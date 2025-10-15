Windows 10 security updates extended through 2026

Official support for Windows 10 has lapsed, but Microsoft has opened a bridge to people who still need more time. If your PC can’t make the leap to Windows 11, or if you’re just not ready, you can still keep getting critical security updates via an Extended Security Updates program with multiple qualifying paths — including two without having to fork over cash.

Microsoft’s ESUs are for critical and important security patches only. You will receive no new features, non-security bug fixes, or standard tech support. As always, you’ll get the updates through Windows Update after enrolling, and they’re designed to remediate high-risk vulnerabilities that attackers routinely leverage.

Eligible devices will be those running Windows 10 version 22H2 and have an activated status. Microsoft describes ESU as a safety net — not a way of life — so consider it time to plan for an orderly migration, rather than time to avoid change forever.

First, you can purchase a one-year ESU entitlement with your Microsoft Rewards points. Microsoft has indicated that 1,000 points will seal the deal. If you use Bing or Microsoft Edge to search, shop, and navigate, chances are Microsoft is passing along points without your even realizing it. Redemption availability does not apply to all reward redemption options, so make sure to review your Rewards dashboard before banking on this option.

Second, you can use Microsoft’s own cloud file sync utility via the Windows Backup app with Microsoft OneDrive. Companies that sign in with a Microsoft account and back up important folders can receive ESU at no additional cost. One point of clarification: OneDrive comes with very little free storage, so for any heavy backups, you may need to purchase a storage plan even though the ESU itself is a free download.

Third, you can pay a nominal fee per device to enroll — Microsoft has suggested a consumer price point of around $30 for one year. Businesses can also acquire via the Cloud Solution Provider channel or manage this via Microsoft Intune, Windows Update for Business, and Azure management tools.

How to sign up on your PC for Windows 10 ESU

First up, make sure you are updated to Windows 10 version 22H2 and have all available updates installed. Then open Settings and visit Windows Update. Microsoft has begun a rollout of an enrollment wizard that can be found in notifications and in Settings, where you’ll be able to choose your path on ESU: redeeming through Rewards points (if you have them), qualifying via Windows Backup with OneDrive, or paying the fee. You’ll sign in with a Microsoft account, follow the steps, and reboot if necessary.

If you do not see an option for ESU, check your edition and version, run the Windows Update troubleshooter, or sign in to your Microsoft account. A few users note that the rollout timing is staggered, so you might have to be a little patient before the banner arrives.

Regional notes and business guidance for Windows 10 ESU

Microsoft says that it will provide a path to Windows 10 security updates for customers in the European Economic Area at no additional cost for one term, consistent with its commitments in the region. Outside the EEA, this will be on one of the three paths listed above. Companies can continue this process in the Microsoft 365 admin center and with licensing partners as needed, and they also have options to deploy ESU keys at scale through device management. As always, read the licensing terms carefully; there is a distinction between consumer and commercial programs.

Security reality check before you hit snooze

ESU keeps the lights on, but it won’t actually freeze your PC’s world. Hardware drivers and third-party vendors slowly withdraw support for older platforms, and some new security features are still Windows 11–only. Government cybersecurity bodies like the U.S.’s CISA and the UK’s NCSC, however, continue to recommend transitioning as soon as it’s feasible in order to lower security risks.

If your existing system isn’t an official Windows 11-compatible one due to CPU or TPM requirements, don’t try any of the unofficial hacks and workarounds for a production system — Microsoft doesn’t support these and update delivery may be hit-or-miss anyway. The safer long-term play might be an affordable Windows 11 PC from a major OEM or a managed virtual desktop for specialized workloads.

Microsoft 365 on Windows 10: support and limitations

Microsoft has promised to keep Microsoft 365 Apps running on Windows 10 by providing security updates for multiple additional years, but releases of new features are aimed at supported platforms. What this means in practice is that core Office apps work now, but modern integrations and AI-driven features will begin to turn their backs on Windows 10. All this is evidenced in Microsoft’s documentation so that IT pros know ahead of time how long they’ve got and can schedule their migrations with fewer surprises.

Why so many still need this Windows 10 option

Windows 10 remains widely used. Data from industry watchers like StatCounter continue to confirm that it remains the operating system for more than half of all Windows PCs, a reminder that hardware refresh cycles drag behind platform road maps and software support. ESU allows time for budgeting, validating an app or ensuring it is accessible and can conform to accessibility or regulatory requirements — factors that can influence when a fleet moves.

Bottom line: choose the best ESU path and plan ahead

If you have to stick with Windows 10 for a while, get into ESU through the smartest door available: redeem Microsoft Rewards points; qualify through Windows Backup and OneDrive; or pay that annual fee.

To the extent possible, plan for a clean move to Windows 11 or an equivalent pasture, because security updates without feature evolution are a bridge — not a destination.