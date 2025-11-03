Windows 10 clings on with 31% of Steam PCs

Windows 10 might be out of official support — if traffic lights are anything to go by — but the latest Steam Hardware Survey shows the platform still accounts for around 31% of gaming PCs on Steam. Windows 11 comes out on top at 63.57% but has been slower than many anticipated given this broad demographic is well known for chasing upgrades. The 1.15% month-on-month drop for Windows 10 indicates more inertia than an exodus. What’s more, Microsoft’s paid Extended Security Updates, which let users buy an additional year of support, likely help some users delay an upgrade, especially on builds that still perform very well.

Windows 10’s share remains substantial on Steam

Valve’s survey includes some eyebrow-raisers: Windows 7 climbed to 0.09%, macOS accounted for 2.11%, and Linux climbed over 3% due to an increase in handheld gaming platforms. However, the headline statistic is clear — nearly a third of active PCs on Steam still run Windows 10, even with the lack of official support and security updates.

Hardware eligibility is a major culprit. Windows 11 wants TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and modern CPU requirements that exclude many pre-2018 chips. A vital portion of PCs don’t employ these, yet systems still chug along thanks to popular midrange GPUs delivering solid frame rates, implying there’s no urgent need to replace a dependable setup.

Why gamers haven’t moved on

Gamers upgrade based on gameplay wins. Thread scheduling on hybrid CPUs and Auto HDR make Windows 11 better, but many quality-of-life adjustments mean the average FPS uplift is minor in today’s titles. If your system already is reliably fast and your entire setup works well with drivers, mods, and peripherals, there’s no need to switch up to Windows 11. Consider it a stable and comfortable choice.

Money and effort also factor in. An entire platform upgrade may mean a new motherboard and CPU to meet Windows 11’s requirements, plus hours of reinstalls and adjustments. Most players are willing to wait since CPU/GPU power aspects determine outcomes more than OS aspects in esports staples and live-service games.

Linux’s small but growing presence via Steam Deck

Linux has inched up, and that share reflects more than curiosity. The increased momentum of Valve’s Steam Deck is reflected in the share. Valve’s SteamOS, the Proton compatibility layer, and game-specific solutions are growing and proving themselves on Linux. Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye have offered more support for the platform. Nonetheless, Linux is not an alternative to Windows so much as a supplementary story. Most new PC builds are directed to Windows 11, while Linux is taking a few from the console and tablet markets alongside desktop space for players who like the efficiency and control of Linux — that tells the story.

GPU and CPU trends explain Windows 10’s persistence

The GPU leaderboard is exactly why Windows 10 is still around. Once again, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 leads, with the RTX 4060 series close behind, and the old GTX 1650 still clocking in over 3%. Moreover, a significant number of Steam users have GPUs with 8GB of VRAM or less; that suggests most rigs are mid-tier machines that pair naturally with Windows 10-era builds.

On the CPU side, though AMD is fast catching up to Intel, what shows on Steam doesn’t necessarily mean OS migrations. You’re still more likely to upgrade within your existing Windows 10 installation if your primary concern is performance per dollar. The point will arrive when more builds or even major updates are dependent on Windows 11–specific optimizations. We’re not there yet. Most developers carry on supporting Windows 10, and Microsoft’s security-update scheme gives you time to avoid an immediate upgrade.

Obviously, that 31% should continue to decline slowly as older hardware disappears, GPU VRAM needs rise, and power users devoted to CPU and latency gains make the change. However, with around one-third of Steam PCs still on Windows 10, the platform remains very much within reach of the studios, engines, and drivers making it a target. The broad result: Windows 11 will assume the majority and the long-term home turf, but the Steam data hints at a genuinely practical PC crowd. If the rate persists, Windows 10 could stay around for at least a couple of years.