).

Licensing matters, too. Activation should attach to your Microsoft account after installation completes. If buying from a third-party reseller, check for transparent licensing terms as well as refund policies and support. There are real activation and transfer rules dictated by Microsoft; watch out for deals that seem to be at odds with those rules.

Who benefits most from this Windows 11 Pro and Office deal

Small businesses and independent contractors who require Excel, Outlook, and Access but don’t want a monthly bill are the best candidates. So are remote workers who take advantage of Remote Desktop, BitLocker, and virtualization in Windows 11 Pro. If you’ve managed to cling to a Windows 10 laptop that qualifies for Windows 11, this bundle updates not just your OS but also the tools at your disposal.

Bottom line on upgrading from Windows 10 to this bundle

Now that support for Windows 10 has ended, hunkering down is riskier. With 88% off Windows 11 Pro with Office 2021 Pro, it’s a great offer to easily upgrade security and productivity at the same time. Make sure all your applications are compatible, back up your data, and you could be up and running with a more secure OS alongside proper desktop software for a tiny fraction of the usual outlay.